Spider-Noir: Origin, Powers, And Spider-Verse Connection, Explained
The first trailer for Spider-Noir recently dropped online, giving fans a glimpse of Nicolas Cage’s alternate take on the popular Marvel Comics superhero, Spider-Man.
Cage, who voiced an iteration of the character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is essentially reprising the role in live-action, albeit with a 1930s period twist inspired by the dark and gritty tone of film noir.
- Nicolas Cage swings into live-action as Spider-Noir, an alternate 1930s take on Spider-Man.
- Despite origins and powers similar to Peter Parker, the upcoming series makes one big change to the superhero.
- The show aims to honor its film noir inspiration with a clever release formula that will launch it in two different formats.
While the trailer confirmed that Spider-Noir will have superhuman powers like his more mainstream counterpart, the upcoming series has tweaked the character, changing some aspects of his personality.
How did Spider-Noir get his powers in the comics?
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
First introduced in 2009, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, from the Marvel Noir universe (otherwise known as Earth-90214).
In the comics, he gets powers after a spider idol (an ancient relic) breaks open and releases a horde of spiders, one of which bites him. Like Spider-Man, the bite grants Noir superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and agility.
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
However, unlike Peter Parker, whose spider-webs are engineered through advanced technology, Spider-Noir’s webbings are organic.
Despite his superpowers, Spider-Noir heavily relies on firearms, including pistols and revolvers, which adds to the character’s gritty aesthetic.
Instead of becoming a reporter like Parker, Spider-Noir uses his newfound powers as a private investigator and vigilante crime-fighter.
The trailer suggests Nicolas Cage’s live-action iteration will retain most of the origin story and powers of his comic book counterpart, but with one big change.
Is Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir connected to the Spider-Verse movies?
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
Although the show’s take appears to be comic-accurate, Cage is not playing an alternate version of Parker as he did in the 2018 animated movie.
Instead, this iteration is called Ben Reilly, who is typically depicted as a clone of Parker in the comics. His alter ego is also known simply as “The Spider,” suggesting the upcoming series is unrelated to the Spider-Verse franchise.
In an interview with Esquire, executive producer Christopher Miller described Cage’s character as “very different” compared to the “Peter Parker from the movies.”
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
Meanwhile, co-showrunner Oren Uziel explained that the character’s name was changed to represent his down-on-his-luck and deadbeat nature.
“Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid.
“It’s just a different version that we haven’t seen before,” he added.
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
The producers also teased that the name change is part of a larger mystery that will unfold over the eight-episode first season.
However, they did not confirm whether it would lead to wider multiversal implications since Cage will reportedly also reprise his voice role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
When and how to watch Spider-Noir
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
Spider-Noir is scheduled to release on May 25, 2026, in the United States, where it will be available to watch on MGM+.
Internationally, the series will debut two days later, on May 27, 2026, with all episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The series will also be available in two formats: a black-and-white version marketed as “Authentic Black and White,” and a fully colored version called “True-Hue Full Color.”
Image credits: Amazon Prime Video / MGM+
Aside from Cage, the main cast includes:
- Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson
- Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy
- Karen Rodriguez as Janet
- Jack Huston as Flint Marko
- Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane
Steve Lightfoot is the co-showrunner alongside Uziel, with Miller, Phil Lord, and Amy Pascal serving as the executive producers.
10
0