That’s exactly the spirit of r/AnimalsBeingDerps . From dogs caught gleefully inhaling air out of car windows to raccoons casually lounging in someone’s backyard, it’s a delightful parade of animals being hilariously, wonderfully themselves. Scroll down—your mood will thank you.

Animals are perhaps the world’s best natural stress-relievers, and for good reason. No matter what they’re doing, they bring us endless smiles and a rush of serotonin that few things can match—whether they’re being sleepy, cuddly, or tearing through the house with the zoomies. But nothing quite compares to when they’re just completely, unabashedly goofy.

#1 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca(Left)

#2 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

#3 Derputhh Maximuthh

#4 Annie Loves Her Leaves!

#5 My Husband Couldn't Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This...

#6 I Gave Pudding A Banana, But She Was Still Hungry After So She Tried Eating My Hand

#7 My Boy And His Long Legs

#8 How My Velcro Dog Naps

#9 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony

#10 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless

#11 My Sister's Cat Likes To Sleep On The Stove After It's Been Warmed Up

#12 We Threw Away The Mouse She Brought Us. She's Sulking Like This Since

#13 Learning To Floss

#14 They Made A Heart

#15 Yup - That’s How He Slept

#16 Life Imitates Art

#17 POV Of Jazz Waking Me Up

#18 My Cat Jumped In This Box And Started Giving Herself A Bath

#19 Calypso Is Actually Beautiful.. She Just Likes Looking Like A Derp Whenever The Camera Comes Out

#20 Crab Thief

#21 I’m A Naturalist Who Specializes In Elephant Seals. This Is My Favorite Picture I’ve Taken

#22 My Dogs Blanket Has A Hole In It

#23 This Squirrel Relaxing Near The Garden

#24 This Little Guy Living In My Green Bean Patch, Got Watered Along With Beans But Waited For Me To Finish!

#25 Cat Found The Catnip Plants

#26 Why Does My Cat Like To Sleep Like This?

#27 No More Work, It's Fetch Time

#28 Shes Mostly Outside In The Summer, But Was Begging To Come Inside. So I Grabbed Her And Put Her By The Food. She Doesn't Eat It, Instead She Just Stares At Me Like This

#29 Mazikeen Has Melted

#30 The Exact Moment Steve Fell Desperately, Awkwardly, In Love With My Brother

#31 Penelope Hiding From The Movers

#32 6 Month Old Puppy Hasn't Grown Into Her Derpy Dumbo Ears

#33 ​i Think My Dog Is The Canine Version Of Hide The Pain Harold

#34 Strays Won't Stop Climbing On My Porch

#35 My Sister's Shar Pei Has Resting Derp Face

#36 It’s Been A Long Day

#37 Potato Says, "Sup?"

#38 Daisy Puts Her Butt In The Air And Snarl Smiles When Told No LOL

#39 Our Duck Penny Built A Full Blown Nest To Hatch Ducklings At Our Front Door

#40 Eating Leaves As A Pastime Activity

#41 Absolutely Delighted With Her Box

#42 I Opened The Door 10 Minutes Ago, He Still Cries That He Wants To Be Let Out

#43 She Likes To Chew, Even On Metal

#44 That Look You Give When You Love Your Brother But Wouldn’t Mind If He Was Put In Timeout For A While

#45 Marmalade Heard A Very Scary Noise (The Ice Maker) And Became A Meerkat

#46 2 Yrs Later, 1 Lb Lighter, Still Dangling Everywhere

#47 “Pleeeeease Rub My Belly” (Said By My Giant Dork And His Giant Smile)

#48 My Daughters 5mo Cat Mr. Biscuits

#49 No Thoughts. Head Empty

#50 She Thinks She's Invisible

#51 Nice Tail You Have There Buddy

#52 Bowie And Rudy Derping It Up

#53 Snuck Up On Me While Reading In The Dark

#54 I Think Mirin Was A Dog In One Of Her 9 Previous Lives

#55 When You Smell Your Mom Preparing The Good Food

#56 For 10 Years My Cat Has Not Been Interested In Boxes

#57 Snoot Wants A Scoop

#58 Last Thing I See Before He Licks My Eyeball

#59 Woke Up With A Stiff Neck And Pulled Out A Heating Pad. Got Up To Use The Bathroom And Return To This

#60 I Think I Burnt My Rotisserie Chicken

#61 He's Happy I'm Home

#62 Younger Siblings Can Be A Hassle

#63 We Had A Dog Over So Our Cat Put On His Suit Of Armor

#64 Wallaby On My Deck. He Won't Leave Me Alone

#65 It's Always So Strange To See Him Sitting

#66 Ivy Sits In A Flower Pot When She Isn't Let Back Inside

#67 No Door-To-Door Sales, Leave Me Alone!

#68 My Cat Tompkins Derping Real Hard

#69 He Didn't Want To Share His Toys

#70 Her Heartless Owner Didn't Get Her A Bigger Chair

#71 This Is Sam. He Loves Getting Belly Skritches Just Like This. No Joke

#72 Biscuit Got Stuck In The Guinea Pigs’ Hay Holder. He Lives There Now

#73 We Call This "Loaf Position"

#74 I Love This Derpy Boy. He's So Awkward, In The Best Of Ways

#75 Red Panda vs. Stone

#76 Surely There Are Better Options, Right?

#77 Tiny Bowl Bath Derp

#78 Mini Aussie Derp Levels: Maximum

#79 I'll Be Printing Out A Series Of Her Eating Pup Cups

#80 She's Not Impressed I Managed To Catch Her Chonky Side

#81 Every Day Between 7 And 9 Am My Cat Is Up Here Supervising The Neighborhood Kids Walking To The Bus Stop

#82 Brain.exe Has Stopped Working

#83 Caught Him Having Some 'Special Alone Time' With His Favorite Plush Toy. The Look On His Face Says It All [oc]

#84 The Situation Has Been Assessed

#85 Fast Asleep

#86 Some Relationships Just Start Out This Way …

#87 Hey! I’m Watching You…

#88 Lola's Sneeze Looked Like She's Winking

#89 This Smile Is Sponsored By The Dentist From Hell

#90 Bith MA Thongue

#91 Jasper Makes A Hammock For His Head With His Front Legs, Clings To The Table And Sleeps

#92 Such A Silly Goose! Teddy!

#93 My Derpy Boy Rocky

#94 I Think I’ll Nap On The Couch - Spread Eagle, Hanging Upside Down With My Nose Pressed To The Floor. Yeah, Yeah That Is Perfect

#95 She’s Friendly, Just …awkward

#96 It’s My Cake Day, So I Wanted To Share Miss Mollie Sue Being Her Derpy Self

#97 My Derpy Boy

#98 This Derp…

#99 Sitting On A Small Chair Is Hard

#100 Baby Margy

#101 ‘Heated Blanket In The Cold’ Derp

#102 Our 9 Year Old Rescue Pup Boots Is Known For Her Smile!