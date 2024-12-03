Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After South Korea’s President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here’s What It Means
News

After South Korea’s President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here’s What It Means

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol implemented “emergency martial law” on Tuesday, but the parliament has now rejected his declaration by a majority vote.

The martial law was announced during a televised briefing, and while it wasn’t clear how long this would stand, Yoon stated this process was mandatory in defending the country’s constitutional order.

Highlights
  • South Korean President Yoon declared martial law, rejected by Parliament.
  • Yoon claims martial law is essential to protect against pro-North Korean forces.
  • Military presence seen at parliament; law revoked by Parliament within hours.
What People Think

  • Nationalist: Supports martial law for protecting South Korean sovereignty and battling foreign influence.

  • Democrat: Views martial law as a dangerous breach of democratic principles and a path to dictatorship.

  • Realist: Sees martial law as a pragmatic but extreme response to internal political deadlock.

This law was declared after Yoon had accused the country’s opposition party of sympathizing with communist North Korea and controlling the parliament.

Why did the South Korean president declare martial law?

Image credits: Planet Volumes / Unsplash

Yoon Suk Yeol implemented martial law in an effort to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order,” as reported by CBC News, and was in response to various political setbacks. 

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect the free constitutional order,” he stated.

“Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the abyss of national ruin,” he continued. “To this end, I will definitely eradicate the anti-state forces who are the main culprit of the country’s ruination and conduct vicious activities.”

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Image credits: YTN

The proclamation initially sent shockwaves throughout the country and the world, especially considering South Korea has been seen as democratic and without martial law since the 1980s, with some even labeling this as “one step closer to WWIII.” 

“He must be impeached and held accountable for his actions,” reacted one user, adding, “Pray for South Korea!”

Others have emphasized the importance of the election, labeling Yoon as a “dictator.”

What does martial law mean in South Korea? 

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

In broad terms, martial law in South Korea means the military commander is given temporary unlimited authority to make and enforce laws — and is usually enforced during times of war or rebellion.

All existing laws are put on hold for the time being.

South Korea’s military demands included that the parliament and other political gatherings capable of causing “social confusion” should be suspended, according to Yonhap news agency.

They also stated the country’s doctors — currently on strike — were to return to work within the next 48 hours.

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Image credits: koryodynasty

However, the parliament voted to lift the declaration less than three hours later, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik stating that martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people,” as per AP News.

Previously, television footage saw helmeted troops attempting to enter the National Assembly building. After the law’s withdrawal, these military personnel were seen leaving the grounds.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said the party’s lawmakers would remain in the Assembly’s main hall until Yoon formally lifts the order. 

Yoon has been pushing against the opposition party for years

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Image credits: EdgeE50124

Yoon’s struggle against the opposition-controlled parliament has been evident since they took office in 2022.

His conservative People Power Party has been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party regarding next year’s budget bill.

He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals that involve his wife and top officials, which has drawn disapproval from his political rivals.

Image credits: Shawn / Unsplash

The opposition has been attempting to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, where conservatives have called a vendetta against their criminal investigations of Lee — a favorite in the 2027 presidential election, according to opinion polls.

Local news outlets reported military presence at the parliament

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Image credits: Kim Min-Hee-Pool/Getty Images

Helicopters were seen flying above in Seoul as police guards stood in front of the National Assembly. Additionally, Yonhap News Agency reported the entrance to the parliament building had been blocked.

“Tanks, armoured personnel carriers and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country,” Lee said in a livestream.

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Image credits: YTN

“The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly.”

A White House spokesperson has added that the Biden administration is in contact with the South Korean government and will continue to monitor the situation closely. 

Comments pointed accusatory fingers at Yoon’s decision, calling him a “mad corrupt dictator”

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

After South Korea's President Declared Martial Law, Parliament Rejected It—Here's What It Means

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On no, please BP, we've got serious new outlets for this sort of stuff. What about the cute animals and gorgeous landscapes? https://www.boredpanda.com/about-us/ says "Bored Panda’s mission is to spread good news and highlight top artists from around the world". Please can we have some of that good news? I've downvoted this article in the hope that the message gets across. Anyone care to join me?

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
rhettmagnum avatar
Rhett Magnum
Rhett Magnum
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would BP care about downvotes? Do upvotes make them money? They only care about engagement, which you've done doubly by clicking on the article and then spending extra time commenting on it. If you want certain types of articles to disappear, the best strategy is to ignore them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
