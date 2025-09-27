“Crossed The Line”: ‘Texas Karen’s’ Racist Meltdown Over Hispanic Delivery Driver Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of a “Texas Karen” having a meltdown over a Hispanic delivery driver’s inability to speak fluent English has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The racially-charged scene, recorded by the Latino, has drummed up controversy with some actually stating that the woman was well within her rights.

Others claiming to be from the country’s political right have dissociated themselves from the debacle, claiming she gave them a bad name.

Highlights A viral video shows a Texas woman berating a Hispanic delivery driver for not speaking fluent English.

A woman dubbed “Texas Karen” filmed the driver, repeating disjointed lines of “you know what.”

She accused the driver of being “illegal” and “taking jobs.”

The post has also drawn an apology from a person proclaiming to be the acid-mouthed agitator’s daughter. She explained that the woman’s performance was precisely why she no longer spoke to her.

RELATED:

The woman dubbed “Texas Karen” appeared to have difficulty speaking coherently

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

In the video, the Texas “Karen” struggled with her words, speaking in half-sentences and punctuating nearly every unfinished line with “you know what.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because you’re an illegal… You know what,” followed by “you don’t live in Flower Mound (a Denton County suburb in Dallas) and you’re door dashing … you know what. Why are you entitled to be here with an illegal car?”

“Go ahead,” she said to the Hispanic behind the wheel, expecting an answer, and then raised her phone as if to film.

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

The unknown woman then told the Latino driver to speak English and received the question: “But why.”

Texas Karen made a show of filming the DoorDash driver

“But why,” the wildly-gesticulating woman mimicked her Hispanic prey, then returned to her halting “you know what” monologue, telling the foreign national that she ought to speak her language “back in Mexico.”

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hispanic woman can be heard laughing at this inarticulate display of bigotry, which seemed to set her challenger off on another disjointed tirade in which she accused the driver of “taking away jobs.”

“Texas Karen” then made a show of taking photos of the DoorDash freelancer’s vehicle and, on two occasions, shoved her phone in the driver’s face to emphasize the fact that she was filming her.

Before the video ended, the woman could be seen asking for the video poster’s driver’s license.

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, the Hispanic woman could be heard answering, “you’re the police?”

The irate Karen could again be heard responding with “You know what…”

The woman’s tirade is drawing empathy from right-wingers

According to the Daily Mail, the confrontation was first posted on TikTok, where it amassed a torrent of views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris Scandela (@crisbelingscandela)

ADVERTISEMENT

It has since been reposted by the rightwing Colin Rugg on X, where it drew reactions like

“While I don’t agree with her method, I kind of understand the rage,” and “Give this woman a break. She’s probably had many encounters leading up to this point.”

Another netizen mirrored the polar opposite perspective when they wrote:

“Imagine living in Texas — a state literally built on Mexican land, Mexican labor, Mexican culture — and screaming ‘Go speak your language back in Mexico.’”

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

“Lady, half of Texas *was* Mexico,” they wrote as a nod to the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and the conflict that preceded it.

“ The delivery guy is more Texan than your attitude will ever be.”

Someone proclaiming to be the Texas Karen’s daughter issued an apology for her mother’s behavior

A netizen by the name of Taye Chadwell, proclaiming to be the irate woman’s daughter, has since weighed in on the fracas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tat52269008

In a wordy apology, she wrote: “I’m sure most of you have seen the horrific video of my mother harassing an innocent civilian sitting in her car. I have been flooded with comments and messages, and wanted to address this as fast as possible.

“I would like to start off by sincerely apologizing to this woman for having to experience this and for the public having to watch this. I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and saddened by my mother’s actions and do not condone or support this kind of behavior at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The apology drew the same mix of reactions

Share icon

Image credits: Tat52269008

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: crisbelingscandela

Chadwell went on to say that she and her mother had not “been on speaking terms for quite awhile due to this type of behavior,” as she regularly vented it at her Hispanic boyfriend.

This revelation drew a mix of admiration for the daughter, and like her purported mother’s behavior, racism.

A netizen has since dubbed the contentious woman “Karen Final Boss”

Share icon

Image credits: NotTheirScript

Share icon

Image credits: WCdispatch_

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MrNobody20256

Share icon

Image credits: tizintest

Share icon

Image credits: RedlerMaur66218

Share icon

Image credits: DOGE_Observer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ArthurMacwaters

Share icon

Image credits: thewhitesnake

Share icon

Image credits: AjApplegoose

Share icon

Image credits: HasThreeKids

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Richeredisball1

Share icon

Image credits: FHithrow