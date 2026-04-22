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Since the dawn of writing, humans have been able to pass down details of how to make things work. This is great because otherwise all it takes is one grumpy engineer for decades of knowledge to be lost. But even thousands of years later, we still sometimes struggle to create actually legible guidelines.

So we’ve gathered some of the most hilariously bad and confusing instructions as shared by folks across the internet. And, to make sure there is no confusion here, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts to the discussion in the comments section down below.