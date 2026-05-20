Who Is Josh O’Connor? Joshua Mathias O’Connor is a British actor known for his compelling and versatile portrayals across film and television. His work often explores complex emotional landscapes with remarkable depth and authenticity. He gained significant notice with his powerful performance in the 2017 film God’s Own Country, which earned him a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor. This critically acclaimed role firmly established O’Connor as a rising talent.

Full Name Joshua Mathias O’Connor Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Alison Oliver Net Worth $8.4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish, English, Scottish, Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jewish Education Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Father John O’Connor Mother Emily O’Connor Siblings Barney O’Connor, Seb O’Connor

Early Life and Education Born in Southampton, England, Joshua O’Connor was raised primarily in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, by his English teacher father, John, and midwife mother, Emily. He is the middle of three sons in a creative family. O’Connor attended St Edward’s School in Cheltenham and later trained at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he refined his acting craft. An early interest in art and rugby eventually led him to acting.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Irish actress Alison Oliver, Josh O’Connor has largely maintained privacy regarding his romantic life. The couple has been seen together at public events in recent years. He has no children, and his relationship with Oliver remains his most recently confirmed public partnership.

Career Highlights Josh O’Connor’s breakthrough performance in the 2017 film God’s Own Country earned him critical acclaim and a British Independent Film Award. He garnered further international recognition for his nuanced portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown. For his role in The Crown, O’Connor won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award. Beyond acting, he has also served as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Loewe. His filmography includes roles in Emma, Challengers, and Les Misérables, showcasing his diverse acting range across period dramas and contemporary films.