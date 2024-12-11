After Jay-Z Is Accused Of Assaulting 13YO, Foxy Brown Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

American rapper Foxy Brown, also known as Jay-Z’s ex-protégé, has seemingly spoken up following the recent lawsuit against the 55-year-old.

The world broke out in conversations after Jay-Z was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs more than two decades ago.

Just this Monday, his former student posted a cryptic post on social media, perhaps describing her state of shock and confusion.

The Get Me Home rapper shared two ambiguous stories on Instagram that included the words “WOW” and “WAIT” with a surprised face emoji beside it.

It is still unclear whether they were in response to the allegations against Jay-Z, as she didn’t provide further explanation.

Her posts come just a day after the initial lawsuit was filed, one that her ex-coach was quick to deny after calling the charges “idiotic” in a statement, according to NBC News.

He said whoever was responsible for the suit had made a “terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same.”

“I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Jay-Z said. “We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.”

Combs’ legal team additionally dismissed it as a “shameless publicity stunt.”

The lawsuit first included just Combs before being amended to mention Jay-Z as well

Originally filed on October 20, the lawsuit accused hip-hop mogul “Diddy” Combs of taking a 13-year-old girl, who had merely hoped to attend a Video Music Awards afterparty, to engage in sexual activity with her, while allegedly utilizing a narcotic substance to impair her judgment, as per The Guardian.

This adds to a string of allegations against Combs, who was already indicted in September on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy, and transportation.

This past Sunday, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, was also dragged into the picture.

The plaintiff in question, who is merely known as “Jane Doe,” said she had met with the two men after the MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in 2000.

She had been trying to get into the event without a ticket, so she resorted to approaching limousine drivers outside, as stated in the suit.

Allegedly, one of the drivers, who said he worked for Combs, told her that she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” and drove her to the after-party.

As they arrived, the plaintiff was told to sign what she believed to be a nondisclosure agreement before being given a drink that made her feel “woozy.”

She was laying down in a room when Combs and Carter entered. According to the suit, the latter removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her as Combs and another unnamed female celebrity watched.

Combs reportedly tried to force the plaintiff to engage in an intimate act against her will, but she refused, hitting him in the neck to stop him. She grabbed her clothes, ran to the gas station, and called her father, said the suit.

Foxy Brown has previously made a statement regarding her bond with Carter

Image credits: foxybrown

The artist, who rose to fame in 1996, has recently spoken out about her relationship with the Empire State Of Mind rapper amidst the longstanding rumors that the two were involved while she was still a minor.

There was constant chatter that Jay-Z had Foxy under an ironclad NDA agreement to make sure she would never speak out against him, but she’s cleared the air to stop such rumors, as stated in Atlanta Black Star.

On September 13, a user on X meant to throw shade at Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by Jay-Z back in 2008, when Foxy’s name was caught in the crossfire.

“Jay Z spot bout to be blown up soon,” it read. “Once foxy NDA is over in 2025, baby, she signing! I feel like roc nation is almost done.”

Her response was simple: “In icon business! Miss me with tha fake news. NDA? Ain’t a MF alive could stop my story! NDA on my sh–t gon’ run 100 mil.”

Despite her statement, fans are still convinced Jay-Z has some control over what Foxy Brown can say publicly

