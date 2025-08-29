Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Snatches Kamil Majchrzak’s Hat From Kid In Viral Video From US Open, Tennis Star Responds
Young tennis fan reaching out as man snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat during viral US Open moment with signed tennis ball nearby
Entertainment, Sports

Man Snatches Kamil Majchrzak’s Hat From Kid In Viral Video From US Open, Tennis Star Responds

What should have been a treasured memory for a young tennis fan quickly soured at the US Open

After Polish star Kamil Majchrzak secured a dramatic five-set victory over Karen Khachanov, he moved toward fans to sign autographs and hand out keepsakes. 

Spotting a boy in the crowd, Majchrzak took off his cap and gifted it to him, only for a nearby man to intervene.

  • A man at the US Open was caught on camera snatching a tennis cap from a child.
  • The cap was meant as a gift from player Kamil Majchrzak after his big win.
  • Fans online slammed the adult for stealing from a young boy in plain sight.
    The man’s rude actions stunned the young tennis fan

    Kamil Majchrzak wearing a blue shirt and black cap, clenching fist during a tennis match at the US Open event.

    Image credits: Getty / Sarah Stier

    Majchrzak’s game this year is seeing a lot of momentum, as he sealed a best-ever Grand Slam finish at Wimbledon last month before losing to Khachanov. 

    Majchrzak got his revenge against Khachanov in New York, making it through to the tournament’s third round with his best-ever result.

    According to theDaily Mail, it is customary for victorious players to give away signed balls and towels for members of the crowd.

    Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak signing a large tennis ball outdoors wearing a blue shirt with a backpack.

    Image credits: Instagram / kamilmajchrzakk

    It’s a simple gesture that is incredibly popular, as the items typically become treasured keepsakes for fans of all ages.

    As could be seen in the viral video, Majchrzak did just that, taking his cap off and handing it to a young boy. At the time, he was also signing other items from other fans nearby.

    It was at this time that the adult male fan decided that no, the young boy should not have the elite tennis player’s hat.

    Man snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat from kid at US Open, tennis star interacting with fans holding signed tennis balls.

    Image credits: X / CollinRugg

    The moment was difficult to watch. The man proceeded to unceremoniously snatch Majchrzak’s hat from the boy’s hands, prompting the boy to respond with shock.

    As the 29-year-old tennis star moved on, the child looked down in confusion, asking the man, “No! What are you doing?” 

    To add insult to injury, theentitled man sneakily dumped the hat into his female companion’s tote bag, hiding all evidence of his sneaky act.

    At this point, the young boy was trying to get the athlete’s attention, but to no avail.

    The man could be seen smiling with his companion at the end of the clip.

    The shocking encounter went viral and sparked outrage online

    Kamil Majchrzak standing in front of US Open backdrop wearing ASICS tennis outfit, related to viral hat snatch incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / kamilmajchrzakk

    The footage quickly spread online, with tennisfans across the globe condemning the man’s actions.

    “What a terrible man, to snatch it right out of a child’s hand,” one viewer wrote. 

    “This is beyond trash. This is a five-day-old, open tuna can, raw chicken bits level of trash,” another tennis fan wrote.

    Tweet reply about Kamil Majchrzak and man snatching hat from kid during US Open viral tennis video.

    Image credits: realomahade

    Social media was filled with calls for the man to be identified and criticized, while others urged tournament organizers to ensure the boy is compensated for what he lost.

    “Find that kid and let Majchrzak give him something extra,” one commenter wrote.

    Others shared that the man’s behavior is unfortunately not that unique among adult tennis fans during tournaments.

    Tweet from Question it ALL replying to barstoolsports saying Do your thing internet with 312 likes and reply options visible.

    Image credits: willtim75

    “I volunteer at one of the tournaments, and this kind of behavior happens all the time. Kids generally are respectful and patient even when they are excited. Adults push and shove kids to get autographs, loose balls, anything,” one commenter wrote.

    “Adults wanting autographs at the US Open are the worst kind of people. Witnessed it firsthand,” another wrote.

    Some fans also criticized the man’s femalecompanion as she seemed to have just allowed the incident to unfold without calling out the man.

    Tennis player Kamil Majchrzak in white attire hitting a backhand shot on a grass court during a match.

    Image credits: Instagram / wimbledon

    “His wife’s a POS too. She smiled and recorded the whole time. My wife would have slapped the hat out of my hands and said, ‘You better give it back to the kid,’” a tennis fan wrote.

    “Not only is the guy an absolute jerk, but his female partner thinks it’s a great lark as she’s filming it all and smirking. Hope they catch the karma bus soon,” another commenter stated.

    Majchrzak revealed on Instagram that he is aware of the incident

    Child holding a tennis ball at US Open as man snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat in viral tennis star video.

    Image credits: Instagram / kamilmajchrzakk

    Majchrzak is looking ahead to his next match against Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi at Flushing Meadows on Saturday. 

    Ranked No. 76 in the world, the Pole now has an open path to progress deeper into thesports tournament. 

    Riedi, ranked 435th in the world, is considered the underdog, giving Majchrzak a notable chance to advance.

    Collage showing kid with tennis ball and hat after man snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat at US Open, tennis star responds.

    Image credits: Instagram / kamilmajchrzakk

    Majchrzak, for his part, has posted an update on Instagram, stating that he would like to contact his young fan so he could give him some well-deserved swag.

    “After the match, I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy. Could you help me find the kid from my match? 

    “If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM,” he wrote, adding that he was “impressed by the power of the internet.”

    Kamil Majchrzak smiling and raising fist wearing ASICS tennis shirt, related to viral US Open hat snatching incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / kamilmajchrzakk

    Still, the elite tennis player did not escape criticism online. 

    “If you’re a player and you’re giving something to someone, at least LOOK UP and make sure the person you’re giving it to gets it,” one commenter wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about the entitled tennis fan’s actions on social media

    Tweet criticizing man who snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat from kid, calling him a pathetic loser during US Open incident.

    Image credits: dgilliam12

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a kid during US Open viral tennis moment.

    Image credits: AdamAvalos_RE

    Tweet from user Allison the Goat reacting with disgust emoji to man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat from kid at US Open.

    Image credits: LfcMatt19

    Tweet from Sportz by Yolft commenting on sportsmanship, referencing man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat during US Open viral moment.

    Image credits: sportzbyyolft

    Tweet from statusmvp replying to barstoolsports with text about co-workers' bonuses, related to man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat.

    Image credits: statusmvp

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a viral moment involving Man snatching Kamil Majchrzak’s hat at the US Open.

    Image credits: MIbeertaster

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a viral video involving tennis star Kamil Majchrzak and a man snatching a kid’s hat at the US Open.

    Image credits: KatMan_8

    Man snatches Kamil Majchrzak's hat from kid at US Open, tennis star reacts to the viral incident near the court.

    Image credits: FS_Tennis1

    Tweet reply from Brad Gilbert commenting on tennis fan behavior during US Open incident involving Kamil Majchrzak’s hat snatching.

    Image credits: bgtennisnation

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing uncivil behavior related to man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat at US Open.

    Image credits: macw_internatnl

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a man snatching Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from a kid at the US Open.

    Image credits: bingrui

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
