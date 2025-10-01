Viral ‘Kansas City Karen’ Who Snatched Headband From 10YO Boy Lashes Out At Critics In New Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Nina Miller, the Giants fan who went viral for taking Patrick Mahomes’ headband from a 10-year-old boy at MetLife Stadium, says she now wants to return the item publicly on national television.

In a new TikTok uploaded today (October 1), the infamous “Kansas City Karen” lashed out at critics who continue to target her despite her repeated apologies and even an on-camera exchange with the boy, Joey Masters, on Inside Edition.

Highlights Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen,” appeared on Inside Edition apologizing directly to 10-year-old fan Joey Masters.

Critics continued to accuse her of lying and even mocked her with AI-generated images.

Miller said she’ll return the headband but only if she’s allowed to do so on national television.

“Guess what? You guys are publishing some fake news,” she said. “In the words of Trump, before you guys start saying stuff about me, how about you guys get your facts straight?”

RELATED:

Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen”, says she wants to return the headband she took from a 10YO boy on national television

Kansas City football player Patrick Mahomes interacting with fans after a game, unrelated to Kansas City Karen viral incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Kathryn Riley

Frustrated by accusations that she never appeared on Inside Edition and that she won’t follow through on returning the headband, Miller suggested a public handoff.

The controversy began on September 21, when Mahomes handed his game-worn headband toward Joey Masters, who was celebrating his 10th birthday in Chiefs gear. Video showed Miller, wearing Giants colors, reaching out, and snatching it away.

“Yo, she just stole that from me,” Joey said in disbelief, as the clip spread rapidly online. From then on, Miller was given the title of ‘Kansas City Karen.’

Young Kansas City Chiefs fan at stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident involving 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

Image credits: KCTV5 News

Under growing backlash, she released an apology on TikTok days later (September 29).

“At the game, with all the noise and all the excitement, I honestly thought that Pat Mahomes was giving me the headband. I reached for it without thinking,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Football player on field with camera crew and fans, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband snatching incident.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / kansas.city.karen

“When I found out, I felt horrible because I don’t want to ruin anyone’s little time at the game and ruin their little birthday. To the young boy, I’m sorry that I ruined your moment.”

She also addressed Joey directly: “I want to send back your headband so you can celebrate your day the way you were supposed to.”

Miller went from being defensive, to apologizing for her actions, and back to protecting herself as backlash grew

THIS WOMAN STOLE A PATRICK MAHOMES HEADBAND FROM A LITTLE KID AND POSTED A VIDEO BRAGGING ABOUT HOW HE GAVE IT TO HER 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/kSNNwjU0R1 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 29, 2025

Young boy wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs cap, reacting in a stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/kansas.city.karen

What began as a ‘Karen’ redemption story, soon shifted to one about internet cruelty as Miller spoke about how quickly, and harshly, netizens had judged her.

“Some of them are cruel, even hard. But I’m human, guys, and I make mistakes,” she said.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m also a mom. And I’m also a Christian. I’m admitting when I’m wrong and I’m trying to make what I did wrong right.”

Tweet from DarkModeOnly sarcastically praising Kansas City Karen for taking headband from 10YO boy amid viral controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: DarkModeOnly01

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with glasses speaking in a video about the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina

The apology, however, marked a reversal from her earlier tone, with many believing that it was herself who fanned the flames in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days after the game, Miller posted a video dismissing the criticism.

“Everyone is having heart failure over this,” she said. “I’m not a thief. Both of our hands were on it. I paid for my damn tickets.”

She even implied Joey might not have been sitting in her section, claiming other fans rushed forward from the “nosebleeds” to get close to Mahomes.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

Image credits: Ruglabok

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply from user Mike01876 discussing Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and Patrick Mahomes.

Share icon

Image credits: Mikem01876

“You literally snatched it out of the kid’s hand,” one commenter replied. “You really think Patrick would give his headband to a grown Giants fan over a kid? Let’s be realistic.”

As a result of the back and forth, many believe Miller is only apologizing due to her name being dragged all over social media.

Seeing her public apology do nothing to diminish the negative attention towards her, Miller said she’ll return item but only if she’s allowed to do so publicly

Young boy in a red cap at a football stadium amid Kansas City Karen viral incident surrounding a headband dispute.

Share icon

Image credits: KCTV5 News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller appeared on Inside Edition, where she apologized publicly to Joey Masters.

Looking him in the eye, she said, “I’m sorry, honey. I really am. I swear.” Joey replied, “I believe you,” before thanking her for promising to send the headband back.

But even after the exchange aired, the criticism online didn’t stop.

Commenters insisted her apology was insincere, while others claimed she had fabricated the entire appearance. The criticism continued, with some netizens going as far as to create AI images using her likeness to mock her.

Woman wearing glasses and speaking in video, viral Kansas City Karen involved in headband incident with 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this led to Miller’s latest video, in which she recorded herself watching her own appearance on the television program.

Frustrated that even her public apology hadn’t ended the criticism, she asked: “When I give back the headband, are you guys gonna believe me? Or are they gonna say I never gave it back?”

“How about you guys bring us on Good Morning America and let me give it back to him in hand, so that no one could say that I did not return it?”

“Here we go again.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the newest ‘Karen’ drama

Comment from Ysabella Campuzano26 reacting to adults taking things away from kids, related to Kansas City Karen incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post by user kepa670 saying she wasn't even a fan with laughing emoji, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user Lesa Arrison expressing frustration, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving headband snatching.

Share icon

Comment on social media post reacting to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

Instagram comment saying Her explanation is WILD with a heart reaction, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Viral Kansas City Karen on social media expressing frustration about adult sports fans with an unhappy emoji.

Share icon

Comment from user 67 reacting to the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10YO boy.

Share icon

Social media comment from the viral Kansas City Karen incident saying sorry after snatching headband from 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Sandra Thompson on social media, responding to critics about Kansas City Karen viral incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of social media comment saying the audacity is CRAZYYYY with over 2,000 likes about Kansas City Karen incident.

Share icon

Comment on social media reading the gaslighting is crazy, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media from user Moeszart saying you knew exactly what you were doing with 229 likes, related to Kansas City Karen controversy.

Share icon

Comment from Shannon C discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and a 10-year-old boy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post saying He was a little kid, related to viral Kansas City Karen snatching headband from 10-year-old boy incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT