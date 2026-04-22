ADVERTISEMENT

Since the dawn of writing, humans have been able to pass down details of how to make things work. This is great because otherwise all it takes is one grumpy engineer for decades of knowledge to be lost. But even thousands of years later, we still sometimes struggle to create actually legible guidelines.

So we’ve gathered some of the most hilariously bad and confusing instructions as shared by folks across the internet. And, to make sure there is no confusion here, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts to the discussion in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Draw The Rest Of The Rose

Instructions showing how to draw a rose by first drawing lettuce or a rose, illustrating technically useless drawing steps.

imgur.com Report

13points
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
Premium 29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even draw a paycheck.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    That Easy

    Tweet showing technically there but completely useless instructions for the Feynman problem-solving algorithm steps.

    pain_point Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Just Add Details

    How to paint hands with technically there instructions showing a poor outline and detailed glowing hands image.

    mbcurly Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1 - open a can of paint. 2- insert hands. 3- remove hands (from the paint, not from your wrists).

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Cut The Middle Man Out Of Drawing The Unicorn

    Step-by-step drawing instructions for a unicorn are shown but the directions are technically there yet completely useless.

    Davidclabarr Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mowing The Lawn: First Step: Have A Kid, Second And Final Step: Profit

    Illustration showing instructions being technically there but completely useless with a child holding a lawn mower.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Repair Your Universe

    Page of a book with vague instructions on how to keep going, illustrating times instructions were technically there but useless.

    Rokotta Report

    11points
    POST
    #7

    How To Make A Poached Egg

    Screenshot of a tweet showing instructions on how to make a poached egg that are technically there but completely useless.

    throatfrog Report

    11points
    POST
    legoman avatar
    Lego Man
    Lego Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or just take someone else's egg, then it's poached already

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    How To Draw A Circle Simplified Step By Step

    Wolf drawing and a simple circle with steps illustrating useless instructions and how details are reduced in technical instructions.

    ge6002 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Was Trying To Learn How To Wire Wrap Crystals

    Step-by-step wire wrapping showing instructions that were technically there but completely useless for jewelry making.

    KierBear18 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    By Charles Bargue, Drawing Teacher From The 19th Century

    Side-by-side profile comparison of a detailed sculpture head and a basic technical sketch, illustrating useless instructions.

    FAIMl Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    Accurate

    LinkedIn post listing daily routine tips that are technically instructions but ultimately useless for success.

    bassaleh Report

    10points
    POST
    #12

    A Page In My IKEA Instruction Manual Told Me To Throw Out One Of The Parts

    Assembly instructions showing multiple parts and a confusing step suggesting to throw away a key component, highlighting useless instructions.

    imgur.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My University's Tips On How To Write An Essay

    Screenshot of essay instructions showing technically present but completely useless guidelines on writing an essay.

    lordofdunshire Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Lots Of Satire Today

    Instructions showing how to draw a man by first drawing a detailed bird then erasing the feathers with useless steps.

    AwesomeoPorosis Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    How To Paint Danny Devito

    Step-by-step painting instructions showing a funny but useless guide to drawing a detailed portrait with glasses.

    seamuswray Report

    9points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Does This Count?

    User review asking how to switch to English, with developer response in Chinese showing instructions were technically there but useless.

    someguy_626 Report

    9points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As per Google Translate: "Dear student, we are very happy that you can give us feedback. We apologize that the Traditional Chinese version of 'Flowers and Mountains, Hearts and Moon' cannot be switched at present. Please understand. If you have any other questions or suggestions, please contact us through the in-game customer service system or our official Facebook fan page. We will record and consider your feedback. Thank you!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Gagged

    Illustration showing an example of instructions that exist but are technically useless for financial success at age 35 and beyond.

    Lovethyself1207 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    An Easy Sweater Pattern For Beginners!

    Crochet sunflower sweater shown flat and assembled, highlighting times instructions were technically there but completely useless.

    eliseswl Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    Found Today In A Arts And Crafts Store

    Instructions for making a wreath bow showing ribbons and a finished bow, illustrating useless instructions in a store display.

    cannedgreatness Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    The Instructions For A Wooden Puzzle

    Puzzle book page showing pyramid maze assembly instructions that are technically there but appear confusing and useless

    Zarking716 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Thank God We Have A Recipe Book Or I'd Be Lost

    Recipe with technically there but completely useless instructions shown next to a plated croque madame sandwich.

    imgur.com Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    We Made This Handy Guide To Creating Your Own Absoluteunit, We Hope It Is Useful

    Tweet showing a confusing guide with incomplete instructions and a humorous image of a sheep, illustrating useless instructions.

    TheMERL Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    I Asked AI To Give Me A Visual Guide For Creating An Origami Poodle

    Origami dog instructions with multiple unclear steps, illustrating times instructions were technically there but completely useless.

