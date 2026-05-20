Matt Czuchry smiling during an interview wearing a suit and tie

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Czuchry

Born

May 20, 1977

Died
Birthplace

Manchester, New Hampshire, US

Age

49 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Matt Czuchry?

Matthew Charles Czuchry is an American actor known for nuanced and compelling performances across television dramas. His dedication to craft brings depth to each role he undertakes.

He first gained widespread attention as Logan Huntzberger in the beloved series Gilmore Girls, a character that quickly became a fan favorite. This role launched his career into more substantive and complex parts.

Full NameMatthew Charles Czuchry
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed White
EducationScience Hill High School, College of Charleston
FatherAndrew Czuchry
MotherSandra Czuchry
SiblingsAJ Czuchry, Mike Czuchry, Karen Czuchry

Early Life and Education

Matthew Czuchry was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, the youngest of four children to Andrew and Sandra Czuchry. His father was a university professor, and his mother a homemaker, fostering an environment that valued learning.

He attended Science Hill High School, where he became a state prep tennis singles champion, later earning a tennis scholarship to the College of Charleston. He graduated with honors in 1999, holding Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science.

Notable Relationships

Matt Czuchry dated actress Kate Bosworth for two years earlier in his career. His relationships have largely remained private in recent years, away from public scrutiny.

He is currently single and has no children, choosing to focus on his acting career and personal growth.

Career Highlights

Matt Czuchry established his career with memorable roles as Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls and Cary Agos in The Good Wife. These performances showcased his range, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Beyond acting, Czuchry co-authored the book Brothers on Life with his brother, Mike Czuchry, offering unique perspectives on life experiences. He also played Dr. Conrad Hawkins in the popular medical drama The Resident for six seasons.

Signature Quote

“To impact individuals in a positive and inspirational way through storytelling. That gives me a sense of purpose.”

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