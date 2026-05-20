Portrait of Louis Theroux wearing glasses outdoors with a landscape background

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Louis Theroux

Born

May 20, 1970

Died
Birthplace

Singapore

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Louis Theroux?

Louis Sebastian Theroux is a British-American journalist and documentarian known for his empathetic yet probing interview style. He navigates complex and often taboo subcultures with a distinctive blend of curiosity and awkward charm.

Theroux first gained widespread public attention with Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, a BBC series exploring fringe groups in the US. His immersive approach and deadpan delivery quickly resonated with audiences.

Full NameLouis Sebastian Theroux
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Nancy Strang
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityBritish American
EthnicityEnglish, French Canadian, Italian
EducationWestminster School, Magdalen College, Oxford
FatherPaul Theroux
MotherAnne Castle
SiblingsMarcel Theroux
KidsAlbert Theroux, Frederick Theroux, Walter Theroux

Early Life and Education

American travel writer Paul Theroux and English academic Anne Castle were Louis Theroux’s parents. His older brother, Marcel Theroux, also became a writer and television presenter, immersing him in a world of words.

He attended Westminster School, a prestigious public school in London, befriending future politicians and comedians. Theroux later pursued Modern History at Magdalen College, Oxford, graduating with first-class honors.

Notable Relationships

A string of public relationships has marked Louis Theroux’s personal life, including a brief “marriage of convenience” to Susanna Kleeman. He then found a lasting connection with Nancy Strang, a television producer.

Theroux married Nancy Strang in 2012 and they share three sons, Albert, Frederick, and Walter, while continuing to reside in North West London.

Career Highlights

Louis Theroux’s documentary filmmaking often explores unusual subcultures and complex human stories with a unique approach. His early BBC series Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends earned him a BAFTA Award and introduced his immersive, observational style to a wide audience.

He later co-founded Mindhouse Productions, an independent company expanding into podcasts and Netflix documentaries. This venture includes projects like My Scientology Movie and the podcast The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Signature Quote

“The world is a stage we walk upon. We are all in a way fictional characters who write ourselves with our beliefs.”

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