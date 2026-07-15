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Netflix’s ‘Gone With The Wind’ Synopsis Has Fans Calling For A Boycott Saying “It’s The Only Way To Make This Stop”
Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara and Hattie McDaniel as Mammy in Gone With The Wind, prompting boycott calls.
Movies & tv

Netflix’s ‘Gone With The Wind’ Synopsis Has Fans Calling For A Boycott Saying “It’s The Only Way To Make This Stop”

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Netflix has found itself at the center of an online firestorm after viewers noticed the streaming giant’s blunt description of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated films.

Instead of summarizing Gone with the Wind’s sweeping Civil War-era romance, Netflix’s description of the Oscar-winning classic did not sit well with many viewers, who accused the company of rewriting cinematic history and called for a boycott.

Highlights
  • Netflix's description of ‘Gone with the Wind’ has sparked online calls for a boycott.
  • Critics accused the streamer of reducing a Hollywood classic to a political statement.
  • Others questioned why Netflix added the description despite the film reportedly not being available in many regions.

One critic wrote, “Netflix’s ‘synopsis’ for Gone with the Wind is pathetic corporate pandering. Reducing a landmark film… instead of describing the actual story its peak ideological brainrot.”

RELATED:

    Gone with the Wind remains one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and most controversial films

    Classic scene from Gone With The Wind showing characters Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler embracing, amidst Netflix boycott.

    Image credits: Getty/Bettmann

    Released in 1939, Gone with the Wind is widely regarded as one of the most influential films ever made.

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    Based on Margaret Mitchell’s bestselling novel, the nearly four-hour historical epic follows Scarlett O’Hara, a Southern belle whose privileged life is upended by the American Civil War and its aftermath.

    The film became a cultural phenomenon, winning 10 Academy Awards and making history when Hattie McDaniel became the first Black performer to win an Oscar for her supporting role as Mammy.

    Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With The Wind, on a plantation, sparking a Netflix boycott controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Bettmann

    Even decades later, the movie remains one of the highest-grossing films ever when adjusted for inflation and is frequently cited as a landmark achievement in filmmaking.

    However, its legacy has long been complicated.

    The latest controversy surrounding the classic erupted after users shared screenshots of Netflix’s landing page for the film on social media.  

    The description read, “A 1939 American Civil War epic known for its racism. To learn more about Black lives in America, search ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

    Screenshot of a tweet about the Netflix Gone With The Wind synopsis, causing fans to call for a boycott.

    Image credits: Shaughn_A2

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    The wording immediately divided audiences.

    Some argued the description provides important historical context for modern viewers, while others felt it unfairly reduced one of cinema’s defining achievements to a single controversial aspect.

    Netflix’s latest description of the film reignited a years-old debate over how controversial classics should be presented

    Scarlett O'Hara with Mammy in Gone With The Wind, a film at the center of a Netflix synopsis boycott.

    Image credits: Getty/Silver Screen Collection

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    Tweet praising the Netflix Gone With The Wind synopsis, contrasting with calls for a boycott.

    Image credits: ValliantRenegad

    Adding to the confusion, the film is not available on Netflix globally.

    The description appears on Netflix title pages in some markets, including the United States and Canada, where users can view the listing.

    That prompted some users to speculate that the page functions as a placeholder rather than an actively streamable title.

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    One commenter wrote, “I just checked Netflix, and I don’t see that they carry this film. What region is this from? I can’t seem to independently verify this. Maybe it’s a placeholder page on Netflix.”

    Gone With The Wind Netflix synopsis sparks fan boycott concerns and call to make this stop.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Others argued that if the film is unavailable in many regions, Netflix had little reason to rewrite its metadata in such a politically charged way.

    Critics accused Netflix of pushing political messaging through its movie descriptions.

    One person wrote, “If you subscribe to @netflix, please try to find a different service.”

    Another added, “The ONLY way to make this stop is to boycott Netflix.”

    A third user commented, “This makes me question why I’m sending them money every month.”

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    Angry social media users called for a boycott, while others defended Netflix’s approach

    Gone With The Wind's controversial Netflix synopsis incites fans calling for a boycott.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment

    Fan tweet about Netflix's Gone With The Wind synopsis and calls for a boycott.

    Image credits: AV55414

    “So glad I cancelled my Netflix!!! It’s become trash,” one person wrote.

    Another comment read, “Well that settles it! I have never, and now WILL never sign up for Netflix.”

