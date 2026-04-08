Who Is Robin Wright? Robin Gayle Wright is an American actress known for her compelling, nuanced performances across film and television. Her work consistently imbues complex characters with depth and resilience. She first gained widespread attention for her starring role as Princess Buttercup in the beloved fantasy film The Princess Bride. This iconic performance quickly established her as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Full Name Robin Gayle Wright Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $65 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education La Jolla High School, William Howard Taft Charter High School Father Freddie Gayle Wright Mother Gayle Gaston Siblings Richard Wright Kids Dylan Penn, Hopper Jack

Early Life and Education Born in Dallas, Texas, Robin Wright relocated to San Diego, California, with her mother following her parents’ divorce when she was two. Her mother, Gayle Gaston, worked in cosmetics sales, while her father, Freddie Gayle Wright, was a pharmaceutical executive. Wright attended La Jolla High School and later William Howard Taft Charter High School in Los Angeles. She began modeling at age 14, a pursuit that offered extensive travel opportunities.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robin Wright’s personal life, including marriages to actors Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn. She more recently married Clément Giraudet in 2018, though they divorced in 2022. Wright shares two children, Dylan Penn and Hopper Jack, with her former husband, Sean Penn, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Robin Wright’s career includes a series of enduring roles, from her early work in the soap opera Santa Barbara to iconic film performances. She anchored the fantasy classic The Princess Bride and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Forrest Gump. Her career saw a significant resurgence with the Netflix political drama House of Cards, where she starred as Claire Underwood, also making her directorial debut on the series. She directed ten episodes of the show, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award. To date, Wright has collected a Golden Globe Award and numerous Emmy nominations, cementing her status as a versatile and respected talent in Hollywood.