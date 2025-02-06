ADVERTISEMENT

The “Cat Grows” community is more than just a space for sharing adorable photos—it’s a place full of furry magic of growth and fluffy (usually) transformation. Whether it’s tiny, wide-eyed kittens blossoming into majestic adult cats or heartwarming stories of adopted and rescued kittens, the group offers a unique perspective into the lives of our feline friends.

Each post usually captures not only the passage of time but also the bond between pets and their (servant) humans. If you’re a fan of before-and-after photos or simply love cats, this is your stop for the next 10, 15, or 20 minutes on Bored Panda.

More info: vk.com