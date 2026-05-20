Matt Czuchry: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Matt Czuchry
May 20, 1977
Manchester, New Hampshire, US
49 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Matt Czuchry?
Matthew Charles Czuchry is an American actor known for nuanced and compelling performances across television dramas. His dedication to craft brings depth to each role he undertakes.
He first gained widespread attention as Logan Huntzberger in the beloved series Gilmore Girls, a character that quickly became a fan favorite. This role launched his career into more substantive and complex parts.
|Full Name
|Matthew Charles Czuchry
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed White
|Education
|Science Hill High School, College of Charleston
|Father
|Andrew Czuchry
|Mother
|Sandra Czuchry
|Siblings
|AJ Czuchry, Mike Czuchry, Karen Czuchry
Early Life and Education
Matthew Czuchry was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, the youngest of four children to Andrew and Sandra Czuchry. His father was a university professor, and his mother a homemaker, fostering an environment that valued learning.
He attended Science Hill High School, where he became a state prep tennis singles champion, later earning a tennis scholarship to the College of Charleston. He graduated with honors in 1999, holding Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science.
Notable Relationships
Matt Czuchry dated actress Kate Bosworth for two years earlier in his career. His relationships have largely remained private in recent years, away from public scrutiny.
He is currently single and has no children, choosing to focus on his acting career and personal growth.
Career Highlights
Matt Czuchry established his career with memorable roles as Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls and Cary Agos in The Good Wife. These performances showcased his range, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.
Beyond acting, Czuchry co-authored the book Brothers on Life with his brother, Mike Czuchry, offering unique perspectives on life experiences. He also played Dr. Conrad Hawkins in the popular medical drama The Resident for six seasons.
Signature Quote
“To impact individuals in a positive and inspirational way through storytelling. That gives me a sense of purpose.”
See Also
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