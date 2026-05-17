Who Is Craig Ferguson? Craig Ferguson is a Scottish-American comedian and television host, renowned for his incisive wit and improvisational style. His work often blends humor with candid observations. He gained widespread recognition after hosting The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014. The program earned critical acclaim for its unconventional interviews and Ferguson’s unique approach.

Full Name Craig Ferguson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality Scottish, American Ethnicity Scottish, Irish Education Muirfield Primary School, Cumbernauld High School Father Robert Ferguson Mother Janet Ferguson Siblings Lynn Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Janice Ferguson Kids Milo Hamish Ferguson, Liam James Ferguson

Early Life and Education Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Craig Ferguson grew up in Cumbernauld with his parents, Robert and Janet Ferguson, a post office worker and a primary school teacher. He was raised Scottish Presbyterian. He attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School before leaving at age sixteen to apprentice as an electronics technician. His early exposure to punk bands in Glasgow fostered a passion for performance.

Notable Relationships Craig Ferguson has been married three times, first to Anne Hogarth from 1983 to 1986, then to Sascha Corwin from 1998 to 2004, and currently to art dealer Megan Wallace-Cunningham since 2008. He shares a son, Milo Hamish Ferguson, with Sascha Corwin, and welcomed another son, Liam James Ferguson, with Megan Wallace-Cunningham in 2011.

Career Highlights Craig Ferguson notably hosted The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014, a tenure celebrated for its unscripted humor and engaging interviews. During this time, he earned a Peabody Award for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Beyond late-night, Ferguson secured two Daytime Emmy Awards for hosting the syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game. He also has a significant voice acting career, including Gobber in the How to Train Your Dragon film series.