“Diva Issues”: Tennis Star Halts Match In Meltdown Over Crying Baby, Leaves Crowd Stunned
Tennis star expressing frustration on court during match, holding racket and ball, crowd watching in background.
Entitled People, Sports

“Diva Issues”: Tennis Star Halts Match In Meltdown Over Crying Baby, Leaves Crowd Stunned

British tennis star Emma Raducanu, best known for winning the 2021 US Open, clashed with a chair umpire over a crying baby in her showdown with Belarusian World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati on August 11.

The match was tense and consisted of 13 deuces, lasting 3 hours and nine minutes. During this time, Raducanu was rebuked twice by the match official.

Highlights
  • The match lasted 3 hours 9 minutes with 13 deuces and two umpire rebukes for Raducanu.
  • Fans sided with Raducanu after the baby cried continuously during key serve moments.
  • Francisco Roig becomes Raducanu’s 8th coach in 4 years, hired just one week before the match.

She ultimately lost to her seasoned opponent but received raucous applause from the audience and Sabalenka for her tenacious performance.

RELATED:

    The crowd took Emma Raducanu’s side against the empire and crying baby

    Tennis star reacting during match pause, expressing frustration amid crowd, highlighting diva issues on the court.

    Image credits: Getty / Robert Prange

    In the third set, just as the 22-year-old was about to serve, she swivelled abruptly and addressed the match umpire, saying, “It’s been like ten minutes,” referring to the unhappy child on the bleachers.

    “It’s a child… Do you want me to kick the child out of the stadium?” the official fired back.

    The crowd, who apparently found the crying baby as big an inconvenience, responded for Raducanu—who shrugged her shoulders in the way of an answer—with a chorused “yes.”

    Tennis star with serious expression halts match during meltdown over crying baby, leaving crowd stunned at outdoor event.

    Image credits: Instagram / emmaraducanu

    “I can call in,” the official noted, “but we need to continue for the moment.” 

    The 22-year-old Brit found herself on the wrong side of the umpire twice in one match 

    Raducanu ran afoul of the umpire again when she stepped closer to her new coach, Francis Roig, for an exchange during which she was heard saying, “Help me understand.”

    This caught the umpire’s attention, who called out: “Emma, Emma!

    Tennis star in pink outfit holding tennis ball and racket, showing frustration during match pause over crying baby incident.

    Image credits: Peacock

    “You can’t actively approach him and he can’t leave his position, you know that? You cannot have a conversation.”

    Emma had an answer for this. “I can’t hear anything because the music is really loud,” she replied.

    “Then he needs to speak louder,” retorted the official. “You cannot actively approach him, and he cannot leave his position; he needs to stay where he is, and you cannot actively go towards him.”

    “What you’ve done with the ball is fine,” she explained, “but you cannot actively go at the end of a game especially.”

    “Sorry I didn’t know,” came Raducanu’s answer.

    Members of the public feel she has a point and are saying, “It’s supposed to be quiet for a tennis match”

    Responding to the London-based UK Metro’s update, one fan asked: “Why did a parent take a baby to a tennis match in the first place?”

    Tennis star preparing to return serve during a match amid a crowd stunned by a meltdown over crying baby distractions.

    Image credits: Instagram / emmaraducanu

    “I’m with Emma,” echoed another. “It’s supposed to be quiet for a tennis match, a baby crying would definitely have been distracting.” 

    An individual with a different perspective weighed in. “Tennis players and golfers are Wimps.

    “A basketball player at the foul line puts up with screaming chants as well as a QB (quarter back) and field goal kickers,” they said.

    Another netizen felt she was venting her frustration over her own mistakes on the baby

    Tennis star looking thoughtful indoors with sunlight on face, reflecting on diva issues during match meltdown.

    Image credits: Instagram / emmaraducanu

    A netizen claiming to have watched the match saw the situation from the crying child’s mother’s perspective, and wrote: 

    “The baby cried a few times and the mom was trying to quiet her down,” before saying that Raducanu’s irritation came from her own mistakes on the court.

