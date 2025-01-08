ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you live, midwinter can be a pretty cold and dark time (drink your vitamin D!) so it’s important to actually take some time to think about how to keep your sanity from day to day. Spend time with loved ones, eat some hearty comfort food and make sure to actually look at things that don’t just stress you out.

We’ve gathered the best heartwarming and wholesome posts of all time from across the internet if you feel like you need some positivity this week. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

br1dg1d Report

    #2

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a fantastic kid. My prediction? He'll go on to do great things.

    #3

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #4

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #5

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #6

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #7

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #8

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet , x.com Report

    #9

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #10

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #11

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They definitely have feelings and can read ours too! Reminds me of this one time I was having a heated argument with my parents, involving screaming back and forth. There was a coffee table in between us. My cat who was sleeping in a different room walked in, got on the coffee table and started crying/screaming loudly while looking at me. She’s never been that loud and she definitely has never done something like that before. Her screams were so effective that we actually stopped arguing and ended up totally distracted discussing her unusual behaviour. I’m not sure if she was “saving” me thinking I was in trouble or saving my parents but it sure did work!

    #12

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet , x.com Report

    smi avatar
    S Mi
    S Mi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Representation matters. People deserve to feel fully part of rhe world.

    #13

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #14

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    HarrisLondarel Report

    n75mk9nk2n avatar
    n75mk9nk2n
    n75mk9nk2n
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good man. We all make mistakes, some more serious than others. But this man did his time and paid his dues. He deserves a fresh start.

    #15

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet , x.com Report

    #16

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    itsmeloly_ Report

    leoninusfate avatar
    Leoninus Fate
    Leoninus Fate
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have short term, sometimes i cant remember my husband, but i always know i love that man, cause when the mind does't remember, the heart will

    #17

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #18

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet , x.com Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good neighbours are wonderful. I'm elderly and the Somali family next door watch out for me. They're lovely people.

    #19

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #20

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    AdorableImplement921 Report

    #21

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He died??? I remember him from my Jack Hanna VHS tapes. Parrots usually live much longer than that... Like to 80 or 90 years. I feel sad

    #22

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #23

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet , x.com Report

    #24

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet , x.com Report

    #25

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #26

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    @Nicolsonraea Report

    #27

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #28

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #29

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #30

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    michellesound Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crows recognise those who are kind and will bring them little gifts. If you're nasty to a crow you'll have a whole gang of crows out to get you.

    #31

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    manic_mama avatar
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine what it must be like going past her car, and seeing a sloth just hanging out.

    #32

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #33

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #34

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #35

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #36

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #37

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great solution! They look much prettier than normal bricks!

    #38

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    spacialesbian Report

    #39

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    n75mk9nk2n avatar
    n75mk9nk2n
    n75mk9nk2n
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wakanda Forever, and GNU Chadwick. A man is never truly dead so long as his name is spoken.

    #40

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #41

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    jamestalarico Report

    #42

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #43

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    saadi321 Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma is very talented. This waistcoat (I'm British) is fabulous.

    #44

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #45

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #46

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #47

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #48

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #49

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #50

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #51

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #52

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    theblogofeternalstench Report

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mini dino was so exited to meet Santa for the first time this Christmas 🥰

    #53

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #54

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #55

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #56

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    awkwardgoogle Report

    #57

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #58

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    smi avatar
    S Mi
    S Mi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes and....why is 29 cents a barrier? I'm not going to dismiss the your person's actions, it's incredible. But the library system should be ashamed.

    #59

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this picture, but I swear it shows up on some BP list at twice a week.

    #60

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #61

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    JennyNordbak Report

    #62

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #63

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    kennya_ramos Report

    #64

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #65

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #66

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #67

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #68

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #69

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #70

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #71

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #72

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #73

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    AskDoctorNate Report

    #74

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #75

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #76

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #77

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    mogvvai Report

    #78

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #79

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #80

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #81

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #82

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #83

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

    #84

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #85

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #86

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #87

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    roobsleiser Report

    #88

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #89

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    catpda Report

    #90

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #91

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    rew_erin Report

    #92

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #93

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #94

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    TheStoriesDiary Report

    #95

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    AskDoctorNate Report

    #96

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

    #97

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    dad_on_my_feet Report

    #98

    Wholesome-Meet-The-Internet-Best-All-Time

    wholesomemeettheinternet Report

