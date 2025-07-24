Dominic Monaghan first auditioned for the role of Sawyer.



Not making the cut, he was written into the role of an old, worn-out rocker, which was also scrapped in favor of a younger one-hit wonder with a h*roine habit–all because producers thought it would be more relatable.



While this was a whole new character, Charlie Pace, producers paralleled his arc with that of Sawyer so that he would depart from his darker proclivities in favor of selflessness.



Pace took self-sacrifice to a level beyond that of Sawyer for the sake of his fellow castaways.



Having learned via Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick) that his love interest, Claire Littleton (Emilie de Ravin) and her child Aaron’s escape from the island was conditional upon his demise, Pace, in his bid to warn his fellow survivors of an impending danger, took his own life.



Think: The Looking Glass signal station.



Although he passed away, to Hurley, he was still very much alive and appeared to him in visions.



While Monaghan did not win any accolades for his role in the series, he was nominated for a Saturn Award for “Best Supporting Actor on Television.”



After Lost, Monaghan, 48, appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Day (2011), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and Edge of the World (2021), among others.



He currently lives in Los Angeles and is said to have a penchant for the outdoors.



He was recently featured in the travel log Billy and Dom Eat the World, in which the two visited Ian McKellen’s pub in London.



Online gossip outlet Just Jared reported him being seen with aspiring actress Eliana Perez in December 2024.



And here is the juicy tidbit you have been waiting for: It is not widely known that Monaghan dated his Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly from 2004 to 2007.



He told E! News in 2022 that they had been so serious about their relationship that he entertained the idea of marrying her and having kids.



Monaghan remains childless to this day.

