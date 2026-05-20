Portrait of Josh O'Connor smiling in a suit, highlighting his bio and career highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Josh O’Connor

Born

May 20, 1990

Died
Birthplace

Southampton, England

Age

36 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Josh O’Connor?

Joshua Mathias O’Connor is a British actor known for his compelling and versatile portrayals across film and television. His work often explores complex emotional landscapes with remarkable depth and authenticity.

He gained significant notice with his powerful performance in the 2017 film God’s Own Country, which earned him a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor. This critically acclaimed role firmly established O’Connor as a rising talent.

Full NameJoshua Mathias O’Connor
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Alison Oliver
Net Worth$8.4 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityIrish, English, Scottish, Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jewish
EducationBristol Old Vic Theatre School
FatherJohn O’Connor
MotherEmily O’Connor
SiblingsBarney O’Connor, Seb O’Connor

Early Life and Education

Born in Southampton, England, Joshua O’Connor was raised primarily in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, by his English teacher father, John, and midwife mother, Emily. He is the middle of three sons in a creative family.

O’Connor attended St Edward’s School in Cheltenham and later trained at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he refined his acting craft. An early interest in art and rugby eventually led him to acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to Irish actress Alison Oliver, Josh O’Connor has largely maintained privacy regarding his romantic life. The couple has been seen together at public events in recent years.

He has no children, and his relationship with Oliver remains his most recently confirmed public partnership.

Career Highlights

Josh O’Connor’s breakthrough performance in the 2017 film God’s Own Country earned him critical acclaim and a British Independent Film Award. He garnered further international recognition for his nuanced portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown.

For his role in The Crown, O’Connor won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award. Beyond acting, he has also served as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Loewe.

His filmography includes roles in Emma, Challengers, and Les Misérables, showcasing his diverse acting range across period dramas and contemporary films.

Signature Quote

“The truth is I’ve already had my dream career, like, beyond my dreams.”

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