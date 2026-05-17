Who Is Jordan Knight? Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight is an American singer and songwriter, instantly recognizable for his distinctive falsetto vocals. His smooth delivery brought a soulful edge to pop music. He first gained widespread fame as the lead vocalist of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block, whose energetic performances defined late 1980s pop. The group’s breakout success with hit albums like Hangin’ Tough propelled them to global stardom, selling millions of records worldwide.

Full Name Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Allan Knight Mother Marlene Putnam Siblings Jonathan Knight, David, Sharon, Allison, Chris Kids Dante Jordan, Eric Jacob

Early Life and Education Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Jordan Knight was the youngest of six children born to Canadian parents, Allan and Marlene. His father, an Episcopal priest, cultivated a religious home environment. Knight developed an early interest in music, joining a local church choir at age seven and later teaching himself piano and keyboard instruments. This passion for performance laid the groundwork for his future career in pop music.

Notable Relationships Currently, Jordan Knight is married to Evelyn Melendez, whom he wed in 2004 after having met in the mid-1990s. Their relationship has been a consistent presence in his public life. The couple shares two sons, Dante Jordan, born in 1999, and Eric Jacob, born in 2007. Knight often speaks about the importance of his family life.

Career Highlights Jordan Knight achieved massive success as the lead vocalist for New Kids on the Block, a group that sold over 80 million records worldwide. Their albums like Hangin’ Tough and Step by Step generated immense revenue and a global fanbase. After the group’s initial disbandment, Knight launched a successful solo career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1999. The album featured his hit single “Give It to You,” which reached the Top 10 in the US and achieved Gold certification. Knight continues to tour and record with New Kids on the Block, who reunited in 2008 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, cementing their enduring legacy in pop culture.