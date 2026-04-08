Who Is Taylor Kitsch? Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor, widely recognized for his intense and charismatic performances across film and television. His disciplined approach to diverse roles consistently captivates audiences. He first gained significant public attention portraying Tim Riggins in the acclaimed NBC series Friday Night Lights, a role that became an enduring fan favorite. Kitsch often brings a rugged authenticity to his characters.

Full Name Taylor Kitsch Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Gleneagle Secondary School, University of Lethbridge Father Drew Kitsch Mother Susan Green Siblings Brody Kitsch, Daman Kitsch, two younger maternal half-sisters

Early Life and Education Born in Kelowna, British Columbia, Taylor Kitsch was raised primarily by his mother, Susan Green, alongside his two older brothers, Brody and Daman, after his parents separated when he was young. He attended Gleneagle Secondary School in Coquitlam, where he pursued his passion for ice hockey from age three, playing junior hockey for the Langley Hornets until a knee injury ended his career in 2002.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Taylor Kitsch’s past, including relationships with American model Jessica White in 2006 and actress Rachel McAdams from 2015 to 2016. He was also briefly engaged to fitness instructor Jennifer Welch in 2014. Kitsch has no publicly known children and currently maintains a single relationship status.

Career Highlights Taylor Kitsch anchored the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights as Tim Riggins, a role that earned him a loyal fanbase and critical praise for his nuanced portrayal. He further demonstrated versatility in films like Lone Survivor and Only the Brave. Beyond drama, Kitsch explored action in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Battleship, while also producing the miniseries Waco, where he portrayed cult leader David Koresh, showcasing his depth. His recent work includes the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List, co-starring and executive producing, cementing Kitsch as a fixture in modern television and film.