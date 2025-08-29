Man Snatches Kamil Majchrzak’s Hat From Kid In Viral Video From US Open, Tennis Star Responds

ADVERTISEMENT

What should have been a treasured memory for a young tennis fan quickly soured at the US Open.

After Polish star Kamil Majchrzak secured a dramatic five-set victory over Karen Khachanov, he moved toward fans to sign autographs and hand out keepsakes.

Spotting a boy in the crowd, Majchrzak took off his cap and gifted it to him, only for a nearby man to intervene.

The man’s rude actions stunned the young tennis fan

Majchrzak’s game this year is seeing a lot of momentum, as he sealed a best-ever Grand Slam finish at Wimbledon last month before losing to Khachanov.

Majchrzak got his revenge against Khachanov in New York, making it through to the tournament’s third round with his best-ever result.

According to theDaily Mail, it is customary for victorious players to give away signed balls and towels for members of the crowd.

It’s a simple gesture that is incredibly popular, as the items typically become treasured keepsakes for fans of all ages.

As could be seen in the viral video, Majchrzak did just that, taking his cap off and handing it to a young boy. At the time, he was also signing other items from other fans nearby.

It was at this time that the adult male fan decided that no, the young boy should not have the elite tennis player’s hat.

The moment was difficult to watch. The man proceeded to unceremoniously snatch Majchrzak’s hat from the boy’s hands, prompting the boy to respond with shock.

As the 29-year-old tennis star moved on, the child looked down in confusion, asking the man, “No! What are you doing?”

To add insult to injury, theentitled man sneakily dumped the hat into his female companion’s tote bag, hiding all evidence of his sneaky act.

😱 This guy grabbed a hat that Majchrzak had specifically given to a little boy …pic.twitter.com/qhGoXHtNgN — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 29, 2025

At this point, the young boy was trying to get the athlete’s attention, but to no avail.

The man could be seen smiling with his companion at the end of the clip.

The shocking encounter went viral and sparked outrage online

The footage quickly spread online, with tennisfans across the globe condemning the man’s actions.

“What a terrible man, to snatch it right out of a child’s hand,” one viewer wrote.

“This is beyond trash. This is a five-day-old, open tuna can, raw chicken bits level of trash,” another tennis fan wrote.

Social media was filled with calls for the man to be identified and criticized, while others urged tournament organizers to ensure the boy is compensated for what he lost.

“Find that kid and let Majchrzak give him something extra,” one commenter wrote.

Others shared that the man’s behavior is unfortunately not that unique among adult tennis fans during tournaments.

Image credits: willtim75

“I volunteer at one of the tournaments, and this kind of behavior happens all the time. Kids generally are respectful and patient even when they are excited. Adults push and shove kids to get autographs, loose balls, anything,” one commenter wrote.

“Adults wanting autographs at the US Open are the worst kind of people. Witnessed it firsthand,” another wrote.

Some fans also criticized the man’s femalecompanion as she seemed to have just allowed the incident to unfold without calling out the man.

Image credits: Instagram / wimbledon

“His wife’s a POS too. She smiled and recorded the whole time. My wife would have slapped the hat out of my hands and said, ‘You better give it back to the kid,’” a tennis fan wrote.

“Not only is the guy an absolute jerk, but his female partner thinks it’s a great lark as she’s filming it all and smirking. Hope they catch the karma bus soon,” another commenter stated.

Majchrzak revealed on Instagram that he is aware of the incident

Majchrzak is looking ahead to his next match against Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Ranked No. 76 in the world, the Pole now has an open path to progress deeper into thesports tournament.

Riedi, ranked 435th in the world, is considered the underdog, giving Majchrzak a notable chance to advance.

Majchrzak, for his part, has posted an update on Instagram, stating that he would like to contact his young fan so he could give him some well-deserved swag.

“After the match, I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy. Could you help me find the kid from my match?

“If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM,” he wrote, adding that he was “impressed by the power of the internet.”

Still, the elite tennis player did not escape criticism online.

“If you’re a player and you’re giving something to someone, at least LOOK UP and make sure the person you’re giving it to gets it,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the entitled tennis fan’s actions on social media

Image credits: dgilliam12

Image credits: AdamAvalos_RE

Image credits: LfcMatt19

Image credits: sportzbyyolft

Image credits: statusmvp

Image credits: MIbeertaster

Image credits: KatMan_8

Image credits: FS_Tennis1

Image credits: bgtennisnation

Image credits: macw_internatnl

Image credits: bingrui