Spider-Noir: Everything To Know About Nicolas Cage’s Upcoming Superhero Series

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Nicolas Cage swings into action as the titular hero in Spider-Noir.

The upcoming streaming series reimagines the fan-favorite superhero Spider-Man as a gritty, pulp-style thriller set in a shadowy, crime-ridden world. It blends classic film noir aesthetics with comic-book action, following Cage as a hardened private investigator.

However, this version shifts away from Peter Parker and introduces a new take on the masked vigilante known simply as “the Spider.”

Here’s everything to know about Spider-Noir, including its cast, plot, and release details.

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Spider-Noir release date and time

Image credits: Prime Video

Spider-Noir premieres on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

The first season comprises eight episodes, which will be broadcast consecutively on the channel. They will become available for streaming globally on May 27, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

Where to watch Spider-Noir?

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Image credits: Prime Video

The series is set for a staggered global rollout that could confuse even seasoned streaming viewers.

MGM+, available in the U.S. as both a cable channel and a $7.99/month Prime Video add-on, will premiere the series domestically on its linear broadcast channel. Despite premiering on MGM+, the show will not stream on the service’s standalone platform.

Instead, all eight episodes will launch worldwide on Prime Video two days later, making it the series’ exclusive streaming home. A basic subscription to the service costs $8.99/month, while the full membership costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

What is the plot of Spider-Noir?

Image credits: Prime Video

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Spider-Noir is loosely based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Unlike the comics, this version centers on Ben Reilly, also known as The Spider.

According to an official synopsis released by Prime Video:

“Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Spider-Noir cast & characters

Image credits: Prime Video

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Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly / The Spider, whom the actor described as a cross between Humphrey Bogart and Bugs Bunny. He drew particular inspiration from Bogart’s performance in the film The Big Sleep (1946).

The rest of the main cast includes:

Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson

Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy

Karen Rodriguez as Janet

Abraham Popoola as Lonnie Lincoln / Tombstone

Jack Huston as Flint Marko / Sandman

as Flint Marko / Sandman Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane

Spider-Noir filming locations

Image credits: Prime Video

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Filming for the series began in August 2024. Most of the series was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

It was initially scheduled to last until February 2025. However, due to the January 2025 Southern California wildfires, production was suspended for a few weeks.

Principal photography for season 1 had wrapped by the end of March 2025.

Is Spider-Noir connected to the Spider-Verse movies?

Image credits: Prime Video

Cage first played Spider-Noir in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voicing an alternate-universe version of Peter Parker.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who co-wrote the 2018 film, also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir. However, according to Variety, the live-action series is expected to be unrelated to the animated franchise.

Spider-Noir trailers showcase distinct formats

Image credits: Prime Video

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The series will launch in two formats: a black-and-white edition marketed as “Authentic Black and White” and a color version branded “True-Hue Full Color.”

Trailers for both versions have already been released. Cage said he hopes the dual-format rollout encourages younger viewers to explore classic black-and-white noir films.

Spider-Noir season 2 updates and speculation

Image credits: Prime Video

At present, Prime Video hasn’t officially renewed Spider-Noir for a second season.

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Oren Uziel revealed that the series was conceived to run for multiple seasons.

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“One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door,” he said.

In a separate interview with SFX Magazine, Uziel hinted that a second season could unfold during the early years of World War II.

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