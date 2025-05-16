They do, however, look very cute. And if you need proof, we have an entire list of pictures showing just how adorable goofy animals are. From birds to dogs, raccoons, and many more, these animals ought to make you smile, so wait not a second longer and scroll down to find their pics below. Enjoy!

It’s no secret that animals are incredibly smart. Though, sometimes, it might not look like it. When they engage in silly behavior, they don’t exactly act like the sharpest tools in the shed.

#1 Hi! Got Any Snacks?

#2 Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth

#3 Egg Thief

#4 Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

#5 Someone On Facebook Is Trying To Get This Dog Adopted. I Think He Chose The Perfect Photo

#6 The Purr Is Coming From Inside The House

#7 These Fellas Look Highly Suspicious, Also The Car May Be Stolen. Not Sure If I Should Report It Or Not

#8 This Is Murphy

#9 This Is How She Falls Asleep On The Couch

#10 This Is What Living With A Pack Of Huskies Really Looks Like

#11 Brain Breaks For Cookies

#12 I Just Adopted These 2 Brother And Sister Kittens From The Shelter, I Already Love Them

#13 My Drink Is Watching Me

#14 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"

#15 I Recently Discovered My Dog Likes Carrots

#16 Well, That's Not Very Nice

#17 Thanksgiving Would've Been Boring Without Her

#18 My Dog Can See Up To The Sidewalk In The Reflection Of My Crystal Ball So He Watches For People And Cars But He Looks Like He's Seeing The Future

#19 Asked Wife How The Visit To The Vet Was Going

#20 What's On My Head?

#21 Bro's Just Done With Everyone

#22 He Contributes Nothing To Society

#23 Find Yourself Someone Who Laughs At Your Jokes Like This Horse Laughs At Mine

#24 Saved This Adorable Baby Opossum From My Dog. Look At That Face

#25 I Can't Deal With Anymore News. Here Is My Lab In A Hat

#26 Girlfriend's 365 Ml Angry Chicken

#27 Every Time I Go To Put My Ankle On My Knee To Put On Shoes, This Happens

#28 Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?

#29 My Dog Chases Coyotes But Won't Go Pee In The Rain Unless I Cover Her With Plastic Bags

#30 This Picture Captures Both Of Their Personalities Perfectly

#31 My Mom Took This At Our Cabin Yesterday

#32 If He Would Start A Podcast, What Would It Be Called?

#33 Taste Testing Homemade Dog Treats Today

#34 Georgia Found Out There's A Cat In The House

#35 Carpenter Bee, Immediately Before Bonking Into The Camera

#36 My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace

#37 Was Excited The Birds Were Eating The Bread I'd Been Leaving Them

#38 A Baby Goat Standing On A Capybara At Kangaroo Creek Farm

#39 Neighbour's Cows Are Tearing The Siding Off Our Shed Again

#40 Boy Is Levitating

#41 Goofy Goober

#42 Bro Can't Bear Being Apart From Me While I Poop

#43 This Is The Most Perfect Photo I Took In 7 Years As A Cat Owner

#44 My Pregnant Wife Is Practicing Her Swaddling. Skittles Isn't A Fan

#45 I've Never Been So Jealous Of A Pet's State Of Mind

#46 My Little Sister Bought Accessories For Her Cat. This Is The Result

#47 My Cat (Haku) After We Got Him Neutered

#48 The Derp Is Strong With This One

#49 Leroy Is So Meme

#50 My Mom Asked Me Why I Had Two Identical Cats

#51 LEGO Sets Are Getting Way Too Realistic

#52 Is The Suitcase Too Small?

#53 Nervously Awaiting (Outside) For The Fire Alarm Testing To Be Done

#54 Everytime We Open The Fridge, He Does This And I Don't Know Why

#55 Who's A Good Boy?

#56 I Wanted To Adopt Him So Bad

#57 This Goose Blocking The Road

#58 Tried To Take A Picture Of My Mum's New Kitten

#59 Handsome Guy

#60 True Love

#61 Look What My Wife Did To The Pug

#62 Dog Steals His Sister's Ball Then Sits On Her Head

#63 Yawn? Primal Scream? Trying To Eat A Very Large Sandwich? You Be The Judge

#64 Got My Cats A Bunk Bed

#65 Without Even Consulting Anyone, This Guy Unilaterally Decided To Stage An Intervention

#66 Luna Eats My Live Succulents So I Got LEGO Ones. I Can't Have Nice Things

#67 Those Are Some Comfy Looking Ponies

#68 My Bird Creeps On Me While I'm Going To The Bathroom

#69 Moodeng Going Into 2025 Be Like

#70 I Have Some Fake Mustaches And A White Husky

#71 Goofy Horse

#72 Polar Bears Can Derp Too

#73 The Suspect Who Drank Milk Tea Secretly Was Caught

#74 Cats Are My Kind Of People