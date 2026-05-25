Nicolas Cage Reveals Frustrating Reason He Almost Retired Before TV Debut With ‘Spider-Noir’

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Nicolas Cage nearly quit acting before stepping into uncharted territory with his television debut in Spider-Noir, a stylized 1930s reimagining of the Marvel superhero Spider-Man.

In a recent interview ahead of the show’s release, Cage discussed a difficult period in his career, revealing that he had seriously considered retiring after a series of underperforming films. Rather than step away, he opted for reinvention, turning toward television and new creative opportunities.

Highlights Nicolas Cage revealed he considered retiring after a run of underwhelming films and creative uncertainty.

The actor ultimately chose reinvention, taking on his first TV lead role in Spider-Noir to explore new creative ground.

He also reflected on past career decisions and shifting relationships with A-list Hollywood directors.

The 62-year-old actor explained why he nearly stepped away from Hollywood and how Spider-Noir represents a turning point in his career.

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Nicolas Cage admits he considered retiring from acting before Spider-Noir

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage sat down for a conversation with Extra TV ahead of Spider-Noir’s global streaming release on May 27.

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During the interview, Cage said that as he has grown older, it has become increasingly difficult to stay engaged with his projects, particularly after experimenting across multiple genres with uneven results.

As a result, Cage was asked whether he had thought about retiring from acting altogether.

Image credits: A24

The 62-year-old admitted he considered retiring after 2023’s Dream Scenario. Despite its strong critical reception and his Golden Globe nomination, he struggled to decide on his next project.

“I was thinking along those lines after Dream Scenario because I didn’t know what else I could do with cinema,” he said.

Cage added that he continued acting partly out of necessity and partly out of a desire to try something different, which ultimately led him to accept the lead role in Spider-Noir.

“I thought, all right, let’s try something else. So, what’s next? Television,” he added.

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Spider-Noir star discusses the challenges of working on a TV show

Image credits: Prime Video

The superhero series marks Cage’s television debut in a lead role. Before becoming a film star, he began his career in 1981 with The Best of Times, a TV pilot that was never picked up for a series.

After nearly four decades in film, Cage turned to television in a bid to reinvent himself. However, unlike movies, the medium required him to work with multiple directors, which initially proved challenging.

Image credits: Prime Video

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“You know, it’s not easy. I mean, you have different directors. It’s almost like a factory dynamic, and you’ve got to fit in that, and you’ve got to make it work and still be amusing and entertaining,” he said.

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Despite the challenges, Cage said working on Spider-Noir ultimately strengthened him as an actor.

Nicolas Cage shares why some A-list directors won’t work with him anymore

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ahead of the show’s release, Cage also spoke with The New York Times. During a Q&A, he reflected on why some A-list directors, including Christopher Nolan, chose not to collaborate with him.

He shared that he once turned down a role in Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia, which starred Al Pacino and the late Robin Williams.

“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don’t call you back,” he said.

Image credits: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

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Aside from Nolan, Cage said that Paul Thomas Anderson and Woody Allen were among the directors who approached him with their early films. He turned them down and never heard back.

The only director Cage initially rejected, but later offered him another project, was David O. Russell. The two are now working together on the upcoming sports biopic Madden, in which Cage stars as legendary football coach John Madden.

Spider-Noir will stream on Prime Video.