    The netizen further noted that the mother—who was reportedly attending the match with three other minors who appeared to be enjoying the contest—took her colic baby out of the stadium after the athlete complained.

    Tennis star on court wearing white tank top and visor, holding racket with hands on hips during match pause.

    Image credits: Instagram / emmaraducanu

    “I can guarantee the mom would have rather been home, but was doing it for her kids,” they concluded.

    Raducanu’s career has been a storm of injuries and speculation

    Another fan delved into Raducanu’s recent history for context and wrote:

    “It’s been sideways then downhill for Radacanu since her US Open win.

    Tennis star serving during a match, showing intense focus amid diva issues involving a sudden meltdown on court.

    Image credits: Instagram / emmaraducanu

    “Modelling, injuries and coaching issues seem to be responsible from a public perspective.” 

    Raducanu came into the spotlight in October 2024, when she was seen in a $136,000 Porsche. 

    Her behavior has since highlighted the rapid rate at which she goes through coaches

    Leading up to the sighting, she had been plagued by injuries that hampered her progress on the tennis court, which then triggered rumors that her German luxury car sponsor was preparing to cut her loose.

    Tennis star wearing a white visor and sportswear, pausing on court with a concerned expression during match.

    Image credits: Getty / Francois Nel

    As a nod to the observant fan’s comment, Frances Roig is Raducanu’s eighth coach in the last four years.

    He was hired as recently as August 4, perESPN, and it appears that the 22-year-old is laying a lot of store by him.

    “I hope Francisco Roig can help me beat the top players,” an exclusive by The Guardian reported her saying of Roig, who has an 18-year track record of training Rafael Nadal.

    Some feel Sabalenka should have been removed for her “ridiculous” celebratory screams

    Tweet screenshot showing a user defending a tennis star halting match due to a crying baby disruption during play.

    Image credits: dgv1133

    Tweet criticizing tennis star for screaming during match, highlighting diva issues and crowd reaction to meltdown caused by crying baby.

    Image credits: PabloDaleFuego

    Tweet from user backflip2019 commenting on a tennis star’s diva issues during a match meltdown over a crying baby.

    Image credits: backflip2019

    Tweet showing a reaction to tennis star halting a match during meltdown over crying baby, sparking diva issues controversy.

    Image credits: Seekertruther

    Tweet criticizing tennis star’s diva issues during match meltdown over crying baby, sparking fan reactions online.

    Image credits: _CoachMathias

    Twitter user Lyndsey W. replying to a tweet about a tennis star halting match over crying baby meltdown.

    Image credits: LKWootWoot

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a tennis star halting a match due to a crying baby disrupting the game.

    Image credits: teefactur

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing tennis star’s meltdown over crying baby during match, sparking crowd reaction.

    Image credits: Oludarrey

    Tweet from user formalcatattire discussing the controversy involving tennis star halting match over crying baby.

    Image credits: formalcatattire

    Tennis star halts match during meltdown over crying baby, leaving crowd stunned and causing diva issues on court.

    Image credits: AntiheroMD

    Tweet discussing tennis star halting match over crying baby, sparking diva issues and crowd reaction.

    Image credits: Paul_C_Chapman

    Tweet discussing challenges of ignoring noise, relating to tennis star halting match in meltdown over crying baby.

    Image credits: won2have

    Tweet criticizing tennis star meltdown over crying baby, sparking diva issues and leaving the crowd stunned during the match.

    Image credits: EternalEpisteme

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tennis matches are supposed to be quietish - don't bring a baby. The mom was the diva.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pennyrgray avatar
    Olive
    Olive
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The crowd took Emma Raducanu’s side against the empire " I dunno that an entire Empire was against her ..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeez parents if your baby cries during an event take it outside to calm it down. Babies will cry but we don't all need to listen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
