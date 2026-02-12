Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Spider-Noir: Origin, Powers, And Spider-Verse Connection, Explained
Spider-Noir in black and white costume with glowing eyes, wearing a fedora and reaching forward in a dark setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Spider-Noir: Origin, Powers, And Spider-Verse Connection, Explained

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
The first trailer for Spider-Noir recently dropped online, giving fans a glimpse of Nicolas Cage’s alternate take on the popular Marvel Comics superhero, Spider-Man

Cage, who voiced an iteration of the character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is essentially reprising the role in live-action, albeit with a 1930s period twist inspired by the dark and gritty tone of film noir. 

Highlights
  • Nicolas Cage swings into live-action as Spider-Noir, an alternate 1930s take on Spider-Man.
  • Despite origins and powers similar to Peter Parker, the upcoming series makes one big change to the superhero.
  • The show aims to honor its film noir inspiration with a clever release formula that will launch it in two different formats.

While the trailer confirmed that Spider-Noir will have superhuman powers like his more mainstream counterpart, the upcoming series has tweaked the character, changing some aspects of his personality. 

    How did Spider-Noir get his powers in the comics?

    Spider-Noir in dark trench coat and hat, with glowing eyes, posed in moody black and white setting, showcasing powers.

    Spider-Noir in dark trench coat and hat, with glowing eyes, posed in moody black and white setting, showcasing powers.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    First introduced in 2009, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, from the Marvel Noir universe (otherwise known as Earth-90214).

    In the comics, he gets powers after a spider idol (an ancient relic) breaks open and releases a horde of spiders, one of which bites him. Like Spider-Man, the bite grants Noir superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and agility.

    Spider-Noir: Origin, Powers, And Spider-Verse Connection, Explained

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    However, unlike Peter Parker, whose spider-webs are engineered through advanced technology, Spider-Noir’s webbings are organic.

    Despite his superpowers, Spider-Noir heavily relies on firearms, including pistols and revolvers, which adds to the character’s gritty aesthetic. 

    Instead of becoming a reporter like Parker, Spider-Noir uses his newfound powers as a private investigator and vigilante crime-fighter.

    The trailer suggests Nicolas Cage’s live-action iteration will retain most of the origin story and powers of his comic book counterpart, but with one big change. 

    Is Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir connected to the Spider-Verse movies?

    Man in dark suit holding a glass and cigarette, with moody lighting highlighting Spider-Noir powers and origin theme.

    Man in dark suit holding a glass and cigarette, with moody lighting highlighting Spider-Noir powers and origin theme.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    Although the show’s take appears to be comic-accurate, Cage is not playing an alternate version of Parker as he did in the 2018 animated movie. 

    Instead, this iteration is called Ben Reilly, who is typically depicted as a clone of Parker in the comics. His alter ego is also known simply as “The Spider,” suggesting the upcoming series is unrelated to the Spider-Verse franchise. 

    In an interview with Esquire, executive producer Christopher Miller described Cage’s character as “very different” compared to the “Peter Parker from the movies.”

    Spider-Noir standing on a rooftop in rain with lightning striking in the dark city, showcasing his mysterious powers.

    Spider-Noir standing on a rooftop in rain with lightning striking in the dark city, showcasing his mysterious powers.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    Meanwhile, co-showrunner Oren Uziel explained that the character’s name was changed to represent his down-on-his-luck and deadbeat nature. 

    “Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid.

    “It’s just a different version that we haven’t seen before,” he added. 

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    The producers also teased that the name change is part of a larger mystery that will unfold over the eight-episode first season. 

    However, they did not confirm whether it would lead to wider multiversal implications since Cage will reportedly also reprise his voice role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

    When and how to watch Spider-Noir

    Spider-Noir crouching in a dark, smoky room wearing a trench coat, fedora, and round reflective goggles.

    Spider-Noir crouching in a dark, smoky room wearing a trench coat, fedora, and round reflective goggles.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    Spider-Noir is scheduled to release on May 25, 2026, in the United States, where it will be available to watch on MGM+. 

    Internationally, the series will debut two days later, on May 27, 2026, with all episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

    The series will also be available in two formats: a black-and-white version marketed as “Authentic Black and White,” and a fully colored version called “True-Hue Full Color.”

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+

    Aside from Cage, the main cast includes: 

    • Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson
    • Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy
    • Karen Rodriguez as Janet
    • Jack Huston as Flint Marko
    • Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane

    Steve Lightfoot is the co-showrunner alongside Uziel, with Miller, Phil Lord, and Amy Pascal serving as the executive producers. 

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
