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There has always been a risk when ordering online, from scams to just not being able to actually see what you’re getting until it shows up. However, as recent years have shown, it is possible to sell really anything at prices so low that regular consumers will suppress their reservations and just fill up their carts.

So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, if you are on the receiving end) online shopping fails, courtesy of Temu and Aliexpress. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.