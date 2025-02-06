ADVERTISEMENT

The “Cat Grows” community is more than just a space for sharing adorable photos—it’s a place full of furry magic of growth and fluffy (usually) transformation. Whether it’s tiny, wide-eyed kittens blossoming into majestic adult cats or heartwarming stories of adopted and rescued kittens, the group offers a unique perspective into the lives of our feline friends.

Each post usually captures not only the passage of time but also the bond between pets and their (servant) humans. If you’re a fan of before-and-after photos or simply love cats, this is your stop for the next 10, 15, or 20 minutes on Bored Panda.

More info: vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ginger kitten growing into adult cat, lounging on a couch in a cozy home setting.

кот растёт Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Kitten growing into a cat, shown in before and after photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Sphynx kitten grows into an adult cat, laying on a bed in two side-by-side photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Orange kitten grows into a cat, once sleeping on a speaker, now lounging in a bathroom sink.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Kitten grows into a cat shown in two images: one as a small kitten, and another climbing a tree.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Kitten grows into cat: two images showing a small kitten and then a fully grown cat by a food bowl on a tiled floor.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Kitten growing into a cat on a windowsill, shown in two side-by-side photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Fluffy kitten under a tree growing into a majestic cat with long fur, lying on a carpet.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A kitten grows into a cat, shown first as a fluffy kitten and later as a mature cat sitting by a sunlit window.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Kittens growing into cats, one napping with a larger cat, another cuddling on a windowsill.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Fluffy kitten on pink slippers, then grown cat lounging in a container, illustrating "cat grows" transformation.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Orange kitten growing into a cat, seen first sitting by a pink bed and then lying stretched out on a desk near a keyboard.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    "Cat grows from a tiny kitten held in hand to a sleek cat lounging on a perch."

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neea-paatero avatar
    Neea P
    Neea P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say she never grew into those ears, but the nose rather balances them out. Jolie laide!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Two photos showing a kitten growing into a cat, first in a carrier and then as an adult with white fur.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kitten growing into a cat, lying in a box, showing its playful nature.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Kitten grows from tiny size on the floor to a mature cat sitting by a window.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Kitten sitting on a laptop transitioning into a grown cat, held by a person in a pink shirt.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Kitten growing into a cat: left image shows a kitten in a pet carrier, right image shows the same cat lounging on a bed.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Fluffy gray kitten growing into a majestic cat, showing transformation over time.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Kitten growing into a fluffy cat, shown in before and after photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Kitten grows into a cat, shown relaxing first in a hand, then on a chair.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Kittens growing into cats shown lounging together on a chair and later sitting on a windowsill.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Kitten on a pink blanket grows into a playful cat sitting on a chair with a bag.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two photos show a cat growing from a kitten. The left is a young kitten, and the right is a grown cat in a dimly lit room.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Kitten grows into a cat, shown in a side-by-side image.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Kitten growing into a cat; left shows a small kitten, right shows the same cat fully grown sitting outdoors.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Kitten grows into a fluffy cat, shown in side-by-side images on a soft blanket.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Kitten grows into a cat as shown in two photos; one young on a blanket and one adult lounging on a windowsill.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Kitten growing into a cat; on the left as a small kitten on a kitchen appliance, on the right as a grown cat lounging.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Gray kitten growing into a cat, lounging on bed, and curiously sitting in a washing machine.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Kitten grows into a cat: a sleepy kitten on the left, and the same cat exploring flowers on the right.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Kitten growing into a cat, shown in before and after photos, on a shoulder and facing forward.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Kitten growing into cat shown in side-by-side photos; left as a kitten, right as an adult cat.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Kitten growing into a cat, shown in a before and after photo set, resting on a blanket and then on a bed with a toy.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Young kitten by a cotton pack, grown ginger cat resting outside. Cat grows from playful kitten to relaxed adult.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Kittens growing into cats, with one image showing a small kitten with an adult cat, and another showing the grown cat.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tabby kitten growing into an adult cat, showing stages of development.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Black kitten climbs a plant, later grows into a cat gazing out a window, showcasing cat growth.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Black and white kitten growing into a playful cat, lounging by the window in two side-by-side photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Two black cats growing, one as a playful kitten on a bed, and the other as a relaxed adult by a window.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Kitten growing into a cat, shown side by side; one image as a kitten, the other as a mature cat on papers.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Kitten grows into a cat, shown in a side-by-side comparison with a kitten on a bed and an adult cat near a large fish.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Kitten growing into a cat, shown as a tiny kitten and then as a mature cat, sitting on a patterned rug.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Brown kitten grows into a fluffy cat, shown in two stages on a kitchen counter.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Kitten growing into a cat on pillows, showing transformation from small to adult.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Kitten growing into a cat, showing transformation from a hairless kitten to a Sphynx cat wearing a colorful sweater.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two kittens growing into cats, resting on a bed with cozy blankets.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Fluffy kitten grows into a majestic cat, showcasing its transformation in two side-by-side photos.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Kitten grows into a relaxed cat, first sitting on the floor, then lounging in a blue bowl on a patterned carpet.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Kitten sleeping on person’s shoulder and grown cat sitting alertly by a chair.

    кот растёт Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!