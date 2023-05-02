Hello there! I'm Dan, the individual behind the comic brand "Barely Baked Beans." I'm just your average guy with a knack for spotting the humorous and ironic aspects of everyday life, which I love to share through my comics.

I've always had a strong affinity for comics, especially "The Far Side," which inspired me to create a visual platform for my jokes. With plenty of learning and perseverance, I gradually crafted my own unique style with the hope of eliciting laughter from others.

Recently, I began to animate my comics, which has brought an exciting new dimension to my work. I've been posting some of these animated pieces on my YouTube channel, and it's been a thrill experimenting with different ways of delivering humor and amusing observations.

This journey has been exhilarating thus far, and I'm deeply thankful for the unwavering support I've received from my family, friends, and followers. After all, at my core, I'm just a guy with a love for creating and sharing humor, and I aim to continue doing this for as long as I can. Whether it's through comics, animations, or the children’s books I aspire to publish, my primary joy lies in making people laugh and hopefully brightening their day.

