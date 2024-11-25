Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot
News

Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman hilariously revealed that her husband’s American Airlines “flight” from Philadelphia to Allentown, USA, turned out to be a bus ride. Taking to her TikTok page on October 22, Devan Donahue shared a clip showing that despite having a boarding pass with a flight number, passengers boarded a bus with amenities like a flight attendant and safety cards. 

Highlights
  • Passenger's 'flight' turned into a bus ride with flight-like amenities.
  • Boarding pass showed a flight number, but it was actually a bus trip.
  • American Airlines uses Landline for short routes, often more eco-friendly.
Points of View

  • Traveler's Amusement POV: Finds the plane-to-bus switch hilarious and enjoys the novelty and humor.

  • Frequent Flyer Frustration POV: Annoyed by the misleading booking and prefers transparency over convenience.

  • Sustainable Traveler POV: Supports the bus service for its eco-friendliness and practicality for short routes.

In the clip, which has since amassed 647,000 views, Devan shared her amusement after she surprisingly received a series of texts and videos from her husband, informing her that his American Airlines “flight” wasn’t taking place in a plane.

Devan went on to share a screenshot of her husband’s boarding pass, complete with a flight number.

“His boarding pass shows flight,” the TikToker exclaimed. “Like up here there’s a flight number and this is what he shows up to.”

RELATED:

    A woman hilariously revealed that her husband’s American Airlines “flight” from Philadelphia to Allentown, USA, turned out to be a bus ride

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz/unsplash.com (Not the actual photo)

    Devan subsequently showed her how husband found himself on a bus complete with a “flight attendant” and take-off announcements, though the cramped legroom remained the same. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There’s even a safety card,” the bewildered content creator explained. “He said he’s still just as cramped.”

    She added: “I mean he’s like 6’5’’. But he tried to move to an open seat and they told him that he couldn’t because of the weight distribution had to be even. How does this even happen?”

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Image credits: devandonahue

    Many people found the clip comical, as a TikTok user commented: “What kills me is I’m not about to go through security and wait 2 hours for a bus…”

    A person wrote: “Happened to us once on American. It said bus and I thought we got lucky and were upgraded to Business Class!”

    A netizen asked: “Could you imagine being a new pilot hired by American and you are assigned to be the bus driver?”

    Taking to her TikTok page on October 22, Devan Donahue shared a clip showing that despite having a boarding pass with a flight number, passengers boarded a bus

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: devandonahue

    Someone else penned: “As an agent, we get this call all the time, like it says right on it when you book, ‘operated by landline bus company,’ ppl don’t be reading.”

    “It’s very clearly marked as a bus upon booking,” a viewer countered. “I take this bus all the time. It’s an hour bus ride from PHL to ABE. It’s actually a great service!”

    A cybernaut stated: “I used to be a flight attendant for American and I had no idea this was even a thing.”

    @devandonahue A much needed laugh #americanairlines #fail #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Devan Donahue

    A separate individual chimed in: “They have these to Atlantic City as well! This is a great new way to get passengers to smaller cities at a lower cost. I wish they had more of these.”

    In a follow-up video shared on TikTok, Devan further shared her husband’s surprise, as she stated: “I think the funniest part was just his reaction and kind of his confusion and anger.”

    She revealed that her husband found out in the middle of the bus ride that the driver was in fact an airplane pilot.

    The bus had amenities like a flight attendant and safety cards

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: devandonahue

    Devan concluded: “I guess just be aware this could happen to you if you’re not flying very far.”

    American Airlines introduced bus services, operated by Landline, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, to its Philadelphia hub, replacing flights on these short routes, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported in 2022.

    Passengers have reportedly checked in, cleared security, and boarded luxury motor coaches branded with American Airlines logos, offering Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and spacious seating. 

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Image credits: devandonahue

    This option, touted as faster, more comfortable, and environmentally-friendly, addressed pilot shortages and the high cost of short-haul flights. 

    Industry experts have said that the trend could expand as airlines explore efficient alternatives to regional flights.

    “We offer an alternative that’s actually sometimes faster,” David Sunde, CEO of Landline, told NPR. “It’s more comfortable, for sure. But it’s also a lot more economically sustainable, and it’s better for the environment.”

    In the clip, which has since amassed 647,000 views, Devan shared her amusement after she surprisingly received a series of texts and videos from her husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Image credits: devandonahue

    Jason Reisinger, American Airlines’ managing director for global network planning, said: “We really see Landline not as a replacement of flights, but more of allowing us to connect places that we just aren’t going to fly.”

