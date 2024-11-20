Kendra Wilkinson Complains Celebrity Dating App Raya “Won’t Let Me In” Despite Trying For 4 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

American television personality Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her struggles trying to get back into the dating world, specifically about Raya, the exclusive dating app, refusing to let her onto the platform.

“I’ve been trying to get on Raya for four years now. I swear, they won’t let me in,” Wilkinson shared in an interview during the American Reality Television Awards last Monday (November 18).

Highlights Kendra Wilkinson has been on Raya's waitlist for 4 years.

Raya is a dating app for celebrities with a rigorous application process.

Wilkinson seeks a deeper connection beyond casual flings.

Post-divorce, Wilkinson feels lost but open to learning to date.

The 39-year-old shrugged, saying, “It feels like the universe is saying, ‘We’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in.'”

On the other hand, Netizens weren’t so charitable about her plight. “She’s a divorced single mom who used to strip and f— an 80-year-old man publicly,” one reader wrote.

“Sorry Kendra, but I don’t think too many people are remotely interested,” another said.

Former reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson revealed that she has been on the waitlist for the dating app Raya for four years as she struggles to find love after her divorce

Image credits: ImagePressAgency / Vida Press

The app in question is Raya, a private, membership-based social network limited primarily for celebrities and high-profile industry individuals. The application only grants entry after a lengthy selection process or by invitation.

The former Playboy Mansion resident expressed her frustration about finding a connection beyond casual encounters, confessing to having had “a few flings scattered around LA,” but stating that she’s ready for something more.

“Just because I’ve had some fun here and there doesn’t mean they’re anything serious,“ Wilkinson explained. “I need someone who can impress me beyond just the bedroom.”

Her comments come in stark contrast to her supposed “celibacy,“ which began shortly after her divorce from former professional football player Hank Baskett in 2018, and coincided with the end of her reality show Kendra on Top.

Image credits: Kendra Wilkinson

Wilkinson and Baskett married in 2009 and conceived two children: 14-year-old Hank IV and 10-year-old Alijah Mary.

The event left Wilkinson “deeply depressed“ after feeling she had lost everything she had built for years in the span of a few months. “I didn’t have fame. I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t even know how to be happy,“ she explained to People Magazine in June 2023.

Wilkinson said she has “no clue how to date “ and hinted at an unannounced reality TV project centered around her search for love

Image credits: Manchester Evening News

Navigating the dating world after so many years has been a daunting experience for the former reality TV star. She stated that she has “no clue how to date,” but is open to learning now that she feels her kids are “in a great place.“

Image credits: Kendra Wilkinson

According to Page Six, Wilkinson’s dating woes might be more than just passing complaints. They theorized that the 39-year-old might be hinting at an unannounced TV project centered around her search for love.

“There are parts of my life people haven’t seen yet — one is dating. No one’s seen me in that space,” she stated.

Image credits: Kendra Wilkinson

Readers weren’t so excited at the prospect of a TV show centered around Wilkinson’s life, leaving harsh and crude comments that labeled her as “damaged goods” and stated that her ship to fame “has sailed.”