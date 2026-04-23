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There has always been a risk when ordering online, from scams to just not being able to actually see what you’re getting until it shows up. However, as recent years have shown, it is possible to sell really anything at prices so low that regular consumers will suppress their reservations and just fill up their carts.

So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, if you are on the receiving end) online shopping fails, courtesy of Temu and Aliexpress. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Haha

A tweet showing a package status update: Package Fell into Ocean, highlighting common shipping problems with Temu orders.

99Cooking Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Bought AC From Temu

    A hand holds a miniature air conditioner in plastic packaging, a common Temu or AliExpress item, illustrating a lesson learnt.

    Deadinsidebutisok Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Temu's Scammy "Local" Sellers Send Me Picture Of A Clock Instead Of The Clock!

    Packaging for a projection alarm clock, often bought from Temu or AliExpress. Lesson Learnt about online purchases.

    dampier Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Temu Fail

    Glowing jellyfish lamp art, a unique item one might find on Temu or AliExpress.

    When you think you bought a nice lamp but this comes in the mail. Its literally a printed photo on aluminium. And i was so excited for this lamp... I guess not reading the description was not a good idea...

    thearaa Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    Aliexpress - Alihome Tools Scam

    Generator image on paper, mailed in a tiny package with tape. Highlights discrepancy when people ordered from Temu/AliExpress.

    Cen_SGT_774 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    He Ordered AirPods Through Aliexpress

    Lesson Learnt: Hand holds a giant fake AirPod speaker from a Temu or AliExpress order. Another in plastic wrap.

    EcomAdem Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Check Out My Cool New Lap Desk From Temu

    Hand holds a picture of a portable laptop desk with a laptop, tablet, and coffee. Background shows a TV. Temu Or AliExpress purchases.

    Worldly_Way_5537 Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale

    A large wooden ruler leans against a glass door reflecting trees. A purchase from Temu Or AliExpress might need measuring.

    Condhor Report

    7points
    POST
    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Size still unclear. Banana required for scale

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #9

    Ordered 2 Guitars - Got An Empty Box. Ali Says "No Refund"

    Person opening styrofoam packaging meant for a guitar, but it's empty. A lesson learnt from ordering from Temu or AliExpress.

    MikeyMcG64 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #10

    Unrelated, But Found This On Dh Gate

    Q&A section showing a customer's size request met with a harsh response, common with Temu Or AliExpress orders.

    potcubic Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Made Me Laugh

    Empty hands for 'photo evidence' of missing AliExpress earrings. A common experience when ordering online.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Temu Vacuum Exploded

    Temu Vacuum Exploded

    Outrageous-Block7844 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #13

    What I Ordered

    Temu or AliExpress expectation vs. reality: a large light-up goat vs. a tiny flat cutout. Lesson learnt.

    Acceptable_Stomach_1 Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Update On The 2 Laptops Ordered I Received 2 Keyboards Instead LOL Rip

    Two new black wireless keyboards in plastic wrap on a mat, highlighting orders from Temu or AliExpress.

    heeroo0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Temu Is Selling Merch With My Son’s Artwork And I Bought It For Him Not Realizing It! Even His Name Is On The Bottom!

    Smiling man holds a large Bendy cartoon apron, comparing it to the image on his phone. Likely a Temu or AliExpress order.

    Penguinz90 Report

    6points
    POST
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would not be laughing if I was him.

    1
    1point
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    "Nintendo Switch For 30$ Only On Temu!"

    A water game toy styled like a Nintendo Switch, yellow and teal, depicting an ocean scene. A Temu AliExpress lesson learnt.

    spongeboy_dancing Report

    6points
    POST
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    #17

    Received My Christmas Tree From Temu

    Disappointingly small Christmas tree on a standard stand. A clear lesson learnt from Temu or AliExpress purchases.

    Yoyolonametaken Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Not Quite Sure?

    White sticker on wood with text: I GO TO SEEK A GREAT PERHAPS and daisies. A lesson learnt from Temu or AliExpress.

