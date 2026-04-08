Who Is Katee Sackhoff? Katee Sackhoff is an American actress known for commanding tough and nuanced roles, often bringing a powerful presence to genre projects. Her performances consistently blend strength with deep emotional vulnerability. She first gained widespread public attention for her role as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in the acclaimed series Battlestar Galactica. Sackhoff’s complex portrayal transformed the character, earning her a dedicated fanbase and critical praise.

Full Name Katee Sackhoff Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sunset High School Father Dennis Sackhoff Mother Mary Sackhoff Siblings Erick Sackhoff Kids Daughter Gadsby, Son Gadsby

Early Life and Education Family life in St. Helens, Oregon, included Katee Sackhoff’s father, Dennis, working as a land developer and her mother, Mary, coordinating an English-as-a-second-language program. Sackhoff graduated from Sunset High School in Beaverton in 1998, where a knee injury ended her competitive swimming aspirations and pivoted her focus towards acting, leading her to pursue the craft in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships Katee Sackhoff is married to Canadian actor and writer Robin Gadsby, whom she met in 2018. Their relationship blossomed into marriage in October 2021. The couple shares two children, a daughter born in December 2021 and a son born in June 2024.

Career Highlights Katee Sackhoff earned widespread acclaim for her iconic role as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica, a performance that redefined the character and secured her a Saturn Award in 2005. She later joined the Star Wars universe, first voicing Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then bringing the character to live-action in The Mandalorian, expanding her reach to a new generation of fans.