    StupidQuestioneerr Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    Picture Of These Instructions In My Learn To Code Html Class

    Instructions that are technically there but useless for juggling: throw three balls, catch them all, repeat steps.

    The_Slojoe Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    An Art Class Demo We Had

    Projection screen shows six general steps for drawing an eye with instructions technically present but mostly unclear.

    FlipFlops__ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Turn Your Soap Wrapper Into A Beautiful Swan

    Instructions on a reuse wrapper showing how to fold it into a swan, illustrating times instructions were technically there but useless.

    Miss_Mich Report

    8points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a CRANE!!! *angery origami noises*

    2
    2points
    reply
    #27

    Life Is Full Of Confusion

    Confusing door instructions with conflicting push and pull directions, showing useless instructions in practice.

    juhil_p Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”

    Illustration of a person and confused cat near a toy, highlighting instructions that are present but useless.

    TuxedoFloorca Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Ok But How???

    Step-by-step cartoon frog drawing with shapes and construction lines showing instructions that are technically there but useless.

    lil-monster3008 Report

    7points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, drawing how-tos never really did anything for me. I just looked at the reference and borrowed the bits that I wanted my artwork to resemble (lots of erasing to get it as close as possible). I realize that's also not helpful whatsoever but that's how I do it...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    How To Sculpt A Realistic Hand

    Progression of sculpted clay arms on cutting mat with sculpting tools, illustrating useless instructions in crafting process.

    TangoZombie Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    How To Get Better At Shooting Weddings

    Camera screen showing a wedding photo of a smiling bride in a white dress with useless or unclear instructions in the background.

    Braindeadfiend Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    I Feel Really Empowered By These Chopstick Instructions

    Close-up of a thumb holding chopsticks with technically there but useless instructions printed in red text.

    limeyginger Report

    7points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, most people not familiar with chopsticks try to move both sticks. This is wrong. You only move one in relation to the other...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Go Look For Another Tutorial...(Literally Just Says To Make A Program, Compile, Run And Check If The Output Is Right)

    Screenshot of a tutorial showing technically there but completely useless instructions for using TextPad tool in Java programming.

    Greenoob Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Oh! So *that's* How Easy It Is To Go Zero Waste!

    Instructions for zero waste as easy as 1-2-3, including saying no to straws and decluttering life.

    shanster925 Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    Nick Offerman’s Guide To Woodworking

    Open book showing useless woodworking instructions with a man looking at a tree and then building a chair.

    oscar3kings Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    Folding A Towel Swan

    Step-by-step origami instructions showing technically present but completely useless instructions for folding a paper swan.

    Dark_Pinoy Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    AirPods Won't Charge? Just Charge Them!

    AirPods charging case and earbuds with instructions showing technically there but useless charge steps.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Just Bake The Cupcakes!

    Cupcake instructions shown but technically useless, highlighting frustrating and unclear instruction fails.

    timothymh Report

    7points
    POST
    #39

    I Want The Care Instructions, Not Some Unhelpful Casual Misogyny

    Clothing label with technically there but completely useless instructions to give the item to your mother.

    ZennMD Report

    7points
    POST
    #40

    My Kid's "How To Draw Batman" Shirt

    How to draw Batman with simple steps, showing instructions that are technically there but completely useless.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Rest Of The Landlord

    Instructions humorously showing how to turn a landlord into a tent using body parts and a frame, highlighting useless instructions.

    ManMartion Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    How To Model The Rest Of The Face

    3D modeling stages showing uber-basic geometry, subdivision, and sculpting with technically there but useless instructions.

    Thy-xin Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    From A Metal Model Making Site I Use

    Instructions with assembly steps showing boards, cutting parts, bending lines, and completed model, highlighting useless instructions.

    The_Sun_Is_Flat Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Beautiful Swan

    Line drawing of a simple swan outline above a detailed swan sketch, highlighting technically there but useless instructions.

    StillKirk Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Refine + Add Detail To The Crystal

    Step-by-step art instructions showing sketch, adding light, strengthening shapes, and refining details in a digital painting.

    Floris2707 Report

    5points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well yeah. This one is actually pretty straightforward.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I Found My Old Green Lantern Comic Book And Remembered How Stupid This Tutorial Was

    Step-by-step drawing instructions showing how to create a detailed Red Lantern character, but still technically useless.

    RoyalSSB Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Rest Of The Horse Head

    Minecraft horse head build instructions showing circles and lines, illustrating technically there but completely useless instructions.

    Charm_MentumKat Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Rest Of The Bat Soup

    Twitter exchange showing technically there but useless instructions listing "bat" and "soup" as ingredients for bat soup.

    Levi-EXE Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer

    Customer review showing a melted digital thermometer after following instructions that were technically there but useless.

    landlordslizard Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow