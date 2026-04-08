Who Is Skai Jackson? Skai Syed Jackson is an American actress and author known for her expressive talent and vibrant social media presence. Her work often brings dynamic characters to life on screen. She gained widespread recognition for her starring role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie, a performance that earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Jackson was also featured in Time’s list of the most influential teens in 2016.

Full Name Skai Syed Jackson Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Honduran, African American Father Jacob Jackson Mother Kiya Cole Kids Kasai

Early Life and Education Born in Staten Island, New York City, Skai Jackson began her career early as a child model, appearing in numerous national commercials. Her parents, Jacob Jackson and Kiya Cole, divorced when she was young, and she was raised primarily by her mother. Jackson’s early interest in performing quickly transitioned into acting, with her first major film role at age five in Liberty Kid.

Notable Relationships Skai Jackson welcomed her first child, a son named Kasai, in January 2025. She publicly confirmed her pregnancy in November 2024 with then-boyfriend Deondre Burgin, but later requested a restraining order against him in May 2025.

Career Highlights Skai Jackson established herself through extensive work on the Disney Channel, anchoring the popular series Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She then reprised her role as Zuri Ross in the spin-off series Bunk’d, which ran until 2018. Beyond her television work, Jackson expanded her creative ventures by releasing her memoir, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback, in 2019. This book offered insights into her life and career. Additionally, Jackson competed as a semi-finalist on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2020, further showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.