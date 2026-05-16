On the morning of October 6, 1995, 15-year-old Nicole van den Hurk left her grandmother’s home in Eindhoven for what should have been a routine bike ride to her part-time job at a shopping center.



There was nothing unusual about that morning. No warning signs. No indication that it would be the last time anyone saw her alive.



But Nicole never arrived.



Hours later, investigators found her bicycle abandoned near the Dommel River. Then, nearly two weeks after her disappearance, another clue surfaced: Nicole’s backpack had been discovered near a canal.



It was as if pieces of a puzzle were appearing one by one, but none of them fit together.



Then came the most chilling discovery of all.



On November 22, a passerby walking through the woods between Mierlo and Lierop found Nicole’s body.



The autopsy painted a horrifying picture.



She had suffered jaw fractures, stab wounds, and signs of s*xual a**ult.



Detectives launched a massive investigation and chased hundreds of tips, but answers never came.



Even police arrested Nicole’s stepfather and stepbrother in 1996 before eventually clearing both men because there simply wasn’t enough evidence.



The mystery that haunted the Netherlands slowly turned cold.



Then, 16 years later, came a confession so shocking it looked like a nightmare had finally ended.



In March 2011, Nicole’s stepbrother Andy posted a message on Facebook that stunned everyone-



"I will be arrested today at the m*rder of my sister, I confessed."



Police immediately took him into custody.

For a brief moment, it seemed the case had finally been solved. But investigators quickly discovered something deeply unsettling- Andy’s confession was all they had.



No forensic evidence. No witnesses. No DNA. Nothing.



Five days later, he walked free.



Years later, Andy revealed the truth behind the confession. It had all been a desperate plan.



"I wanted to get her exhumed and get DNA off her," he later explained. "I kind of set myself up, and it could have gone horribly wrong."



And somehow, his gamble worked.



Nicole’s body was exhumed in September 2011, following Andy’s confession months earlier. Advances in DNA testing then uncovered traces connected to convicted r*pist Jos de G., a man with a disturbing criminal history.



Investigators later linked him to another attack involving a young woman taken from her bicycle at knifepoint.



During court proceedings, one witness recalled a chilling alleged statement from Jos.



"He looked at me with those cold eyes and said he k*lled a girl."



Another claimed he confessed to m*rdering Nicole after she laughed at him.



The legal fight dragged on for years.



In 2016, de G. was convicted of r*pe but acquitted of manslaughter, sparking outrage.



Two years later, in 2018, prosecutors appealed successfully, and Jos de G. was finally convicted of both crimes and sentenced to 12 years in prison.



But for many people, the most unbelievable part of the story was never the k*ller.



It was Andy.



"He literally went to jail for her. False confessed to a m*rder he didn’t commit so they’d test the DNA. That’s not just love, that’s unbreakable," one commenter wrote.



Another added, "Imagine loving your sister so much you’d confess to k*lling her. This hit me different."