    I ordered 100 pack of stickers off Temu and half of them said things like this!! What does this even mean? Hahaha

    sbg801 Report

    6points
    POST
    fatboy_blue avatar
    Jk
    Jk
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually a quote from a novel, so not really a fail

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    Always Check The Size Before Ordering On Aliexpress. I'm Not Disappointed Though. Lifetime Of Erasers For Drawing And Writing

    Hand next to three small, animal-themed erasers, showing a common size discrepancy from Temu or AliExpress orders.

    SunshineAndBunnies Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    My Wife Bought His Snd Hers Yoga Mats For Us From Temu

    Smartphone on a small pink mat next to a blue mat, often indicating sizing surprises from Temu Or AliExpress purchases.

    Telo712 Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    What The Hell

    Computer screen displaying parcel tracking with Parcel destroyed status circled in red. A common issue for items ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    Dry-Carob-7123 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    I've Waited One Month Only To Receive This Letter In The Package

    I've Waited One Month Only To Receive This Letter In The Package

    karlodann Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    My Aliexpress "SSD" Is Actually Just A USB Stick

    Fake Portable SSD from Temu or AliExpress, opened to reveal a simple USB drive connected inside the misleading case.

    Current-Mission-3123 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Got Burned By Temu

    Child pushing a toy wheelbarrow with items in a playroom, a visual metaphor for a lesson learnt about online orders.

    First time I got burned buying a relatively pricey item. I usually have pretty good luck getting gardening items so I sprung for a wheelbarrow. It was on the lower end of what a wheelbarrow would cost at a store so it wasn’t dirt cheap. I thought I’d be safe in getting a decent item with the added bonus of being able to use credits and have it shipped to my house.

    Well it arrived today and I burst out laughing when I opened the box. I have kids so at least it won’t go to waste but it ended up being a pretty expensive toy.

    I have Temu circle so it let me ask for a partial refund without sending it back. But then I realized this was part of a claim credit offer so I’ll have to see if I just forfeited my remaining credit ( it’s the version where they withhold the rest of the credit until everything is delivered so I won’t know until all items are delivered).

    The item is already discontinued by seller so I couldn’t leave a review in the app. Thought I’d post here so yall can have a good laugh. Lesson learnt buy your wheelbarrows in store!

    Reasonable_Trick_465 Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Bought This "Scorpion" Plushie On Temu During Their Halloween Sale... Whatis This Creature???

    Black, multi-limbed plush toy with orange eyes, typical of unexpected items ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    Metal-Background Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    My Friend Got A Bodypillow From Temu

    A severely distorted anime body pillow, illustrating a common lesson learnt from Temu or AliExpress orders.

    A-Plastic-Man Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    BF Bought "Venus Fly Trap" Seeds From Temu, What Is This ?

    Vibrant green plant with a pink feathery flower in a planter, potentially a purchase from Temu or AliExpress.

    queenmarimeoww Report

    5points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a form of Celosia, possibly C. argentea. Interesting flower; definitely not a Venus Fly Trap (or anything insectivorous, for that matter).

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    My Friend Ordered A Figurine On Temu

    Sticker of a samurai figure with katanas and a straw hat, an item ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    succulentboi_pavel Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Hehe

    Fake shoes and poor quality items ordered from Temu or AliExpress shown in a 1-star review, with a seller's sarcastic response.

    Ajmalmp47 Report

    4points
    POST
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The seller response would infuriate me .

    1
    1point
    reply
    #30

    At Least They’re Honest

    Chat shows seller admitting to fake product orders and reviews, a frequent issue when ordering from Temu or AliExpress.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    A+ Customer Service

    AliExpress chat shows refund confirmation followed by threat to block customers who open cases. A clear lesson learnt."

    GatechME Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Aliexpress Seller Just Asked Me Out Guys

    Online chat with a flirty "Do you have a boyfriend?" A lesson learnt about unexpected online encounters, like Temu & AliExpress orders.

