Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Had Inside Help”: New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices
News, US

“He Had Inside Help”: New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a pickup truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, USA, an act the FBI is investigating as terrorism. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas native and Army veteran, was killed in a shootout with police and had declared allegiance to ISIS in videos recorded before the attack.

Public scrutiny has since intensified, with theories ranging from employee involvement to broader institutional failures fueling conspiracy theories.

Jabbar has been identified as the suspect who intentionally rammed a pickup truck into a large crowd on Bourbon Street early in the morning on New Year’s Day. 

As the FBI investigates the attack as an “act of terrorism” and suggests the driver was not “solely responsible,” skepticism and speculation have surged across social media platforms.

RELATED:

    At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a pickup truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd 

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

    Consequently, a Facebook user commented: “So did he and his accomplices have anything to do with the explosion at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas?”

    Reports that both the New Orleans attack and a Tesla Cybertruck explosion near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas occurred hours apart, with both vehicles reportedly rented through the same platform, Turo. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This timing and connection have prompted speculation about whether the incidents are linked.

    “We are absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world,” Kevin McMahill, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s Sheriff, said.

    The sheriff said that police were working to determine whether the explosion outside the hotel had any link to ISIS, but “we don’t have any indication of that here in Las Vegas.”

    Nevertheless, the FBI said on Wednesday (January 1) that they believed the Cybertruck explosion was an isolated incident and there was no further danger to the public, CNN reported.

    Image credits: CBS19

    A person wrote: “He doesn’t look or act like [a] Texas native. Too many questions not enough concrete answers.”

    Someone else penned: “Yeah they already detonated a cybertruck at the Trump Las Vegas hotel.”

    “He’s an army veteran & a US citizen,” a netizen countered. “This is a concerning matter if he had any links.”

    An observer shared: “He was radicalized! No one should listen to people who support ISIS or any other terrorists from the Middle East. Be vigilant and ignore them!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jabbar reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS in videos recorded before the attack and expressed support for the group, which is recognized as a terrorist organization.

    The pickup truck plowed through Bourbon Street in New Orleans, USA, an act the FBI is investigating as terrorism

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: JGrantGlover

    Moreover, the 42-year-old Army veteran, who was killed in a shootout with officers, had an ISIS flag in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

    A commentator added: “Someone had to tell him where he could get through the barriers. It could not have been luck. 

    “He had Inside help. Maybe from an employee or employees of NOLA [New Orleans, Louisiana].”

    A separate individual chimed in: “More distractions brought to you all by care of the criminals in the CIA, FBI, etc.”

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: CBS19

    On January 1, 2025, during New Year’s celebrations, Jabbar allegedly deliberately drove a rented pickup truck into a large crowd on Bourbon Street killing 15 people and injuring dozens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, 27, was among at least 15 people killed in the New Orleans attack on Wednesday, his sister confirmed to CNN.

    Bech was killed in the New Orleans attack while walking back to his hotel with a friend, Ryan Quigley, who was injured but is in stable condition. 

    The athlete was visiting for the holidays and had sent his family a cheerful New Year’s message just hours before the tragedy. 

    The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas native and Army veteran, was killed in a shootout with police 

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: CBS19

    His sister confirmed he suffered fatal internal injuries. Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, Bech’s younger brother Jack wrote: “Love you always brother! 

    “You inspired me every day now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

    The attack in the French Quarter reportedly happened less than a mile from where The Sugar Bowl, an annual American college football bowl game, was to be hosted hours later.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Hours before the attack, Jabbar, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS in chilling videos, prepared improvised explosive devices at an Airbnb rented specifically for that purpose. 

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: FBI

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The explosive devices associated with the attack were reportedly manufactured at the Airbnb that was rented out “for that purpose,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told NBC

    Additionally, New Orleans City Council member Jean-Paul Morrell said the suspect was staying in an Airbnb before the attack.

    Federal investigators reportedly believe that three men and one woman seen in the French Quarter in surveillance footage were not involved in placing improvised explosive devices in New Orleans. 

    Investigators are still trying to determine if other people may have been involved in the attack, CNN reported.

    Jabbar had declared allegiance to ISIS in videos recorded before the attack

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: IBZDRAGON

    Law enforcement have reportedly been searching a Houston location they believe is connected to the New Orleans attacker.

    The FBI also revealed it was “conducting a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states.”

    In a series of videos before the attack, Jabbar discussed planning to kill his family and having dreams that helped inspire him to join ISIS, according to multiple officials. 

    Additionally, the Beaumont, Texas native had reportedly made reference in the videos to his divorce and how he had at first planned to gather his family for a “celebration” with the intention of killing them.

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: WWLTV

    Jabbar has reportedly divorced two of his ex-wives. A Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order against him in 2020 after his second wife asked for one during their divorce case, according to the American broadcaster.

    In a 2020 YouTube video titled “Personal Introduction,” Jabbar pitched himself as a professional real estate agent based in Houston, Texas, CNN reported.

    Moreover, the suspect had served in the US Army from 2007 to 2020, in both an active duty and reserve capacity. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    He served as a human resources and information technology specialist on active duty between March 2007 and January 2015, deploying to Afghanistan once from February 2009 to January 2010, as per CNN.

    Public scrutiny has since intensified

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Image credits: Patt Little/Anadolu/Getty Images

    Jabbar, who held jobs in real estate and IT, had been struggling with financial troubles, court documents show.

    Global leaders have since expressed their condolences on social media, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote that “the shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific,” adding that his thoughts were with “the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news was “horrifying” and that his “heart is with the loved ones of the victims, those fighting to recover, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared that he was “horrified” and that “violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    French President Emmanuel Macron expressed that New Orleans is “so dear to the hearts of the French” and “our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share.”

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote: “People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred.”

    Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said: “The tragedy in New Orleans is a shocking and intolerable act of violence.”

    Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the kingdom’s “condemnation and denunciation” of the attack.

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated: “All Australians are appalled by the attack in New Orleans, a shocking act of violence aimed at people celebrating the new year together.”

    The incident continued to fuel conspiracy theories

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    "He Had Inside Help": New Orleans Attack Sparks Conspiracy Theories As FBI Hunts For Accomplices

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    1

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If course such an event triggers the usual conspiracy nuts. Absolutely pathetic

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If course such an event triggers the usual conspiracy nuts. Absolutely pathetic

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda