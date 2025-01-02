Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
18YO Daughter Ignored Mom’s Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy
Crime, News

18YO Daughter Ignored Mom’s Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

A heartbroken mother, who told her daughter to stay home, is grieving the loss of her baby girl following the New Orleans truck attack during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, was one of the 14 victims murdered in the city’s French Quarter in the early hours of January 1 at around 3am CST. 

While her mother Melissa Dedeaux, 40, “pleaded” her not to go, the high school graduate snuck out from her home in Lyman to attend the festivities, bringing along her cousin and their friend Zion Parsons, who was also 18.

Highlights
  • 18-year-old Nikyra Dedeaux, an aspiring nurse, was tragically killed in the New Orleans truck attack on New Year's Day.
  • Nikyra's mother warned her not to go out, but the high school graduate snuck out of her home.
  • The attack was deliberate, and police described the attacker as 'hell-bent on carnage.'
  • Zion, a friend of Nikyra's, narrowly escaped and witnessed the horrifying scene.
    A mother “pleaded” with her daughter not to go out on New Year’s Eve

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: Melissa Dedeaux

    When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them…this was an act of terroism and now my baby is gone…

    Posted by Melissa Dedeaux on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

    Melissa had a few heartbreaking words to share following the death of her child, as reported by Daily Mail

    “When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them,” she wrote. “This was an act of terrorism and now my baby is gone y’all.. my baby is gone she is no longer with us.

    “I lost my baby just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeeee!!! God I need you now!!”

    Nikyra was lovingly described by her mother as a bright, aspiring nurse who “never got into trouble.”

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: Melissa Dedeaux

    Tragedy struck on New Year’s Day when Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, rammed his car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. CCTV footage captured a white, Ford F-150 Lightning vehicle driving on the pavement to avoid police cars before crashing into pedestrians. 

    Authorities described the attack as “very intentional” with Shamsud “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

    While the 42-year-old was killed by police gunfire, the aftermath he left was devastating.

    Zion, who was able to duck into a brick doorway and escape impact, described the brutal scene he witnessed. 

    “Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” he said. “People crying on the floor, like brain matter all over the ground. It was just insane, like the closest thing to a war zone that I’ve ever seen.”

    The attack was “very intentional,” as described by police

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: Melissa Dedeaux

    After the attack, he first saw Nikyra on her back with her leg twisted above her head and tried to make his way to her before authorities ordered him back.

    Zion desperately made calls to local hospitals after he was forced to leave, hoping she had been taken in and was only wounded, but wasn’t able to get any information.

    His worst fears were confirmed when he checked her location tracker to see that it was still on Bourbon Street.

    “If I was a little bit quicker, I could’ve stopped it,” Zion said. “I haven’t had the time to cry. It’s just so crazy.”

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: Melissa Dedeaux

    But a moment that will stay with him forever was when he made the heartbreaking call to Nikyra’s mother, informing her that her daughter was dead, he told NOLA

    He said to Melissa that he’d last seen the 18-year-old laying on the ground with her eyes closed.

    “Did they cover her up with a sheet, Zion?” the 40-year-old asked.

    “Yeah,” was his reply. “What does that mean?”

    The line then went silent before the grieving mom began to cry.

    Nikyra was last seen lying on the ground by her friend

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: IntelPointAlert

    “It’s different from the movies. It’s real people,” Zion continued. “People don’t talk about what that does to your brain.”

    It was later confirmed that Nikyra’s cousin survived without any injuries.

    Netizens are praying Nikyra’s mother “finds peace”

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: KianMichaelpr

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: elysium_ark

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: BlvckSamouraiXX

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: Celineroseeee

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: cybercitizenx

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: deyaqp

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: HighlyArtistic

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: BrienDalton7

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: NFTsBreezy

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: AwesomeFutball

    18YO Daughter Ignored Mom's Plea Not To Go Out Before New Orleans Tragedy

    Image credits: GimmieVaughn

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If we hide in the dark, locked behind doors, the monsters win. If we line our streets with armed authorities, and willingly give up our freedoms out of fear, the monsters win. If we lift up those in pain with love and strength and compassion, we win. If we embrace those who are different and stand with them as brothers and sisters, we win. Nothing can bring back those lost as we welcomed a new year, but we can move forward, as a united society, and work to defeat hate and anger with love and compassion. Stay strong, NOLA. We stand with you. 🫶✌️🙏💔

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blame also belongs to car companies making oversized terrorwagons that can be used as weapons. And to the idiots in the city who decided to REMOVE BOLLARDS instead of protecting pedestrian areas with more, or with jersey barriers. Because "car speed" and "preventing damage to cars" is SOOOOOOOOOOOO much more important than protecting human lives.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe the barricade thing or that he was able to drive FOR THREE BLOCKS. In Chicago we use city salt trucks as temporary barricades. Obviously NOLA probably doesn’t have salt trucks… but garbage trucks? It’s doubly sad because it sounds so preventable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
