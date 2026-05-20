Who Is Matt Czuchry? Matthew Charles Czuchry is an American actor known for nuanced and compelling performances across television dramas. His dedication to craft brings depth to each role he undertakes. He first gained widespread attention as Logan Huntzberger in the beloved series Gilmore Girls, a character that quickly became a fan favorite. This role launched his career into more substantive and complex parts.

Full Name Matthew Charles Czuchry Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed White Education Science Hill High School, College of Charleston Father Andrew Czuchry Mother Sandra Czuchry Siblings AJ Czuchry, Mike Czuchry, Karen Czuchry

Early Life and Education Matthew Czuchry was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, the youngest of four children to Andrew and Sandra Czuchry. His father was a university professor, and his mother a homemaker, fostering an environment that valued learning. He attended Science Hill High School, where he became a state prep tennis singles champion, later earning a tennis scholarship to the College of Charleston. He graduated with honors in 1999, holding Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science.

Notable Relationships Matt Czuchry dated actress Kate Bosworth for two years earlier in his career. His relationships have largely remained private in recent years, away from public scrutiny. He is currently single and has no children, choosing to focus on his acting career and personal growth.

Career Highlights Matt Czuchry established his career with memorable roles as Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls and Cary Agos in The Good Wife. These performances showcased his range, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Beyond acting, Czuchry co-authored the book Brothers on Life with his brother, Mike Czuchry, offering unique perspectives on life experiences. He also played Dr. Conrad Hawkins in the popular medical drama The Resident for six seasons.