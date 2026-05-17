Who Is Nikki Reed? Nikki Reed is an American actress, screenwriter, and entrepreneur known for her independent spirit. Her creative drive has shaped a diverse career in Hollywood. She first gained wide attention co-writing and starring in the 2003 psychological drama Thirteen, earning critical praise for her authentic performance. The film’s semi-autobiographical nature generated significant buzz upon its release.

Full Name Nicole Houston Reed Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ian Somerhalder Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cherokee, Italian, Ashkenazi Jewish Education Homeschooled Father Seth Reed Mother Cheryl Houston Siblings Nathan August Reed, Joey Reed Kids Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, a son

Early Life and Education Raised by her mother in West Los Angeles, California, Nikki Reed’s childhood was described as complicated following her parents’ divorce when she was two years old. Her father is Jewish and her mother is of Cherokee and Italian descent. By age 14, Reed had moved out and became independent, later earning a high school diploma through homeschooling. She briefly attended Alexander Hamilton High School but left due to intense scrutiny after Thirteen’s success.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor Ian Somerhalder since April 26, 2015, Nikki Reed was previously married to singer-songwriter Paul McDonald, whom she met in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in early 2015. Reed shares a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, born in 2017, and a son, born in 2023, with Somerhalder. They are often seen advocating for environmental and animal welfare causes together.

Career Highlights Nikki Reed’s career breakthrough came with the 2003 film Thirteen, which she co-wrote and starred in, receiving an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance. She also garnered nominations for Best First Screenplay. She gained international recognition portraying Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga film series, appearing in all five installments. Reed has since ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding the sustainable jewelry brand BaYou With Love. To date, Reed has received numerous accolades for her impactful work both on screen and as a humanitarian.