Disgraced CEO Who Snatched Boy’s Cap At US Open Finally Breaks Silence After Video Goes Viral
Disgraced CEO grabbing boy's cap at US Open, boy reacting in shock as video goes viral at tennis event.
Entertainment, Sports

Disgraced CEO Who Snatched Boy’s Cap At US Open Finally Breaks Silence After Video Goes Viral

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Piotr Szczerek, the man who came under fire for stealing a tennis player’s hat meant for a young fan, has issued an apology and explained what led him to snatch the prized memento from the boy.

In a now-viral video from the US Open, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is seen approaching the crowd and trying to hand his autographed cap to a schoolboy named Brock.

Highlights
  • Piotr Szczerek apologized for stealing an autographed cap meant for a young fan at the US Open, calling it a grave mistake.
  • The businessman said there was a misunderstanding, as he believed the cap was being passed to him for his sons.
  • Szczerek pledged to support children’s initiatives to rebuild trust.

Szczerek, who was standing next to Brock, snatched the hat and placed it in his wife’s bag, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The businessman, who is the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, addressed the “grave mistake” in a statement shared on Instagram.

    The man who stole an autographed hat meant for a boy from Kamil Majchrzak has apologized
    Young man in a blue shirt standing on a tennis court addressing the disgraced CEO who snatched boy's cap at US Open.

    Image credits: Kamil Majchrzak

    He wrote, “Due to the situation that occurred during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to unequivocally apologize to the injured boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself.

    “I made a grave mistake. In the midst of emotion, amidst the crowd’s celebration after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me – for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs. This mistaken belief caused me to instinctively reach out.”

    Young man on tennis court under clear sky, linked to disgraced CEO who snatched boy's cap at US Open viral incident.

    Image credits: Kamil Majchrzak

    “Today I know that I did something that looked like I deliberately took a souvenir from a child. It wasn’t my intention, but that doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.

    “The cap was given to the boy, and an apology is due to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm.”

    Young male tennis player kneeling on court holding trophy next to ATP Challenger Tour banner during match event

    Image credits: Kamil Majchrzak

    Addressing false statements circulating on social media and attributed to him, Szczerek clarified that neither he nor his family had commented on the incident and denied having spoken to any law firm.

    He continued, “For years, my wife and I have been involved in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown me that one moment of inattention can undo years of work and support. This is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me.”

    After a victory at the US Open, Kamil Majchrzak tried to give a cap to a young fan, but businessman Piotr Szczerek stole it

    Man in blue shirt signing tennis balls for fans at a US Open tennis event amid viral CEO cap incident.

    Image credits: Eurosport_FR

    Man snatching boy's cap at US Open crowd, causing shock and attention during viral incident involving disgraced CEO.

    Image credits: Eurosport_FR

    The businessman stated that he would be “more actively involved in initiatives supporting children against violence and hate,” concluding, “I believe that only through actions can I rebuild lost trust.”

    The scene in question unfolded on Thursday (August 28) after Majchrzak defeated Karen Khachanov at the US Open. After the victory, Majchrzak was seen removing his cap and trying to give it to the boy.

    When Szczerek unexpectedly took it, the boy appeared visibly upset.

    “I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me,” the man wrote

    Boy in white shirt reaching out to disgraced CEO who snatched boy's cap at US Open amid crowd and tennis balls.

    Image credits: Eurosport_FR

    The 29-year-old tennis player later revealed that Szczerek sponsors his tennis federation in Poland, explaining that there was “obviously some kind of confusion.”

    The businessman is also an amateur competitive tennis player who plays in the second division of the Kalisz Tennis Association.

    He was introduced to the sport by his wife, Anna. The two reportedly have a private tennis court at their home, where they once hosted the retired player Urszula Radwanska.

    Young boy at US Open holding oversized signed tennis ball while bystanders watch as disgraced CEO snatches cap in viral video.

    Image credits: Eurosport_FR

    Through his company, Szczerek sponsors local sports programs and rising young tennis players, as per The Daily Mail.

    Majchrzak said he was “super tired” after the match and in a state of euphoria, which is why he missed the moment.

    “I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions,” the athlete suggested.

    After the incident went viral, Majchrzak used his Instagram page to contact the boy, Brock, and give him another hat

    Young boy at US Open holding a tennis ball with signed caps after video of cap snatching went viral

    Image credits: Kamil Majchrzak

    Man in navy shirt and boy in smiley face hoodie posing outside, related to disgraced CEO who snatched boy's cap at US Open.

    Image credits: Kamil Majchrzak

    In addition to getting the autographed cap, little Brock had the chance to meet  Majchrzak during a more personal encounter at Flushing Meadows, as shown in a video posted by the tennis star on Saturday (August 30).

    “Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!” he captioned the clip.

    The video shows Majchrzak gifting the young fan other merch items, shaking his hand, and snapping photos with him.

    “He knew that the hat wasn’t for him; he just didn’t expect the backlash,” one netizen commented

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He acted like a entitled d**k, he knew exactly what was doing. Just apologising because people called him out for the d**k he is.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carlosjose1995 avatar
    Antonio Pinocchio
    Antonio Pinocchio
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my thoughts exactly. from that particular angle it shows them at, the player was absolutely reaching to give the hat to the boy. if it was more towards the center, then MAYBE he can claim it was a mistake. but here it seems like he's only apologizing because the fallout

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ixacacau avatar
    K Ma
    K Ma
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who sees the clip will see the cap in front of the kid's chest and the adult jerk reaching in front of the kid and snatching the cap. The jerk saying he believed the athlete gave him the caps for his own kids is a lie. He had no kids with him and I doubt the athlete was paying any attention to Mr. Everybody Knows Who I Am and remembered that the jerk has kids. I hope the internet flays him.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jo_31 avatar
    Jo
    Jo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Liar. It was very, very clear what he did.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly, he turned grinned at the kid and ripped the cap right out of his hand. Then laughed at the kids protest. Hope he gets all the bad publicity he deserves.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
