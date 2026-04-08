Who Is Patricia Arquette? Patricia Arquette is an American actress known for her transformative roles across film and television. She consistently delivers powerful performances that delve into complex characters. Her breakout moment arrived with the acclaimed 1993 film True Romance, where her portrayal of Alabama Whitman captivated audiences. Arquette’s fearless approach to challenging material quickly established her as a compelling presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Patricia Arquette Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $24 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Mid City Alternative School, Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies Father Lewis Arquette Mother Brenda Olivia “Mardi” Nowak Siblings Rosanna Arquette, Alexis Arquette, David Arquette, Richmond Arquette Kids Enzo Rossi, Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane

Early Life and Education A bohemian spirit defined Patricia Arquette’s early life, growing up in a family deeply immersed in the arts. Her father, Lewis Arquette, was an actor, and her mother, Brenda Olivia “Mardi” Nowak, worked as a therapist. She attended Mid City Alternative School and later the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, notably opting out of braces to preserve her unique identity. This upbringing fostered a strong sense of self that shaped her future career choices.

Notable Relationships A series of high-profile romances has marked Patricia Arquette’s personal life, including marriages to actors Nicolas Cage and Thomas Jane. She wed Cage in 1995, divorcing in 2001, and later married Jane in 2006, with their divorce finalized in 2011. Arquette shares two children: a son, Enzo Rossi, from an earlier relationship with Paul Rossi, and a daughter, Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane, with whom she co-parents with Thomas Jane.

Career Highlights Patricia Arquette’s film career showcases a diverse range, notably with her Academy Award-winning performance in Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, filmed over twelve years. She also anchored the supernatural drama series Medium for seven seasons. Beyond acting, Arquette is a vocal activist, championing women’s rights and equal pay, notably using her platform at award ceremonies to advocate for social change. She also serves as a producer on projects like Severance. To date, Arquette has collected an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, cementing her as a versatile and influential figure in entertainment.