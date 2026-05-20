Who Is Cher? Cher is an American singer and actress, widely known as the “Goddess of Pop” for her powerful contralto voice and bold fashion. She has sustained a career spanning over six decades through continual reinvention, making her an influential figure. She rose to fame in 1965 as part of the folk rock duo Sonny & Cher, whose hit single “I Got You Babe” became emblematic of 1960s counterculture. The duo’s popularity quickly made them rock’s “it” couple.

Full Name Cher Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Alexander Edwards Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian American, Cherokee, Irish, English, German Father John Sarkisian Mother Georgia Holt Siblings Georganne LaPiere Kids Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman

Early Life and Education Cherilyn Sarkisian’s childhood in El Centro, California, was marked by instability, including a temporary stay in a Catholic orphanage while her mother, Georgia Holt, struggled financially. Her father, John Sarkisian, was largely absent. By age sixteen, she left school and moved to Los Angeles, where undiagnosed dyslexia had made education an unhappy experience, soon meeting Salvatore “Sonny” Bono.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cher’s life, including marriages to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, both prominent musicians. She is currently in a confirmed relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards. She shares a son, Chaz Bono, with Sonny, and another son, Elijah Blue Allman, with whom she co-parents. Cher maintains her public relationships with clarity.

Career Highlights Cher’s career soared with Sonny & Cher, yielding hits like “I Got You Babe,” followed by solo chart-toppers such as “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” and the groundbreaking “Believe,” which pioneered Auto-Tune technology. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history. Beyond music, Cher’s distinctive fashion style, often in collaboration with designer Bob Mackie, has influenced pop culture for decades, making her a fashion icon. She expanded into acting, starring in acclaimed films and Broadway. To date, Cher has collected an Academy Award, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.