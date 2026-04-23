“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves
There has always been a risk when ordering online, from scams to just not being able to actually see what you’re getting until it shows up. However, as recent years have shown, it is possible to sell really anything at prices so low that regular consumers will suppress their reservations and just fill up their carts.
So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, if you are on the receiving end) online shopping fails, courtesy of Temu and Aliexpress. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
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Haha
Bought AC From Temu
Temu's Scammy "Local" Sellers Send Me Picture Of A Clock Instead Of The Clock!
Temu Fail
When you think you bought a nice lamp but this comes in the mail. Its literally a printed photo on aluminium. And i was so excited for this lamp... I guess not reading the description was not a good idea...
Aliexpress - Alihome Tools Scam
He Ordered AirPods Through Aliexpress
Check Out My Cool New Lap Desk From Temu
So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale
Ordered 2 Guitars - Got An Empty Box. Ali Says "No Refund"
Unrelated, But Found This On Dh Gate
Made Me Laugh
Temu Vacuum Exploded
What I Ordered
Update On The 2 Laptops Ordered I Received 2 Keyboards Instead LOL Rip
Temu Is Selling Merch With My Son’s Artwork And I Bought It For Him Not Realizing It! Even His Name Is On The Bottom!
"Nintendo Switch For 30$ Only On Temu!"
Received My Christmas Tree From Temu
Not Quite Sure?
I ordered 100 pack of stickers off Temu and half of them said things like this!! What does this even mean? Hahaha
Always Check The Size Before Ordering On Aliexpress. I'm Not Disappointed Though. Lifetime Of Erasers For Drawing And Writing
My Wife Bought His Snd Hers Yoga Mats For Us From Temu
What The Hell
I've Waited One Month Only To Receive This Letter In The Package
My Aliexpress "SSD" Is Actually Just A USB Stick
Got Burned By Temu
First time I got burned buying a relatively pricey item. I usually have pretty good luck getting gardening items so I sprung for a wheelbarrow. It was on the lower end of what a wheelbarrow would cost at a store so it wasn’t dirt cheap. I thought I’d be safe in getting a decent item with the added bonus of being able to use credits and have it shipped to my house.
Well it arrived today and I burst out laughing when I opened the box. I have kids so at least it won’t go to waste but it ended up being a pretty expensive toy.
I have Temu circle so it let me ask for a partial refund without sending it back. But then I realized this was part of a claim credit offer so I’ll have to see if I just forfeited my remaining credit ( it’s the version where they withhold the rest of the credit until everything is delivered so I won’t know until all items are delivered).
The item is already discontinued by seller so I couldn’t leave a review in the app. Thought I’d post here so yall can have a good laugh. Lesson learnt buy your wheelbarrows in store!
Bought This "Scorpion" Plushie On Temu During Their Halloween Sale... Whatis This Creature???
My Friend Got A Bodypillow From Temu
BF Bought "Venus Fly Trap" Seeds From Temu, What Is This ?
Looks like a form of Celosia, possibly C. argentea. Interesting flower; definitely not a Venus Fly Trap (or anything insectivorous, for that matter).
My Friend Ordered A Figurine On Temu
Hehe
At Least They’re Honest
A+ Customer Service
Aliexpress Seller Just Asked Me Out Guys
I Ordered This As A Christmas Present For Last Year's Christmas In 2019, Now It Arrived - 392 Day Delivery
Most Honest Aliexpress Seller
What I Ordered vs. What I Was Sent
10/10 Product Picture
You're Laughing. "Add Your Design" And You're Laughing
Yayy I’ve Been Scammed
I know I'm supposed to be mad but i can’t stop laughing.
What I Bought vs. What They Sent Me
Stupid Regular Cotton
Seems Like It Really Is Joe Over Now
Did I Get Got..?
Temu Scam
Never buy a 4tb external hard drive from temu it is a big scam.
Jeff Bezos Sending Out Temu?
Tools From Temu
Wife Ordered Adult Coloring Book, Got Tin Sign Instead
What Is This Shipping Info On My Package ?
Recieved An Empty Package And Refund Denied
So the US postal service put a sticker on this that they received it empty but AliExpress is still denying me a refund. The refund process is a joke.
I Bought “Fridge Magnets” From Temu, And They Are The Smallest Magnets Ever!
Anyone Else End Up With This In Their Mailbox?
Package said “delivered”, but I was left with an empty parcel bag in my mailbox. Asked Temu for a refund and they’re gonna “get back to me in 24 hours”