Who Is Josh Homme? Joshua Michael Homme III is an American musician and record producer known for his distinctive guitar work and baritone vocals. He is a driving force behind several influential rock bands, defining a sound often dubbed desert rock. Homme first gained widespread attention as the founder and continuous member of Queens of the Stone Age, a band he established in 1996. Their album Songs for the Deaf propelled him into the mainstream.

Full Name Joshua Michael Homme III Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian, English, Scottish, German, Swedish, French-Canadian, Irish, Welsh Education Palm Desert High School Father Michael Homme Mother Irene Homme Siblings Jason Homme Kids Camille Harley Joan Homme, Orrin Ryder Homme, Wolf Dillon Reece Homme

Early Life and Education His family roots run deep in the Coachella Valley, where Joshua Michael Homme III was born on May 17, 1973, in Palm Springs, California. His father, Michael, was a private general contractor. Homme began playing guitar at age nine after his parents denied his wish for a drum kit. He later attended Palm Desert High School, forming his first band, Katzenjammer, at 14.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Joshua Michael Homme III’s personal life. He married Australian singer Brody Dalle in 2005, following their reconnection in 2003 after first meeting in 1996. Homme and Dalle share three children: Camille, Orrin, and Wolf. They separated in 2019, with Dalle citing personal struggles as part of the reason for the divorce.

Career Highlights Joshua Michael Homme III’s career is highlighted by his foundational role in shaping modern rock music. He founded Queens of the Stone Age in 1996, releasing acclaimed albums like Songs for the Deaf and …Like Clockwork, which topped the Billboard 200 charts. Beyond Queens of the Stone Age, Homme co-founded Eagles of Death Metal in 1998, playing drums for their studio recordings. He also formed the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones in 2009, winning a Grammy Award for their debut album. To date, Homme has produced albums for other notable artists, including Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop, solidifying his influence as a prolific record producer.