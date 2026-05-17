Who Is Kandi Burruss? Kandi Lenice Burruss is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality known for her sharp business acumen and dynamic stage presence. Her impactful career began in the R&B group Xscape. She first gained widespread public attention with Xscape’s 1993 debut album, *Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha*, which achieved platinum status. This success launched her into a multifaceted entertainment career.

Full Name Kandi Lenice Burruss Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Tri-Cities High School Father Reverend Titus Burruss Jr. Mother Joyce Jones Siblings Patrick Riley Kids Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, Blaze Tucker

Early Life and Education Growing up in College Park, Georgia, Kandi Burruss was influenced by her family, including her father, Reverend Titus Burruss Jr., and mother, Joyce Jones. She developed an early interest in music and performing. Burruss attended Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia, graduating in 1994, and appeared on the BET series *Teen Summit* at just 15 years old, foreshadowing her future in television.

Notable Relationships A string of public relationships has marked Kandi Burruss’s personal life, including her engagement to Ashley “A.J.” Jewell, which ended prior to his passing. She married Todd Tucker in April 2014, with whom she shares two children. Burruss shares a daughter, Riley Burruss, with ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer. More recently, her divorce from Todd Tucker was finalized in March 2026 after 11 years of marriage.

Career Highlights Kandi Burruss’s songwriting in R&B left a significant mark, notably earning her a Grammy Award in 2000 for her work on the TLC hit song “No Scrubs.” She also contributed to hits for Destiny’s Child and Pink, selling millions of records. Beyond music, Burruss launched several business ventures, including a successful adult toy line, Bedroom Kandi. She also found acclaim as a Broadway producer, earning a Tony Award nomination in 2023 for *The Piano Lesson*.