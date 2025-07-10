OF Star Rhian Sugden Forced To Involve Police After Massive Fan Backlash Over $13K Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Page 3 model and Celebrity Big Brother alum, Rhian Sugden, has opened up about her fans’ and husband’s reaction to her br*ast-reduction surgery.

The 38-year-old model had been talking about the procedure for the last three years, claiming that the weight of her F-cups were causing her back pain and making walking “unbearable.”

Highlights Rhian Sugden says a fan demanded a refund, claiming her surgery betrayed his “investment.”

The $13,500 br*ast reduction was for health reasons after years of back pain and discomfort.

Sugden says her husband was "gutted" but ultimately supportive; one fan's threats led to police.

She recently indicated that her fans’ reactions to the operation’s result were so harsh that she had to get the police involved.

RELATED:

Rhian Sugden said the backlash “got very strange” and she had to call the police

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

The incident that led to police involvement stemmed from Sugden’s work as an OF model.

While many of her supporters understood her reasons and supported her decision, some allegedly felt that because they subscribed to her account, they owned her bust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of my fans messaged me saying he invested in my career over the years and when he found out I’ve had a b*ob reduction this week he’s started demanding his money back.”

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

“It’s like he feels he owns my b*obs because he’s bought content and magazines over the years. He was saying I’m making the worst mistake of my life – how dare I remove the b*obs. His life isn’t going to be worth living,” she told UK outlet The Sun.

“It all got very strange and I had to call the police,” she recalled.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I’m doing this for my health as well as cosmetic [reasons] and it’s been difficult to deal with people having an opinion on my body and acting like it’s the end of everything.”

The reduction surgery cost her $13,500

The adult entertainer’s husband, Oliver Mellor, 44, was not impressed with her decision either.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oliver was gutted at first – he’s always loved my b*obs,” Sugden noted.

“But he understands and I think he’ll be happy for me to stop moaning about my back ache, to be honest.”

She went on to say that she tried alternatives, like swimming and hiring a personal trainer, leading up to the $13,500 operation.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started swimming recently, up to two or three miles a week, but when I’m doing br*aststroke, my b*obs lift me up at the front, like they are making me float.”

The exercise also appeared to agitate her discomfort.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

“Two days after swimming I ache really badly, because of the position I’m swimming in,” she said, which made her “hate” the gym.

Sugden was implicated in the Russell Brand s*xual harassment debacle

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

The actress caught the spotlight in 2023 for another reason. At the time, English comedian Russell Brand was facing a spate of s*xual harassment and r*pe allegations including the Russell Brand: In Plain Sight documentary, which provided a platform for his accusers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugden surfaced to acknowledge having dated him “briefly,” but claimed that contrary to other women’s accusations, he treated her well.

Share icon

Image credits: Russell Brand

He did have his faults though, one of which she claimed was “attempting to sh*g his way through other Page 3 girls and getting declined.”

Brand reacted to the snub by going “full circle” and joining a No More Page 3 campaign to get the models shut down.

Share icon

Image credits: Nat Jag/Getty Images

Sudgen went on to say that during the short relationship, she noticed that “his hair used to smell bad and he definitely wasn’t the one that got away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugden stood out from the growing tide of Russell Brand’s accusers, which won her support on social media

Social media’s response to the story signaled that at least some fans were pro-Sudgen in her departure from the tide of accusations.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

ADVERTISEMENT

“Funny how no one has actually reported anything to the police! Wouldn’t that be the first place to go if you want justice served?” asked a netizen.

“I don’t like the way he is publicly executed without some sort of trial,” wrote another.

Share icon

Image credits: rhiansuggers

One person, however, weighed in and summed up the rife anti-Russell Brand sentiment when they wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Brand]’s a muppet. Full of B.S. contradicts himself constantly. Will say anything to stay relevant and popular with his loyal following of idiots.”