    American Airlines argued that smaller airports, like Allentown, offered easier navigation with simpler parking, shorter security lines, and faster check-in compared to larger hubs like Philadelphia, making the branded bus service more convenient for passengers.

    Landline provides a similar bus service for United Airlines from Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colorado, to Denver International Airport. 

    @devandonahue Replying to @Alex the way they just never said a word about it being a bus ride was the punch line #americanairlines #fail #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Devan Donahue

    Moreover, Sun Country Airlines uses Landline to bring passengers to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport from seven cities in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

    Joe Schwieterman, a transportation professor at DePaul University, highlighted that while Europe connects airlines to high-speed trains, the US highway system makes pairing airlines with buses a practical alternative. 

    “It’s going to take some time for Americans to warm up to the concept that a bus really can be an excellent substitute for a flight, particularly if the airline’s handling it—through ticketing, you have baggage services, and it’s treated just like a flight,” the professor told NPR.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda has contacted Devan and American Airlines for comment.

    “They better not have charged airplane prices,” a viewer remarked

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    9

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you try to book on the AA website it clearly say "AA 6577 BUS-Bus Operated by The Landline Company as American Eagle". If you search for more info it links this page where the photo is a bus. As usual, TikTokkers demonstrate to be imbeciles who make a ruckus about nothing to get dumb people's views. https://www.aa.com/i18n/travel-info/experience/landline.jsp

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, it's 60 miles. A flight would take more time, pollute more and cost more.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there done that, but mine was a 19 hour bus ride from Copenhagen to London. Back when the Icelandic volcano closed down European airspace, I was working in Denmark. Everything kicked off on Thursday and it was clear there would be no flight home for me on Friday, so I arranged to stay in my hotel for a few more days - no problem as no new guests could arrive either. Monday comes around and I did another day's paid work in the client's office and got a call mid-afternoon from SAS to say they were running a bus that evening, could I be at the airport for 17:30? Well, no, as I was an hours taxi ride from the airport and I'd not checked out of the hotel yet. Would they be running one tomorrow? They said yes, so I said I'd be on it. Go to the airport and do all the usual, including passport control, and there waiting at the gate was a bus. It was a long journey and I didn't sleep. We stopped at some services in Belgium, which turned out to not be open, so no food. (cont).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We then put the bus on a train and came through the Chunnel. We arrived at Heathrow just as the first planes were landing after they changed the rules on how much ash was allowed to be in the air for planes to fly. Cost a small fortune to get a taxi to my next job in London, and my colleague made me work the afternoon before taking me to my hotel - I must've look like a tramp as I had been up 36 hours and hadn't shaved or changed clothes. I did however get a small refund from SAS as they only delivered me to London and not Manchester. It was just coincidental that I was working in London that next week. Whilst they looked after me and got me home, it's not an experience I'd like to repeat.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you try to book on the AA website it clearly say "AA 6577 BUS-Bus Operated by The Landline Company as American Eagle". If you search for more info it links this page where the photo is a bus. As usual, TikTokkers demonstrate to be imbeciles who make a ruckus about nothing to get dumb people's views. https://www.aa.com/i18n/travel-info/experience/landline.jsp

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, it's 60 miles. A flight would take more time, pollute more and cost more.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there done that, but mine was a 19 hour bus ride from Copenhagen to London. Back when the Icelandic volcano closed down European airspace, I was working in Denmark. Everything kicked off on Thursday and it was clear there would be no flight home for me on Friday, so I arranged to stay in my hotel for a few more days - no problem as no new guests could arrive either. Monday comes around and I did another day's paid work in the client's office and got a call mid-afternoon from SAS to say they were running a bus that evening, could I be at the airport for 17:30? Well, no, as I was an hours taxi ride from the airport and I'd not checked out of the hotel yet. Would they be running one tomorrow? They said yes, so I said I'd be on it. Go to the airport and do all the usual, including passport control, and there waiting at the gate was a bus. It was a long journey and I didn't sleep. We stopped at some services in Belgium, which turned out to not be open, so no food. (cont).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We then put the bus on a train and came through the Chunnel. We arrived at Heathrow just as the first planes were landing after they changed the rules on how much ash was allowed to be in the air for planes to fly. Cost a small fortune to get a taxi to my next job in London, and my colleague made me work the afternoon before taking me to my hotel - I must've look like a tramp as I had been up 36 hours and hadn't shaved or changed clothes. I did however get a small refund from SAS as they only delivered me to London and not Manchester. It was just coincidental that I was working in London that next week. Whilst they looked after me and got me home, it's not an experience I'd like to repeat.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda