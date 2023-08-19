There is nothing like humor to lighten the mood, keep someone entertained, or just make yourself look interesting. While the traditional things one looks for in a partner are attractiveness and the ability to provide, studies show that both men and women report that humor is a vital characteristic when looking for a potential partner. 90% of men and 81% of women in one piece of research rated it as attractive and something they actively seek out.

While the statistics would show that men value humor more than women, men still value physical attractiveness even higher, while women are willing to compromise on attractiveness if the potential partner is funny. Self-deprecating humor, which often does fall into the “painfully relatable” category, is often considered particularly attractive, as it conveys the person's self-confidence, in that they can actually laugh at themselves.