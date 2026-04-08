Who Is Matty Healy? Matthew Timothy Healy is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, and the charismatic frontman of the pop rock band The 1975. He is recognized for his introspective lyrics, musical eclecticism, and provocative stage persona. He first gained widespread attention when The 1975’s self-titled debut album topped the UK Albums Chart in 2013, solidifying their unique blend of alternative rock and pop. His performances often incorporate elements of performance art.

Full Name Matthew Timothy Healy Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $15 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Academy of Contemporary Music Father Timothy Malcolm Healy Mother Jacqueline Denise Welch Siblings Louis Vincent Healy

Early Life and Education Born in Hendon, London, Matty Healy is the son of actors Tim Healy and Denise Welch. He spent his early years living in various locations, including Melbourne, Australia, and a cattle farm in Northumberland, before settling in Alderley Edge, Cheshire. Healy attended Wilmslow High School, where he met his future bandmates, forming The 1975 in 2002. He briefly attended the Academy of Contemporary Music, obtaining a Vocals diploma.

Notable Relationships Matty Healy has been publicly linked to several high-profile individuals, including musicians Halsey and FKA Twigs, and briefly Taylor Swift. More recently, he became engaged to model Gabbriette in May 2024. Healy has no children from these relationships.

Career Highlights Leading The 1975, Matty Healy has overseen five studio albums, each reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, including their self-titled debut and A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The band’s music has garnered critical acclaim and a significant global fanbase. Beyond chart success, Healy’s provocative and influential artistry has earned him recognition, including four Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, one for Songwriter of the Year. He is known for tackling themes like internet culture, masculinity, and social issues in his work.