Marine Corps Vet Left “Humiliated” After She’s Removed From Delta Flight Over “Threatening” Shirt
News

Marine Corps Vet Left “Humiliated” After She’s Removed From Delta Flight Over “Threatening” Shirt

An American veteran claimed she was left “humiliated” after being kicked off a flight from American airline Delta. A Delta flight attendant allegedly decided to boot the passenger out of the plane over a T-shirt bringing awareness to veterans struggling with self-harm ideation.

Catherine Banks was set out to fly out of San Francisco International Airport, USA, on Wednesday (October 16), NBC Bay Area reported on Friday (October 18).

However, a flight attendant told Catherine that the shirt she wore was threatening. The shirt reportedly read: “Do not give in to the war within. End veteran suicide.”

Her shirt is sold by the Til Valhalla Project, which honors soldiers by raising funds for families to receive memorial plaques after their loved ones die and to help pay for therapy for struggling veterans. 

An American veteran claimed she was left “humiliated” after being kicked off a flight from American airline Delta

Image credits: Aerojet/Unsplash

Image credits: NBC Bay Area

She told NBC:  “A male flight attendant was saying, ‘Ma’am, ma’am.’ I looked around, like, ‘Who was he talking to?’ And it was me. He said, ‘You need to get off the plane,’ and I was like, ‘What did I do?'”

Upon deboarding the plane and reaching the jet bridge, the flight attendant painted a clearer picture to Catherine.

She recalled: “He said ‘that shirt you’re wearing is threatening.’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m a Marine Corps vet.'”

A Delta flight attendant allegedly decided to boot the passenger out of the plane 

Image credits: NBC Bay Area

“‘I’m going to see my Marine sister. I’ve been in the Marine Corps for 22 years and worked for the Air Force for 15 years.’

“‘I’m going to visit her.’ He said, ‘I don’t care about your service, and I don’t care about her service. The only way you’re going to get back on the plane is if you take it off right now.'”

Catherine reportedly said she wasn’t wearing a bra and had to turn around so the flight attendant couldn’t see the front of her as she put on a sweatshirt.

Image credits: TIL Valhalla Project

The veteran was subsequently allowed to board the plane again. However, she went on to lose access to the seats with extra legroom, which she had paid extra for.

Catherine was forced to sit in the back of the engine. And, to make matters worse, the flight was delayed. She consequently missed her connecting flight.

The disappointed traveler later told NBC that Delta had reached out to her in an effort to make it right.

The passenger was allegedly kicked out over a T-shirt bringing awareness to veterans struggling with self-harm ideation

Image credits: NBC Bay Area

She further reportedly said humiliation was the only way to describe how she felt, telling NBC: “I feel like they just took my soul away. 

“I’m not a bad person, and that T-shirt, I should be allowed to support myself and veterans.”

The airline has since told SFGATE: “Delta is seeking to make contact with the customer directly to hear more so we can begin to look into what occurred.”

Image credits: NBC Bay Area

This isn’t the first time Delta has taken someone off a flight due to their attire. The company’s website outlines the fact that the airline reserves the right to remove passengers from a plane “when the passenger’s conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers.”

In March, Lisa Archbold held a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, and explained how on a Delta flight to San Francisco, she was asked to deplane due to her choice of clothing, NBC reported at the time.

Lisa reportedly said she believed the airline had a problem with her not wearing a bra under her shirt and was told, “Women must cover up.” Delta went on to issue an apology.

“Nothing threatening about her shirt,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, the US, where everyone automatically says "thank you for your service" to any vet, but that appreciation ends exactly there. Weird

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first instinct on reading the headline was that the "Vet" was demanding special treatment. And they tend to make sure you know they are a "vet". But though the tshirt is related to that, it's not offensive, and she's right to be upset.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain to me why the word suicide is censored?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because if you stop using the correct term for a problem like suicide, sexual abuse, murder, killing, d**g abuse, that problem will magically disappear on its own. /s

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this raises awareness for veterans mental health

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
