Viral Footage Of Flying Adult Toy Hitting WNBA Star During Game Sparks Hilarious Reactions
WNBA star player during game, reacting to viral footage of flying dildo incident on the court.
Funny, Sports

Viral Footage Of Flying Adult Toy Hitting WNBA Star During Game Sparks Hilarious Reactions

A recent Women’s Basketball (WNBA) match in Los Angeles is making more news than usual after a team member was hit by an adult toy thrown from the bleachers.

The incident involving Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is the third in the last week—the first involved a supporter receiving a one-year ban.

Cunningham, who was apparently struck by the bright green adult toy on Tuesday, August 5, had previously called on fans to “stop throwing d**dos,” and is now pondering the wisdom of her plea.

Highlights
  • Sophie Cunningham was struck mid-game by an adult toy in LA, days after pleading with fans to stop.
  • The incident marks the third in a week, one of which led to a fan being charged with 23 offenses.
  • WNBA vows to eject and ban anyone throwing objects.
    WNBA Indiana Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham appeared to have found the incident funnyWNBA star in Fever jersey on court during game, reacting to viral flying dildo incident sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: Michael Hickey / Getty Images

    Footage of the incident shows Cunningham and her teammates converging on the hoop in the second quarter of the match before the whistle blows, and she hops back, stunned.

    “We got an object that just flew in as the free throw was being made,” the commentator could be heard saying.

    WNBA star in red outfit lying on court tossing basketball, surrounded by snack bars and resting head on basketball.

    Image credits: sophie_cham / Instagram

    “It looked like that hit a player too.”

    Kelsey Plum from the opposing Los Angeles Sparks can be seen swiftly kicking the luminous projectile away as Cunningham walks toward the benches, laughing with her teammates.

    The athlete had previously called on fans to stop throwing items onto the court

    WNBA star on court during game with viral footage of flying dildo causing hilarious reactions from crowd and players.

    Image credits: BricksCenter / X

    Cunningham appealed to fans just three days prior on X, “Stop throwing dil*os on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

    Comments from netizens suggested they were not inclined to heed the call, and one wrote: “We think you’re all a bit uptight, we’re doing you a favor.”

    Another fan saw it as a fans’ legal right and wrote: “Throwing s*x toys [are] protected by the first amendment. If you hate America and the constitution, I recommend leaving.”

    Image credits: BricksCenter / X

    The irony of Cunningham being hit (apparently) with the object was not lost on her. She reposted her original appeal and wrote: “This did NOT age well.”

    An individual has since been arrested and charged with 23 counts of disorderly conduct

    The Tuesday incident is part of a growing trend. 

    On August 4, police in College Park, Georgia, told ESPN that they had arrested an individual by the name of Delbert Carver after he lobbed an adult toy onto the court during a Golden State ValkyriesAtlanta Dream match.

    Comment on social media post about viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star, sparking hilarious reactions.

    Facebook comment by Andy Whelan saying it won't stop until someone makes it stick the landing, reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    He has been charged with 23 counts of “disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass.”

    The Clayton County website quoted the man, saying: “This was supposed to be a joke and this joke [was] supposed to go viral.”

    The WNBA has warned that it will be removing fans who throw things onto the court

    Image credits: aamirl_ / X

    The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has since made it clear that it does not see the humor.

    “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities,” the WNBA announced on Saturday, August 2.

    “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.”

    Liberty forward, Isabelle Harrison, has weighed in, and she says players don’t find it funny anymore

    Tweet from WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reacting humorously to viral footage of a flying dildo hitting during a game.

    Image credits: sophaller

    Close-up of a smiling WNBA star with text reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting her during a game.

    Image credits: sophie_cham / Instagram

    Los Angeles Sparks Coach Lynne Roberts addressed the behavior on the same day, describing it as “ridiculous,”  “d**b,” and “stupid.”

    “It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid. That’s all I’m going to say,”  NBC News reported her saying.

    Comment reading The Grinch is waiting for his package to be returned with laughing reactions on social media about viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Comment from Calro San asking if the flying dildo is glow in the dark, reacting to viral footage involving a WNBA star during a game.

    WNBA star reacting during game, captured in viral footage showing flying dildo incident sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

    The New York Post reported on an incident on August 5 during a Dallas WingsNew York Liberty contest, in which the same item was hurled but never reached the court. 

    Following the alleged incident, the outlet spoke to Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison, and quoted her saying:

    “You just have to continuously prioritize the players, because it’s obviously safety, but also just so immature to me, like, I just hate that that’s being attached to our brand and our name.”

    WNBA star in Indiana jersey smiling during game after viral footage of flying dildo hitting her sparks reactions.

    Image credits: BricksCenter / X

    “This is like, let’s be professional here. I get the jokes, and things can be funny, but it just gets to a point,” said Harrison, who claimed that WNBA players were “over it.”

    The internet has responded to the incident with memes

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange discussing viral footage of a flying dildo hitting a WNBA star during a game.

    Image credits: 1A_GenXer

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a red and white shirt holding curly fries, unrelated to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Image credits: sophie_cham / Instagram

    Two men in suits whispering closely, unrelated to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game.

    Image credits: BATMANShanlian

    Multiple identical men dressed in black walking confidently, referencing viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Image credits: RealDixonUranus

    Packed WNBA arena during a live game, with fans watching viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Image credits: BenDoverNY42069

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing increased security at WNBA games after flying dildo incident involving a WNBA star.

    Image credits: aamirl_

    Tweet by DemPicks joking about installing airport scanners in stadiums, referencing viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Image credits: SolidPicks88

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during a game with humorous comment.

    Image credits: Red_LeaderX

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game reactions.

    Image credits: JayUncut

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during a game sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: ayedocc

    Tweet by user trchG sharing a humorous comment on viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game.

    Image credits: BowTiedFlorida

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of a flying dildo hitting a WNBA star during a game.

    Image credits: TomBradyEgo

    Social media reaction to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game, sparking hilarious responses.

    Image credits: onbrandviews

    Tweet from Tyler Herro Muse reacting with surprise to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during basketball game.

    Image credits: danhurleyuconn

    Tweet reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game, sparking hilarious fan responses.

    Image credits: PhDStrawMan

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during game sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: ElonGerberg

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star during a game with a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: J_Stylesss

    Tweet text mentioning caution about unexpected objects hitting during game, related to viral footage of flying dildo hitting WNBA star.

    Image credits: TSLA_LUL

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing support for the WNBA amid viral footage of flying dildo hitting a star player.

    Image credits: SoulStrat

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
