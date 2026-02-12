Spider-Noir: Origin, Powers, And Spider-Verse Connection, Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

The first trailer for Spider-Noir recently dropped online, giving fans a glimpse of Nicolas Cage’s alternate take on the popular Marvel Comics superhero, Spider-Man.

Cage, who voiced an iteration of the character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is essentially reprising the role in live-action, albeit with a 1930s period twist inspired by the dark and gritty tone of film noir.

Highlights Nicolas Cage swings into live-action as Spider-Noir, an alternate 1930s take on Spider-Man.

Despite origins and powers similar to Peter Parker, the upcoming series makes one big change to the superhero.

The show aims to honor its film noir inspiration with a clever release formula that will launch it in two different formats.

While the trailer confirmed that Spider-Noir will have superhuman powers like his more mainstream counterpart, the upcoming series has tweaked the character, changing some aspects of his personality.

RELATED:

How did Spider-Noir get his powers in the comics?

Spider-Noir in dark trench coat and hat, with glowing eyes, posed in moody black and white setting, showcasing powers.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

ADVERTISEMENT

First introduced in 2009, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, from the Marvel Noir universe (otherwise known as Earth-90214).

In the comics, he gets powers after a spider idol (an ancient relic) breaks open and releases a horde of spiders, one of which bites him. Like Spider-Man, the bite grants Noir superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and agility.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

However, unlike Peter Parker, whose spider-webs are engineered through advanced technology, Spider-Noir’s webbings are organic.

Despite his superpowers, Spider-Noir heavily relies on firearms, including pistols and revolvers, which adds to the character’s gritty aesthetic.

Instead of becoming a reporter like Parker, Spider-Noir uses his newfound powers as a private investigator and vigilante crime-fighter.

The trailer suggests Nicolas Cage’s live-action iteration will retain most of the origin story and powers of his comic book counterpart, but with one big change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir connected to the Spider-Verse movies?

Man in dark suit holding a glass and cigarette, with moody lighting highlighting Spider-Noir powers and origin theme.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

Although the show’s take appears to be comic-accurate, Cage is not playing an alternate version of Parker as he did in the 2018 animated movie.

Instead, this iteration is called Ben Reilly, who is typically depicted as a clone of Parker in the comics. His alter ego is also known simply as “The Spider,” suggesting the upcoming series is unrelated to the Spider-Verse franchise.

In an interview with Esquire, executive producer Christopher Miller described Cage’s character as “very different” compared to the “Peter Parker from the movies.”

Spider-Noir standing on a rooftop in rain with lightning striking in the dark city, showcasing his mysterious powers.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Oren Uziel explained that the character’s name was changed to represent his down-on-his-luck and deadbeat nature.

“Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid.

“It’s just a different version that we haven’t seen before,” he added.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

The producers also teased that the name change is part of a larger mystery that will unfold over the eight-episode first season.

However, they did not confirm whether it would lead to wider multiversal implications since Cage will reportedly also reprise his voice role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When and how to watch Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir crouching in a dark, smoky room wearing a trench coat, fedora, and round reflective goggles.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

ADVERTISEMENT

Spider-Noir is scheduled to release on May 25, 2026, in the United States, where it will be available to watch on MGM+.

Internationally, the series will debut two days later, on May 27, 2026, with all episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will also be available in two formats: a black-and-white version marketed as “Authentic Black and White,” and a fully colored version called “True-Hue Full Color.”

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Cage, the main cast includes:

Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson

Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy

Karen Rodriguez as Janet

Jack Huston as Flint Marko

Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane

Steve Lightfoot is the co-showrunner alongside Uziel, with Miller, Phil Lord, and Amy Pascal serving as the executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT