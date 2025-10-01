Viral ‘Kansas City Karen’ Who Snatched Headband From 10YO Boy Lashes Out At Critics In New Video
Nina Miller, the Giants fan who went viral for taking Patrick Mahomes’ headband from a 10-year-old boy at MetLife Stadium, says she now wants to return the item publicly on national television.
In a new TikTok uploaded today (October 1), the infamous “Kansas City Karen” lashed out at critics who continue to target her despite her repeated apologies and even an on-camera exchange with the boy, Joey Masters, on Inside Edition.
- Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen,” appeared on Inside Edition apologizing directly to 10-year-old fan Joey Masters.
- Critics continued to accuse her of lying and even mocked her with AI-generated images.
- Miller said she’ll return the headband but only if she’s allowed to do so on national television.
“Guess what? You guys are publishing some fake news,” she said. “In the words of Trump, before you guys start saying stuff about me, how about you guys get your facts straight?”
Nina Miller, the “Kansas City Karen”, says she wants to return the headband she took from a 10YO boy on national television
Image credits: Getty/Kathryn Riley
Frustrated by accusations that she never appeared on Inside Edition and that she won’t follow through on returning the headband, Miller suggested a public handoff.
The controversy began on September 21, when Mahomes handed his game-worn headband toward Joey Masters, who was celebrating his 10th birthday in Chiefs gear. Video showed Miller, wearing Giants colors, reaching out, and snatching it away.
“Yo, she just stole that from me,” Joey said in disbelief, as the clip spread rapidly online. From then on, Miller was given the title of ‘Kansas City Karen.’
Image credits: KCTV5 News
Under growing backlash, she released an apology on TikTok days later (September 29).
“At the game, with all the noise and all the excitement, I honestly thought that Pat Mahomes was giving me the headband. I reached for it without thinking,” she explained.
Image credits: TikTok / kansas.city.karen
“When I found out, I felt horrible because I don’t want to ruin anyone’s little time at the game and ruin their little birthday. To the young boy, I’m sorry that I ruined your moment.”
She also addressed Joey directly: “I want to send back your headband so you can celebrate your day the way you were supposed to.”
Miller went from being defensive, to apologizing for her actions, and back to protecting herself as backlash grew
THIS WOMAN STOLE A PATRICK MAHOMES HEADBAND FROM A LITTLE KID AND POSTED A VIDEO BRAGGING ABOUT HOW HE GAVE IT TO HER 😭💀
— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 29, 2025
Image credits: TikTok/kansas.city.karen
What began as a ‘Karen’ redemption story, soon shifted to one about internet cruelty as Miller spoke about how quickly, and harshly, netizens had judged her.
“Some of them are cruel, even hard. But I’m human, guys, and I make mistakes,” she said.
“I’m not perfect, but I’m also a mom. And I’m also a Christian. I’m admitting when I’m wrong and I’m trying to make what I did wrong right.”
Image credits: DarkModeOnly01
Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina
The apology, however, marked a reversal from her earlier tone, with many believing that it was herself who fanned the flames in the first place.
A few days after the game, Miller posted a video dismissing the criticism.
@michaelmiller_nina Pat mahomes headband look at the video In a different angle #karen#football#fyp#trending#viral♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina
“Everyone is having heart failure over this,” she said. “I’m not a thief. Both of our hands were on it. I paid for my damn tickets.”
She even implied Joey might not have been sitting in her section, claiming other fans rushed forward from the “nosebleeds” to get close to Mahomes.
Image credits: Ruglabok
Image credits: Mikem01876
“You literally snatched it out of the kid’s hand,” one commenter replied. “You really think Patrick would give his headband to a grown Giants fan over a kid? Let’s be realistic.”
As a result of the back and forth, many believe Miller is only apologizing due to her name being dragged all over social media.
Seeing her public apology do nothing to diminish the negative attention towards her, Miller said she’ll return item but only if she’s allowed to do so publicly
Image credits: KCTV5 News
Miller appeared on Inside Edition, where she apologized publicly to Joey Masters.
Looking him in the eye, she said, “I’m sorry, honey. I really am. I swear.” Joey replied, “I believe you,” before thanking her for promising to send the headband back.
But even after the exchange aired, the criticism online didn’t stop.
@michaelmiller_nina My apologies to that young boy sorry kid I’ll try to make it right #football#fyp#trending#viral#makeitright @Chiefs ♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina
Commenters insisted her apology was insincere, while others claimed she had fabricated the entire appearance. The criticism continued, with some netizens going as far as to create AI images using her likeness to mock her.
Image credits: TikTok/michaelmiller_nina
All of this led to Miller’s latest video, in which she recorded herself watching her own appearance on the television program.
@michaelmiller_nina Stop the fake news I did appear on inside edition get your facts straight #fakenews#yesterday#trending#fyp#trending @Grace Unfiltered ♬ original sound – michaelmiller_nina
Frustrated that even her public apology hadn’t ended the criticism, she asked: “When I give back the headband, are you guys gonna believe me? Or are they gonna say I never gave it back?”
“How about you guys bring us on Good Morning America and let me give it back to him in hand, so that no one could say that I did not return it?”
“Here we go again.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the newest ‘Karen’ drama
Lot of attention and maybe some money to be made.
" “Guess what? You guys are publishing some fake news,” she said. “In the words of Trump, before you guys start saying stuff about me, how about you guys get your facts straight?” " I mean, who are you going to believe? Me or your own lying eyes?
Terrible apology, terrible attention grab, and I know I shouldn't judge people by their looks, but she just screams, "Aren't I pretty, put me on TV!" I wouldn't have done this in the first place, but if I had made a "mistake" I would have just quietly sent it to the kid and let the flaming die down. Ick.
