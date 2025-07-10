Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

OF Star Rhian Sugden Forced To Involve Police After Massive Fan Backlash Over $13K Plastic Surgery
Rhian Sugden posing indoors with styled hair and natural makeup amid $13K plastic surgery fan backlash controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

OF Star Rhian Sugden Forced To Involve Police After Massive Fan Backlash Over $13K Plastic Surgery

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Page 3 model and Celebrity Big Brother alum, Rhian Sugden, has opened up about her fans’ and husband’s reaction to her br*ast-reduction surgery.

The 38-year-old model had been talking about the procedure for the last three years, claiming that the weight of her F-cups were causing her back pain and making walking “unbearable.”

Highlights
  • Rhian Sugden says a fan demanded a refund, claiming her surgery betrayed his “investment.”
  • The $13,500 br*ast reduction was for health reasons after years of back pain and discomfort.
  • Sugden says her husband was "gutted" but ultimately supportive; one fan's threats led to police.

She recently indicated that her fans’ reactions to the operation’s result were so harsh that she had to get the police involved.

RELATED:

    Rhian Sugden said the backlash “got very strange” and she had to call the police

    Rhian Sugden posing in black lace top, involved in controversy over $13K plastic surgery and fan backlash.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    The incident that led to police involvement stemmed from Sugden’s work as an OF model.

    While many of her supporters understood her reasons and supported her decision, some allegedly felt that because they subscribed to her account, they owned her bust.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One of my fans messaged me saying he invested in my career over the years and when he found out I’ve had a b*ob reduction this week he’s started demanding his money back.”

    Rhian Sugden posing in floral lingerie after $13K plastic surgery amid massive fan backlash and police involvement.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    “It’s like he feels he owns my b*obs because he’s bought content and magazines over the years. He was saying I’m making the worst mistake of my life – how dare I remove the b*obs. His life isn’t going to be worth living,” she told UK outlet The Sun.

    “It all got very strange and I had to call the police,” she recalled.

    Rhian Sugden in hospital gown taking a selfie amid massive fan backlash over $13K plastic surgery controversy.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But I’m doing this for my health as well as cosmetic [reasons] and it’s been difficult to deal with people having an opinion on my body and acting like it’s the end of everything.” 

    The reduction surgery cost her $13,500

    The adult entertainer’s husband, Oliver Mellor, 44, was not impressed with her decision either.

    Rhian Sugden smiling with a man at a restaurant amid fan backlash over $13K plastic surgery and police involvement.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Oliver was gutted at first – he’s always loved my b*obs,” Sugden noted.

    “But he understands and I think he’ll be happy for me to stop moaning about my back ache, to be honest.”

    She went on to say that she tried alternatives, like swimming and hiring a personal trainer, leading up to the $13,500 operation.

    Rhian Sugden smiling with a male companion at a restaurant amid fan backlash over $13K plastic surgery incident.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I started swimming recently, up to two or three miles a week, but when I’m doing br*aststroke, my b*obs lift me up at the front, like they are making me float.”

    The exercise also appeared to agitate her discomfort.

    Rhian Sugden wearing sunglasses and a graphic tee, posing in a car amid fan backlash over plastic surgery.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    “Two days after swimming I ache really badly, because of the position I’m swimming in,” she said, which made her “hate” the gym.

    Sugden was implicated in the Russell Brand s*xual harassment debacle

    Rhian Sugden taking a mirror selfie in stylish outfit amid fan backlash over $13K plastic surgery controversy.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    The actress caught the spotlight in 2023 for another reason. At the time, English comedian Russell Brand was facing a spate of s*xual harassment and r*pe allegations including the Russell Brand: In Plain Sight documentary, which provided a platform for his accusers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sugden surfaced to acknowledge having dated him “briefly,” but claimed that contrary to other women’s accusations, he treated her well.

    Man with long curly hair and beard speaking into a microphone in front of a wooden wall during a podcast session

    Image credits: Russell Brand

    He did have his faults though, one of which she claimed was “attempting to sh*g his way through other Page 3 girls and getting declined.”

    Brand reacted to the snub by going “full circle” and joining a No More Page 3 campaign to get the models shut down.

    Rhian Sugden posing in a pink sequined dress amid fan backlash over $13K plastic surgery controversy.

    Image credits: Nat Jag/Getty Images

    Sudgen went on to say that during the short relationship, she noticed that “his hair used to smell bad and he definitely wasn’t the one that got away.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sugden stood out from the growing tide of Russell Brand’s accusers, which won her support on social media

    Social media’s response to the story signaled that at least some fans were pro-Sudgen in her departure from the tide of accusations.

    Rhian Sugden outdoors wearing a sports bra, involved in plastic surgery controversy with fan backlash and police involvement.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Funny how no one has actually reported anything to the police! Wouldn’t that be the first place to go if you want justice served?” asked a netizen.

    “I don’t like the way he is publicly executed without some sort of trial,” wrote another.

    Rhian Sugden posing outdoors in a white dress and sunglasses amid plastic surgery fan backlash and police involvement.

    Image credits: rhiansuggers

    One person, however, weighed in and summed up the rife anti-Russell Brand sentiment when they wrote:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[Brand]’s a muppet. Full of B.S. contradicts himself constantly. Will say anything to stay relevant and popular with his loyal following of idiots.”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT