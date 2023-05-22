Everyone who has seen the Oscar-winning classic, Forest Gump, must remember his famous adage: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.” While this is true with pretty much everything in life, this couldn't be more applicable to messaging.

From someone 'sliding' into your DMs with a random cookie recipe to the phone's auto-correct hijacking your ultimate break-up text, not a day passes without someone getting weirded out by the least unexpected DM. And to remind you what a wild, wild West this poetic form of communication can be, the Weird Dms Instagram page is here to do exactly that.