    Dauntlesse Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    I Ordered This As A Christmas Present For Last Year's Christmas In 2019, Now It Arrived - 392 Day Delivery

    I Ordered This As A Christmas Present For Last Year's Christmas In 2019, Now It Arrived - 392 Day Delivery

    Jojokrieger Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Most Honest Aliexpress Seller

    Chat shows a bootleg figure from Temu or AliExpress. Customer asks Is this a bootleg? Seller says yeah.

    beesefloryse Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    What I Ordered vs. What I Was Sent

    Advertised pearl necklace with cross pendant vs. received plush elephant toy from Temu Or AliExpress orders.

    Marshmallowtt Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    10/10 Product Picture

    User review for Temu or AliExpress showing a 1-star rating, customer complaint of goods not received, and request for refund.

    yesmorememe Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    You're Laughing. "Add Your Design" And You're Laughing

    A 1-star review from a customer who ordered from Temu or AliExpress, showing a shirt with ADD YOUR DESIGN printed, a clear lesson learnt.

    Soundwave_47 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Yayy I’ve Been Scammed

    Yayy I’ve Been Scammed

    I know I'm supposed to be mad but i can’t stop laughing.

    nyashka_stesnyashka_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    What I Bought vs. What They Sent Me

    Temu or AliExpress listing for a thermos set compared to the actual delivery of only small photo cards.

    gandalfpr Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Stupid Regular Cotton

    Stupid Regular Cotton

    Mireczeq Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Seems Like It Really Is Joe Over Now

    Seems Like It Really Is Joe Over Now

    kaldeqca Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Did I Get Got..?

    Did I Get Got..?

    Morbid666malicious Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Temu Scam

    Shoddy hard drive enclosure from Temu Or AliExpress with a circuit board haphazardly glued inside.

    Never buy a 4tb external hard drive from temu it is a big scam.

    HakiMonarch Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Jeff Bezos Sending Out Temu?

    USPS package addressed to Jeff Bezos, possibly ordered from Temu or AliExpress. A lesson learnt in online shopping.

    Fun_Arm_4246 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Tools From Temu

    Broken yellow LOVWE saw with detached battery, illustrating a poor quality purchase from Temu or AliExpress.

    anonymouswan1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Wife Ordered Adult Coloring Book, Got Tin Sign Instead

    Vibrant Swear Word Coloring Therapy book cover, often a surprising Temu or AliExpress order.

    Stay-Toasty Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    What Is This Shipping Info On My Package ?

    Shipping label shows shipper listed as (SMT full-time child). A funny mishap often seen with Temu or AliExpress orders.

    TIM38000 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Recieved An Empty Package And Refund Denied

    A grey polymailer, torn open & marked RECEIVED WITHOUT CONTENTS, illustrating issues when ordering from Temu or AliExpress.

    So the US postal service put a sticker on this that they received it empty but AliExpress is still denying me a refund. The refund process is a joke.

    No_Mortgage_8658 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    I Bought “Fridge Magnets” From Temu, And They Are The Smallest Magnets Ever!

    Two stacks of tiny cylindrical magnets next to a white crayon, depicting a surprising item ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    slowrun_downhill Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Anyone Else End Up With This In Their Mailbox?

    A clear plastic bag containing a heavily damaged item and a USPS We Care note. Issues for those who ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    Package said “delivered”, but I was left with an empty parcel bag in my mailbox. Asked Temu for a refund and they’re gonna “get back to me in 24 hours”

    echoscream Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    What In The Hell Aliexpress?

    Customer service chat shows an emotional agent crying. A Temu or AliExpress lesson learnt about online shopping.

    Big-Yogurtcloset9820 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Thank You Dear Seller

    Chat message from a customer reporting a dangerous, faulty product bought from Temu or AliExpress, smelling like fire.

    Maplicant Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    First Time Getting Scammed On Aliexpress

    Disappointing Totoro figure received. A lesson learnt from ordering from Temu or AliExpress.

    emmngyn Report

    1point
    POST
    #54

    After 5 Years Of Buying, Finally Got Scammed

    Close-up of a product label on a bag of 1000 cotton swabs. Details suggest an item ordered from Temu or AliExpress.

    SaltyBox9239 Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Is It Normal For Sellers To Kiss You

    Temu or AliExpress customer support chat with a message about a package delay and an unusual 'Kiss' greeting.

    sanchipinchii Report

    0points
    POST
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