Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Joey Swoll Posts Groveling Apology After Hulk Hogan Memorial Video Sparks ‘Woke’ Backlash
Bodybuilder Joey Swoll in colorful attire flexing muscles inside Gold's Gym Venice, linked to Hulk Hogan memorial controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Joey Swoll Posts Groveling Apology After Hulk Hogan Memorial Video Sparks ‘Woke’ Backlash

Open list comments 15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

15

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll has taken to social media with a wordy apology after posting a picture of himself imitating the late wrestler, Hulk Hogan (born Terry Gene Bollea), and defending it despite rampant backlash.

In the video in which he can be seen backpaddling on his previous adamant stance, Swoll also  uses the opportunity to say “I am sorry” for using the term “colored” instead of saying “person of color.”

Highlights
  • Joey Swoll posted a tribute video in a Hulk Hogan costume the day the wrestler passed away.
  • He apologized after criticism for defending Hogan and using the term “colored.”
  • Some fans praised the apology, while others accused Swoll of caving to “wokeness.”

Fans have since responded, with a faction of commenters claiming they are more offended by the apology to people who are “woke” and “too sensitive.”

RELATED:

    Joey Swoll says he did not know the “extent all the horrible things” Hulk Hogan “had done”

    Joey Swoll taking a muscular selfie in a white tank top and backward cap after Hulk Hogan memorial video backlash.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    “I apologize to my followers, my community, and social media. A few days ago, I posted an old video of me in the gym wearing a Hulk Hogan Halloween costume on the day he passed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Last night in my live stream, a lot of people expressed how upset and frustrated they were with me that I had posted that,” he said, as a nod to the reason for his address.

    Hulk Hogan wearing a red bandana and sunglasses outside by a vehicle amid groveling apology backlash.

    Image credits: hulkhogan

    “Instead of listening and understanding like I should have, I became defensive and said that I was posting to celebrate the wrestling icon; the person that so many of us looked up to as kids, that we grew up with, that made us tear our shirts, and take our vitamins and say our prayers.

    “I didn’t know to the extent all the horrible, horrible things that he had done,” Swoll said, referring to the public’s perception of the late wrestler’s faux pas, which included a deliberately leaked video of him in compromising circumstances, a racial slur, and his admission to using anabolic steroids.

    He had also used the term “colored” instead of “colored people”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @thejoeyswoll Well, let me tell you something about #armday brother! 💪🏼 #hulkhogan#FYP♬ Real American (Hulk Hogan’s WWE Theme) – It Lives, It Breathes

    According to Swoll’s new spiel, these infractions were “way more than just making a mistake,” and thus, he claimed, he had removed the videos.

    Also during last night’s live stream, I used the word colored instead of saying person of color which is a very outdated, very offensive term.

    Joey Swoll posing in a gym with muscles flexed, dressed in a Hulk Hogan-inspired outfit and feathered scarf.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    “A few moments later somebody educated me and told me that it wasn’t okay to use that term for which I immediately apologized to everyone and said that I would never do that again. So once again, to anybody that I offended, I am sorry.”

    Hulk Hogan has apologized for his faux pas, but his political affiliations made fans wonder 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @advicefromlouisreloaded Joey Swole is being cancelled for defending Hulk Hogan #advicefromlouis#satire♬ original sound – AdviceFromLouisReloaded

    Swoll’s video drew a string of rebukes in the comment section with many of his fans criticizing him.

    “You never should’ve apologized for that. You bend the knee and you end up forgotten. You’re supposed to be better than that. Put the video back up and stand on business,” wrote one user.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wow. Seriously don’t believe you caved to those ridiculous people,” criticized another.

    Joey Swoll wearing a white cap backward and a green shirt, filming a groveling apology video inside a vehicle.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    The bulk of the hawkishness against Hulk Hogan swirled around the revelation that he had admitted to being a racist in 2007, after using racial slurs on his daughter’s black ex-boyfriend.

    While Hulk had apologized and dubbed the rhetoric as “unacceptable,” the faux pas was revived when he was seen throwing in with Donald Trump’s support base, MAGA, and other conservative elements.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

    NBC Newsreported on an  expression of the sentiment by Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Kazeem Famuyide, when he said: “You never really got the feeling that Hulk Hogan truly felt remorse.

    Factions of the black community feel Swoll should not have apologized

    Be the latter as it may, Swoll’s fans from the black community weighed in on his apology and indicated that they were ready to forgive him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    “The black community supports you brother,” wrote one person, compounding the sentiment.

    Another echoed the sentiment when he wrote that Swoll had “come too far” to concede to sensitive fans.

    Swoll says he is “done” with social media 

    But for the weightlifting influencer, it’s all about accountability, and he said as much.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Muscular Joey Swoll in a gym wearing a white tank top and backwards cap, responding after Hulk Hogan memorial backlash.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You know my whole page, my whole brand is based on holding people accountable,” he said in the same video.

    Going on a later post to his stories, the criticism far outweighs the support.

    “All the good I’ve done, all the people I’ve helped, all for nothing,” he lamented, before concluding, “I’m done with social media.” 

    Some fans think  Joey Swoll did the most damage with his apology

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Joey Swoll following backlash over Hulk Hogan memorial and groveling apology.

    Image credits: SwaggyCTV

    Twitter user Harrys House replying to Southside_Gunn with comment about using the word colored in 2025.

    Image credits: harryshouse3

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Hulk Hogan’s age and behavior amid Joey Swoll groveling apology controversy.

    Image credits: PerkyTen

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter post by user Haze replying to Southside_Gunn with a controversial statement that drew significant attention.

    Image credits: JusDaMain_Event

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing online attacks, related to Joey Swoll posts groveling apology after Hulk Hogan memorial video backlash.

    Image credits: houseofwoes

    User M2 replies to a tweet, expressing disappointment and mentioning liking Joey Swoll amid backlash over Hulk Hogan memorial video.

    Image credits: Amer1can_Barbie

    Tweet by user Conchrisador replying to TheJoeySwoll suggesting taking days off and lifting weights amid Joey Swoll groveling apology controversy.

    Image credits: Conchrisador

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media reply criticizing Joey Swoll amid backlash over Hulk Hogan memorial video and groveling apology.

    Image credits: UGOOOTWEETS

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll amid backlash over Hulk Hogan memorial video and groveling apology addressing woke controversy.

    Image credits: DeeWaynee94

    Tweet from user Thirstyremarks replying to Joey Swoll, criticizing defense of racism following backlash to Hulk Hogan memorial video.

    Image credits: vandee_p

    Tweet criticizing language use with references to Hulk Hogan, amid Joey Swoll groveling apology and woke backlash.

    Image credits: EmanDaGoon

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply responding to Joey Swoll amid backlash over Hulk Hogan memorial video apology.

    Image credits: SayOoohh

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's groveling apology over controversial language in Hulk Hogan memorial video backlash.

    Image credits: JBen_80

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Joey Swoll’s tone-deaf Hulk Hogan post amid woke backlash controversy.

    Image credits: wowrealneat

    Tweet from Liz Mejia replying to Joey Swoll criticizing his defensive response amid Hulk Hogan memorial video controversy and woke backlash.

    Image credits: Lizmej12

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Joey Swoll’s apology after Hulk Hogan memorial video sparked backlash.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Social media
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    15
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    15

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fuhleeheece_1 avatar
    Fuhleeheece
    Fuhleeheece
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joey can lay off the anabolic steroids now. He's irrelevant.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's disgusting. He needs to stop working out for awhile and go back to having a "nice" physique, not a grotesque one

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone care about Hogan or Swoll? I know I don't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, Hogan made appearances to help elect the American President. He was embraced by the US President.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    fuhleeheece_1 avatar
    Fuhleeheece
    Fuhleeheece
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joey can lay off the anabolic steroids now. He's irrelevant.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's disgusting. He needs to stop working out for awhile and go back to having a "nice" physique, not a grotesque one

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone care about Hogan or Swoll? I know I don't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, Hogan made appearances to help elect the American President. He was embraced by the US President.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT