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Spider-Noir: Release Date, Time, Where To Watch
Spider-Noir character in dark costume and hat crouching with backlight and smoky atmosphere in a dramatic scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Spider-Noir: Release Date, Time, Where To Watch

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Spider-Noir is almost here, bringing a darker and more stylish twist to the Spider-Man mythos.

With Nicolas Cage in the lead role, anticipation for the upcoming series is rapidly building among Marvel fans. Blending gritty detective storytelling with classic film noir aesthetics, Spider-Noir is poised to become one of the most unique live-action superhero shows in years.

Highlights
  • Spider-Noir is a dark, noir-inspired take on the Spider-Man universe.
  • The series follows Nicolas Cage as a troubled private investigator.
  • It will have its linear broadcast debut two days before a global streaming release.

From the release date,story clues, and streaming details, here’s everything to know about Spider-Noir before it premieres.

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    Spider-Noir release date and time

    Spider-Noir in black suit crouching on rooftop at night

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Spider-Noir premieres on May 25, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel. 

    The first season comprises eight episodes, all of which will be broadcast the same day, before the series makes its global streaming debut two days later, on May 27.

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    Here is the complete release schedule for the show’s linear broadcast on MGM+:

    • Episode 1, Step Into My Office, on May 25, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 2, Tread Lightly, on May 25, at 3:15 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 3, Double Cross, on May 25, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 4, A Mistake I’ll Never Make Again, on May 25, at 4:45 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 5, Betrayal, Monday, on May 25, at 5:35 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 6, Nightmare on a Gurney, on May 25, at 6:25 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 7, Nobody’s Hero, on May 25, at 7:05 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 8, The Man in the Mask, on May 25, at 7:50 p.m. ET.

    Where to stream Spider-Noir?

    Man drinking from glass in smoky noir setting

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Spider-Noir will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, two days after its linear broadcast debut. Despite premiering on MGM+, the series will not stream on the platform. 

    A basic ad-supported subscription to Prime Video costs $8.99/month, while the full membership costs $14.99/month or $139/year. A $4.99/month add-on can be added to either plan to go ad-free. 

    What to expect from Spider-Noir?

    Spider-Noir character crouching in spotlight

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Despite Cage previously voicing Spider-Noir in the Spider-Verse movies, the live-action series is largely unrelated to the animated franchise.

    In the series, Cage plays Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York City. Years after a personal tragedy, he is forced to reassume his superhero persona, “The Spider,” after he is handed an unusual case. 

    B Reilly private investigator office window with man inside

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    In an interview with Esquire, showrunner Oren Uziel teased that Reilly’s past will keep coming back to haunt him through his connection with the villainous mob boss Silverman. 

    “Silvermane is the big bad, but what’s happening to Silvermane connects back to Ben’s past and gets him spiraling deeper and deeper into his own origins,” he said. 

    Iconic Spider-Man rogues such as Tombstone and Sandman will also appear in the series. 

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    Spider-Noir will stream on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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