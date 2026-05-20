Who Is Timothy Olyphant? Timothy David Olyphant is an American actor, celebrated for his charismatic yet intense portrayals across film and television. His diverse roles often blend a dry wit with compelling dramatic depth. He first captivated a wider audience with his commanding portrayal of Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO’s acclaimed western series Deadwood. This standout performance quickly established him as a formidable presence in the industry.

Full Name Timothy David Olyphant Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Fred C. Beyer High School, University of Southern California, William Esper Studio Father John Vernon Bevan Olyphant Mother Katherine Lyon Gideon Siblings Andrew Olyphant, Matthew Olyphant Kids Grace Katherine Olyphant, Henry Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant

Early Life and Education Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Timothy Olyphant moved to Modesto, California, at age two, where his father worked as a wine executive. He was a competitive swimmer throughout his youth, even reaching national finals. He attended Fred C. Beyer High School and later the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Following college, Olyphant explored stand-up comedy before committing to acting, studying at the William Esper Studio in New York.

Notable Relationships Timothy Olyphant has been married to his college sweetheart, Alexis Knief, since 1991, a relationship that has spanned over three decades. Their enduring partnership is a cornerstone of his personal life, with Olyphant often crediting her support for his career longevity. The couple shares three children: daughters Grace Katherine Olyphant and Vivian Olyphant, and son Henry Olyphant. His daughter Vivian notably appeared as his character’s daughter in the series Justified: City Primeval.

Career Highlights Timothy Olyphant’s career is largely defined by his iconic lawman roles, most notably starring as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in the FX modern-day western Justified. His nuanced performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2011. Beyond his law enforcement archetypes, Olyphant expanded his range with roles like Joel Hammond in the Netflix horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet. He also made memorable guest appearances in popular series such as The Mandalorian, The Office, and Fargo.