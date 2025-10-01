Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral ‘Kansas City Karen’ Who Snatched Headband From 10YO Boy Lashes Out At Critics In New Video
Teen Kansas City football player shaking hands with fans on the field after the game in a white and red jersey.
Entertainment, Sports

Viral ‘Kansas City Karen’ Who Snatched Headband From 10YO Boy Lashes Out At Critics In New Video

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

5

Nina Miller, the Giants fan who went viral for taking Patrick Mahomes’ headband from a 10-year-old boy at MetLife Stadium, says she now wants to return the item publicly on national television.

In a new TikTok uploaded today (October 1), the infamous “Kansas City Karen” lashed out at critics who continue to target her despite her repeated apologies and even an on-camera exchange with the boy, Joey Masters, on Inside Edition.

Highlights
  • Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen,” appeared on Inside Edition apologizing directly to 10-year-old fan Joey Masters.
  • Critics continued to accuse her of lying and even mocked her with AI-generated images.
  • Miller said she’ll return the headband but only if she’s allowed to do so on national television.

“Guess what? You guys are publishing some fake news,” she said. “In the words of Trump, before you guys start saying stuff about me, how about you guys get your facts straight?”

RELATED:

    Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen”, says she wants to return the headband she took from a 10YO boy on national television

    Kansas City football player Patrick Mahomes interacting with fans after a game, unrelated to Kansas City Karen viral incident.

    Kansas City football player Patrick Mahomes interacting with fans after a game, unrelated to Kansas City Karen viral incident.

    Image credits: Getty/Kathryn Riley

    Frustrated by accusations that she never appeared on Inside Edition and that she won’t follow through on returning the headband, Miller suggested a public handoff. 

    The controversy began on September 21, when Mahomes handed his game-worn headband toward Joey Masters, who was celebrating his 10th birthday in Chiefs gear. Video showed Miller, wearing Giants colors, reaching out, and snatching it away.

    “Yo, she just stole that from me,” Joey said in disbelief, as the clip spread rapidly online. From then on, Miller was given the title of ‘Kansas City Karen.’

    Young Kansas City Chiefs fan at stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident involving 10-year-old boy.

    Young Kansas City Chiefs fan at stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident involving 10-year-old boy.

    Image credits: KCTV5 News

    Under growing backlash, she released an apology on TikTok days later (September 29). 

    “At the game, with all the noise and all the excitement, I honestly thought that Pat Mahomes was giving me the headband. I reached for it without thinking,” she explained.

    Football player on field with camera crew and fans, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband snatching incident.

    Football player on field with camera crew and fans, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband snatching incident.

    Image credits: TikTok / kansas.city.karen

    “When I found out, I felt horrible because I don’t want to ruin anyone’s little time at the game and ruin their little birthday. To the young boy, I’m sorry that I ruined your moment.”

    She also addressed Joey directly: “I want to send back your headband so you can celebrate your day the way you were supposed to.”

    Miller went from being defensive, to apologizing for her actions, and back to protecting herself as backlash grew

    Young boy wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs cap, reacting in a stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Young boy wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs cap, reacting in a stadium, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Image credits: TikTok/kansas.city.karen

    What began as a ‘Karen’ redemption story, soon shifted to one about internet cruelty as Miller spoke about how quickly, and harshly, netizens had judged her.

    “Some of them are cruel, even hard. But I’m human, guys, and I make mistakes,” she said. 

    “I’m not perfect, but I’m also a mom. And I’m also a Christian. I’m admitting when I’m wrong and I’m trying to make what I did wrong right.”

    Tweet from DarkModeOnly sarcastically praising Kansas City Karen for taking headband from 10YO boy amid viral controversy.

    Tweet from DarkModeOnly sarcastically praising Kansas City Karen for taking headband from 10YO boy amid viral controversy.

    Image credits: DarkModeOnly01

    Woman with glasses speaking in a video about the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10-year-old boy.

    Woman with glasses speaking in a video about the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10-year-old boy.

    Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina

    The apology, however, marked a reversal from her earlier tone, with many believing that it was herself who fanned the flames in the first place.

    A few days after the game, Miller posted a video dismissing the criticism.

    @michaelmiller_nina Pat mahomes headband look at the video In a different angle #karen#football#fyp#trending#viral♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina

    “Everyone is having heart failure over this,” she said. “I’m not a thief. Both of our hands were on it. I paid for my damn tickets.”

    She even implied Joey might not have been sitting in her section, claiming other fans rushed forward from the “nosebleeds” to get close to Mahomes.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

    Image credits: Ruglabok

    Twitter reply from user Mike01876 discussing Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and Patrick Mahomes.

    Twitter reply from user Mike01876 discussing Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and Patrick Mahomes.

    Image credits: Mikem01876

    “You literally snatched it out of the kid’s hand,” one commenter replied. “You really think Patrick would give his headband to a grown Giants fan over a kid? Let’s be realistic.”