    Others expressed, “How Netflix describes Gone with the Wind… it’s not only history they are rewriting… Even classic films and entertainment can’t rest in peace without being rewritten in the image of woke.”

    Hattie McDaniel in Gone With The Wind, sparking Netflix boycott and calls to make this stop.

    Image credits: Getty/Pictorial Parade

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    A similar controversy surrounded Gone with the Wind in June 2020 following the worldwide protests after George Floyd’s passing.

    At the time, HBO Max temporarily removed the Oscar-winning classic from its library before later restoring it with an introductory video explaining its historical context and racial stereotypes.

    In a public statement addressing the temporary removal, the platform said the movie was “a product of its time” and that leaving it available without acknowledging its racist depictions “would be irresponsible.”

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    Gone With The Wind movie poster, related to Netflix synopsis controversy and fan boycott.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment

    “These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”

    “Mmm, I would have them change that to ‘known for the Oscars and Hollywood racism,’” one netizen wrote 

    A tweet from Monty expressing disbelief about the Gone With The Wind synopsis on Netflix, joining boycott calls.

    Image credits: montystrideX

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    A tweet from Mr. Reasonable threatening to cancel Netflix due to the Gone With The Wind synopsis, supporting the boycott.

    Image credits: Fuzzycatpaws

    A tweet from Mark Petereit stating he already cancelled Netflix, influenced by the Gone With The Wind synopsis controversy.

    Image credits: mark_petereit

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    A tweet from Crtyrccnt advising against supporting Netflix due to the Gone With The Wind synopsis, aligning with the boycott.

    Image credits: Crtyrccnt338215

    A tweet from Chris Gore confirming he cancelled Netflix and feels good about it, relating to the Gone With The Wind boycott.

    Image credits: ThatChrisGore

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    Screenshot of a tweet from user Beverly about Netflix's Gone With The Wind synopsis and fans calling for a boycott.

    Image credits: bevfromnyc

    Screenshot of a tweet from user Ignorance Is Not Bliss expressing anger at Netflix's Gone With The Wind synopsis and the call for boycott.

    Image credits: AV55414

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    Screenshot of a tweet from user Ryan commenting on Netflix's Gone With The Wind synopsis reflecting societal issues and the boycott.

    Image credits: ryansprague

    Screenshot of a tweet from user Justsaynit2 about cancelling Netflix due to the Gone With The Wind synopsis and the boycott.

    Image credits: Justsaynit2

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    Screenshot of a tweet from user TonyTHX1138 discussing physical media and Hattie McDaniel's Oscar in relation to the Gone With The Wind Netflix synopsis controversy.

    Image credits: Thx1138Tony

    A tweet by @downwind007 expressing confusion about why people subscribe to Netflix, amid calls for a boycott.

    Image credits: breakingwind007

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    A tweet by @whitenveiled discussing watching Gone With The Wind and not finding the expected racism, amid calls for a boycott.

    Image credits: whitenveiled

    A tweet by @DevRev0 confirming the reality of the situation and praising Gone With The Wind, while criticizing Netflix.

    Image credits: DevRev0

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    A tweet by @LarryZengel expressing a desire to cancel their Netflix subscription again, amid calls for a boycott.

    Image credits: LarryZengel1

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    michaelmackinnon avatar
    Michael MacKinnon
    Michael MacKinnon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gone with the Wind (whether book or movie) has ***always*** been a piece of the "moonlight and magnolias" romanticization of the US Civil War and apologetics for the Confederacy. It certainly isn't a true portrayal of history.

    1
    1point
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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “A 1939 American Civil War epic. Cultural stereotypes reflect the era in which the film was made. To learn more about history and the actual experiences of people who lived it, please visit your local library or historical society " Fixed it.

    1
    1point
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    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far too generous/soft imho. The US has a white supremacist leading their nation.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    POST
    michaelmackinnon avatar
    Michael MacKinnon
    Michael MacKinnon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gone with the Wind (whether book or movie) has ***always*** been a piece of the "moonlight and magnolias" romanticization of the US Civil War and apologetics for the Confederacy. It certainly isn't a true portrayal of history.

    1
    1point
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “A 1939 American Civil War epic. Cultural stereotypes reflect the era in which the film was made. To learn more about history and the actual experiences of people who lived it, please visit your local library or historical society " Fixed it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far too generous/soft imho. The US has a white supremacist leading their nation.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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