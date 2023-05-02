Hello there! I'm Dan, the individual behind the comic brand "Barely Baked Beans." I'm just your average guy with a knack for spotting the humorous and ironic aspects of everyday life, which I love to share through my comics.

I've always had a strong affinity for comics, especially "The Far Side," which inspired me to create a visual platform for my jokes. With plenty of learning and perseverance, I gradually crafted my own unique style with the hope of eliciting laughter from others.

Recently, I began to animate my comics, which has brought an exciting new dimension to my work. I've been posting some of these animated pieces on my YouTube channel, and it's been a thrill experimenting with different ways of delivering humor and amusing observations.

This journey has been exhilarating thus far, and I'm deeply thankful for the unwavering support I've received from my family, friends, and followers. After all, at my core, I'm just a guy with a love for creating and sharing humor, and I aim to continue doing this for as long as I can. Whether it's through comics, animations, or the children’s books I aspire to publish, my primary joy lies in making people laugh and hopefully brightening their day.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Catching Feelings

Catching Feelings

Report

12points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole "fish don't feel physical pain" thing is a myth. Fishes don't have neuro receptors similar to humans which are responsible for any sensation, including pain. However, they do respond to pains in ways similar to humans indicating that there must be some other pain receptors. So we don't know for sure what happens, but something does happen

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Gone Humanin'

Gone Humanin'

Report

12points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*dropkicks man off rope* *in demonic voice* MYYY DONUTT!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Professional Pipe Layer

Professional Pipe Layer

Report

12points
Daniel Matheson
POST
View more comments
#4

Pray For Gamblebot

Pray For Gamblebot

Report

11points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#5

Holy Bucket

Holy Bucket

Report

10points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They even gave him a little friend

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

When A Dad Sneezes

When A Dad Sneezes

Report

10points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#7

Love Out Of The Blue

Love Out Of The Blue

Report

9points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fish secretly ships

2
2points
reply
#8

The Adventures Of Robot Stepdad

The Adventures Of Robot Stepdad

Report

9points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone's programming needs to be tweaked

1
1point
reply
#9

As The Old Saying Goes

As The Old Saying Goes

Report

9points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#10

Dreams Of A Lab Mouse

Dreams Of A Lab Mouse

Report

9points
Daniel Matheson
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

I Think I Saw One Of Them Goombas With That Talking Mushroom

I Think I Saw One Of Them Goombas With That Talking Mushroom

Report

9points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's peach's brother, Prince Pineapple

2
2points
reply
#12

Give The Little Fella A Thrill

Give The Little Fella A Thrill

Report

8points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just saved that guy like 5 days, unfortunately he took the snail farther from where he wanted to be 🐌

0
0points
reply
#13

Dog Poople

Dog Poople

Report

7points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#14

Sharing Is Caring

Sharing Is Caring

Report

6points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#15

I'm Sure This Happens All The Time

I'm Sure This Happens All The Time

Report

5points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His minotaur could be his mentor

0
0points
reply
#16

Just A Dog Looking For A Bone

Just A Dog Looking For A Bone

Report

5points
Daniel Matheson
POST
View more comments
#17

Beer Is Basic

Beer Is Basic

Report

5points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#18

The Final Test

The Final Test

Report

5points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#19

What Breed Is This?

What Breed Is This?

Report

5points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#20

Memoirs Of A Fish-Stick

Memoirs Of A Fish-Stick

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#21

Just Some Dudes Playing Cards With A Horse

Just Some Dudes Playing Cards With A Horse

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chonk, quit horsing around

1
1point
reply
#22

A Bug's Life

A Bug's Life

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#23

Some People Are So Fake

Some People Are So Fake

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#24

Space Jam

Space Jam

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make him stay, he's a witness, get his information as well.

0
0points
reply
#25

The Life-Cycle Of A Soap Bar

The Life-Cycle Of A Soap Bar

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#26

We Are Who We Are Because Of Who We Are

We Are Who We Are Because Of Who We Are

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#27

When That Training Pays Off

When That Training Pays Off

Report

4points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#28

Alien Ultrasound

Alien Ultrasound

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#29

Fortune Favours

Fortune Favours

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#30

Headphones, Amirite!?

Headphones, Amirite!?

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Hmmn, Must Be Busted

Hmmn, Must Be Busted

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#32

This Cat's Hairline's So Far Back You Need Binoculars To See It

This Cat's Hairline's So Far Back You Need Binoculars To See It

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat is perfect, sir. You stfu

1
1point
reply
#33

So... You Don't Wanna Split It?

So... You Don't Wanna Split It?

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#34

The Cosmic Dustbin

The Cosmic Dustbin

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#35

The Future Of Cloning

The Future Of Cloning

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#36

The Smiley Reaper

The Smiley Reaper

Report

3points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#37

Guide-Droids

Guide-Droids

Report

2points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#38

Arm-Ageddon

Arm-Ageddon

Report

2points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#39

Superheroes! Kind Of

Superheroes! Kind Of

Report

2points
Daniel Matheson
POST
#40

Those Pesky Irish

Those Pesky Irish

Report

2points
Daniel Matheson
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!