    As a result of the back and forth, many believe Miller is only apologizing due to her name being dragged all over social media.

    Seeing her public apology do nothing to diminish the negative attention towards her, Miller said she’ll return item but only if she’s allowed to do so publicly

    Young boy in a red cap at a football stadium amid Kansas City Karen viral incident surrounding a headband dispute.

    Young boy in a red cap at a football stadium amid Kansas City Karen viral incident surrounding a headband dispute.

    Image credits: KCTV5 News

    Miller appeared on Inside Edition, where she apologized publicly to Joey Masters. 

    Looking him in the eye, she said, “I’m sorry, honey. I really am. I swear.” Joey replied, “I believe you,” before thanking her for promising to send the headband back.

    But even after the exchange aired, the criticism online didn’t stop.

    @michaelmiller_nina My apologies to that young boy sorry kid I’ll try to make it right #football#fyp#trending#viral#makeitright @Chiefs ♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina

    Commenters insisted her apology was insincere, while others claimed she had fabricated the entire appearance. The criticism continued, with some netizens going as far as to create AI images using her likeness to mock her.

    Woman wearing glasses and speaking in video, viral Kansas City Karen involved in headband incident with 10-year-old boy.

    Woman wearing glasses and speaking in video, viral Kansas City Karen involved in headband incident with 10-year-old boy.

    Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina

    All of this led to Miller’s latest video, in which she recorded herself watching her own appearance on the television program.

    @michaelmiller_nina Stop the fake news I did appear on inside edition get your facts straight #fakenews#yesterday#trending#fyp#trending @Grace Unfiltered ♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina

    Frustrated that even her public apology hadn’t ended the criticism, she asked: “When I give back the headband, are you guys gonna believe me? Or are they gonna say I never gave it back?”

    “How about you guys bring us on Good Morning America and let me give it back to him in hand, so that no one could say that I did not return it?”

    “Here we go again.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the newest ‘Karen’ drama

    Comment from Ysabella Campuzano26 reacting to adults taking things away from kids, related to Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment from Ysabella Campuzano26 reacting to adults taking things away from kids, related to Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment on social media post by user kepa670 saying she wasn't even a fan with laughing emoji, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment on social media post by user kepa670 saying she wasn't even a fan with laughing emoji, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment by user Lesa Arrison expressing frustration, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving headband snatching.

    Comment by user Lesa Arrison expressing frustration, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving headband snatching.

    Comment on social media post reacting to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

    Comment on social media post reacting to viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband snatching from a 10-year-old boy.

    Instagram comment saying Her explanation is WILD with a heart reaction, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Instagram comment saying Her explanation is WILD with a heart reaction, related to viral Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment from Viral Kansas City Karen on social media expressing frustration about adult sports fans with an unhappy emoji.

    Comment from Viral Kansas City Karen on social media expressing frustration about adult sports fans with an unhappy emoji.

    Comment from user 67 reacting to the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10YO boy.

    Comment from user 67 reacting to the viral Kansas City Karen who snatched headband from 10YO boy.

    Social media comment from the viral Kansas City Karen incident saying sorry after snatching headband from 10-year-old boy.

    Social media comment from the viral Kansas City Karen incident saying sorry after snatching headband from 10-year-old boy.

    Comment from Sandra Thompson on social media, responding to critics about Kansas City Karen viral incident.

    Comment from Sandra Thompson on social media, responding to critics about Kansas City Karen viral incident.

    Screenshot of social media comment saying the audacity is CRAZYYYY with over 2,000 likes about Kansas City Karen incident.

    Screenshot of social media comment saying the audacity is CRAZYYYY with over 2,000 likes about Kansas City Karen incident.

    Comment on social media reading the gaslighting is crazy, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident.

    Comment on social media reading the gaslighting is crazy, related to viral Kansas City Karen headband incident.

    Comment on social media from user Moeszart saying you knew exactly what you were doing with 229 likes, related to Kansas City Karen controversy.

    Comment on social media from user Moeszart saying you knew exactly what you were doing with 229 likes, related to Kansas City Karen controversy.

    Comment from Shannon C discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and a 10-year-old boy.

    Comment from Shannon C discussing the viral Kansas City Karen incident involving a headband and a 10-year-old boy.

    Comment on social media post saying He was a little kid, related to viral Kansas City Karen snatching headband from 10-year-old boy incident.

    Comment on social media post saying He was a little kid, related to viral Kansas City Karen snatching headband from 10-year-old boy incident.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " “Guess what? You guys are publishing some fake news,” she said. “In the words of Trump, before you guys start saying stuff about me, how about you guys get your facts straight?” " I mean, who are you going to believe? Me or your own lying eyes?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Terrible apology, terrible attention grab, and I know I shouldn't judge people by their looks, but she just screams, "Aren't I pretty, put me on TV!" I wouldn't have done this in the first place, but if I had made a "mistake" I would have just quietly sent it to the kid and let the flaming die down. Ick.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
