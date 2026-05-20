Who Is Busta Rhymes? Busta Rhymes is an American rapper and actor, celebrated for his intricate, rapid-fire lyrical delivery and high-energy performances. His unique style and larger-than-life persona have made him a distinctive voice in Hip-Hop. He first gained widespread attention for his scene-stealing verse on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario,” which immediately showcased his dynamic flow and charisma. This guest appearance solidified his status as a formidable talent on the rise.

Full Name Busta Rhymes Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Uniondale High School Father Trevor Smith Sr. Mother Geraldine Green Kids T’Ziah Wood-Smith, Mariah Miskelly, T’Khi Wood-Smith, Trillian Wood-Smith, Cacie Smith, Miracle Smith

Early Life and Education Born Trevor George Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, New York City, Busta Rhymes grew up immersed in a vibrant musical landscape fostered by his Jamaican immigrant parents. This heritage deeply influenced his powerful, distinctive rhyme style. He attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School alongside future Hip-Hop legends before graduating from Uniondale High School, where his passion for music began to flourish.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Busta Rhymes’ personal life; he has never married, but has been linked to several women including his high school sweetheart Joanne Wood and model Chandra Davis. Rhymes is a devoted father to six children—three sons and three daughters—from various relationships, with whom he maintains a close bond.

Career Highlights Busta Rhymes’ progressive rap albums, including The Coming and When Disaster Strikes…, established his solo career, securing platinum certifications and multiple hit singles. His innovative music videos also became iconic cultural touchstones. He founded the record label Conglomerate, nurturing new talent and expanding his influence in the music industry. His collaborations with diverse artists, such as Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson, consistently broadened his appeal. To date, Rhymes has earned 12 Grammy Award nominations, with his 2006 album The Big Bang becoming his first to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.