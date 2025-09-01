Disgraced CEO Who Snatched Boy’s Cap At US Open Finally Breaks Silence After Video Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Piotr Szczerek, the man who came under fire for stealing a tennis player’s hat meant for a young fan, has issued an apology and explained what led him to snatch the prized memento from the boy.

In a now-viral video from the US Open, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is seen approaching the crowd and trying to hand his autographed cap to a schoolboy named Brock.

The businessman said there was a misunderstanding, as he believed the cap was being passed to him for his sons.

Szczerek pledged to support children’s initiatives to rebuild trust.

Szczerek, who was standing next to Brock, snatched the hat and placed it in his wife’s bag, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The businessman, who is the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, addressed the “grave mistake” in a statement shared on Instagram.

He wrote, “Due to the situation that occurred during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to unequivocally apologize to the injured boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself.

“I made a grave mistake. In the midst of emotion, amidst the crowd’s celebration after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me – for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs. This mistaken belief caused me to instinctively reach out.”

“Today I know that I did something that looked like I deliberately took a souvenir from a child. It wasn’t my intention, but that doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.

“The cap was given to the boy, and an apology is due to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm.”

Addressing false statements circulating on social media and attributed to him, Szczerek clarified that neither he nor his family had commented on the incident and denied having spoken to any law firm.

He continued, “For years, my wife and I have been involved in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown me that one moment of inattention can undo years of work and support. This is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me.”

The businessman stated that he would be “more actively involved in initiatives supporting children against violence and hate,” concluding, “I believe that only through actions can I rebuild lost trust.”



The scene in question unfolded on Thursday (August 28) after Majchrzak defeated Karen Khachanov at the US Open. After the victory, Majchrzak was seen removing his cap and trying to give it to the boy.

When Szczerek unexpectedly took it, the boy appeared visibly upset.

“I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me,” the man wrote

The 29-year-old tennis player later revealed that Szczerek sponsors his tennis federation in Poland, explaining that there was “obviously some kind of confusion.”

The businessman is also an amateur competitive tennis player who plays in the second division of the Kalisz Tennis Association.

He was introduced to the sport by his wife, Anna. The two reportedly have a private tennis court at their home, where they once hosted the retired player Urszula Radwanska.

😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen#HomeOfTennispic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025



Through his company, Szczerek sponsors local sports programs and rising young tennis players, as per The Daily Mail.

Majchrzak said he was “super tired” after the match and in a state of euphoria, which is why he missed the moment.

“I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions,” the athlete suggested.

After the incident went viral, Majchrzak used his Instagram page to contact the boy, Brock, and give him another hat

In addition to getting the autographed cap, little Brock had the chance to meet Majchrzak during a more personal encounter at Flushing Meadows, as shown in a video posted by the tennis star on Saturday (August 30).

“Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!” he captioned the clip.

The video shows Majchrzak gifting the young fan other merch items, shaking his hand, and snapping photos with him.



“He knew that the hat wasn’t for him; he just didn’t expect the backlash,” one netizen commented

