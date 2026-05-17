Who Is Gina Raimondo? Gina Marie Raimondo is an American politician and businesswoman known for her dynamic leadership in public service. Her career reflects a strong focus on economic development and job creation in both state and federal roles. She first gained widespread public attention when she was elected as Rhode Island’s first female governor, a groundbreaking achievement. Her subsequent appointment as US Secretary of Commerce further solidified her reputation as a formidable leader.

Full Name Gina Marie Raimondo Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education LaSalle Academy, Harvard University, New College, Oxford, Yale Law School Father Joseph Raimondo Mother Josephine Piro Raimondo Kids Ceci, Tommy

Early Life and Education A close-knit Italian American family raised Gina Marie Raimondo in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Her father’s unexpected job loss at the Bulova watch factory profoundly shaped her early understanding of economic security. Raimondo attended LaSalle Academy, graduating as valedictorian, before pursuing higher education at Harvard University, New College, Oxford, and Yale Law School, earning advanced degrees from each institution.

Notable Relationships Gina Marie Raimondo married Andrew Moffit in 2001, a partnership that began during their time as students at Oxford University. Together, the couple shares two children, Ceci and Tommy, maintaining a private family life alongside Raimondo’s public career.

Career Highlights Gina Marie Raimondo achieved national prominence as the 40th US Secretary of Commerce, a role in which she drove job creation and enhanced American competitiveness. Prior to this, she served as Rhode Island’s 75th Governor, the first woman to hold that office, where she tackled the state’s pension system. Early in her career, Raimondo co-founded Point Judith Capital, Rhode Island’s first venture capital firm, and as Commerce Secretary, she oversaw historic investments in chip manufacturing and broadband infrastructure. Her leadership has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being named one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders and one of TIME’s Most Influential People.