Who Is TBJZL? Tobit John Brown is an English YouTuber, live streamer, and influencer, widely recognized for his engaging content and role in the British YouTube group The Sidemen. His relaxed demeanor and gaming expertise resonate with a large global audience. He first gained public attention as a co-founder of The Sidemen, a collective that produces popular online videos and merchandise. Brown’s involvement helped the group achieve immense success across various digital platforms.

Full Name Tobit John Brown Gender Male Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (168.9 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity Nigerian British Education Coventry University Siblings Jed Brown, Manny Brown, three sisters

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hackney, London, Tobit John Brown grew up in a working-class Nigerian family with five siblings. An early interest in flight simulator games sparked his passion for gaming. He attended St. Dominic’s Catholic Primary School and Bexley Grammar School, where he met future Sidemen member Josh Bradley, before earning an honors degree in computing from Coventry University.

Notable Relationships Tobit John Brown is currently reported to be single, maintaining a relatively private personal life. His relationship history has not been extensively publicized. He has no publicly known children or confirmed romantic partners. Brown primarily focuses on his career and collaborations within The Sidemen.

Career Highlights English YouTuber TBJZL is known for his FIFA gaming videos, vlogs, and comedic content, amassing millions of subscribers on his main channel. He is a prominent member of the popular British YouTube collective The Sidemen, which boasts a significant global reach. Beyond content creation, Brown co-owns several successful ventures, including XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, and the restaurant chain Sides, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. He also launched his own streetwear brand, ILLVZN. In 2020, he released his debut single, “Destined for Greatness,” which charted in both the UK and Ireland, further diversifying his career into music.