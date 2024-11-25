Man’s American Airlines Flight Hilariously Turns Into Bus Ride With Flight Attendant And Pilot

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman hilariously revealed that her husband’s American Airlines “flight” from Philadelphia to Allentown, USA, turned out to be a bus ride. Taking to her TikTok page on October 22, Devan Donahue shared a clip showing that despite having a boarding pass with a flight number, passengers boarded a bus with amenities like a flight attendant and safety cards.

In the clip, which has since amassed 647,000 views, Devan shared her amusement after she surprisingly received a series of texts and videos from her husband, informing her that his American Airlines “flight” wasn’t taking place in a plane.

Devan went on to share a screenshot of her husband’s boarding pass, complete with a flight number.

“His boarding pass shows flight,” the TikToker exclaimed. “Like up here there’s a flight number and this is what he shows up to.”

Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz/unsplash.com (Not the actual photo)

Devan subsequently showed her how husband found himself on a bus complete with a “flight attendant” and take-off announcements, though the cramped legroom remained the same.

“There’s even a safety card,” the bewildered content creator explained. “He said he’s still just as cramped.”

She added: “I mean he’s like 6’5’’. But he tried to move to an open seat and they told him that he couldn’t because of the weight distribution had to be even. How does this even happen?”

Image credits: devandonahue

Many people found the clip comical, as a TikTok user commented: “What kills me is I’m not about to go through security and wait 2 hours for a bus…”

A person wrote: “Happened to us once on American. It said bus and I thought we got lucky and were upgraded to Business Class!”

A netizen asked: “Could you imagine being a new pilot hired by American and you are assigned to be the bus driver?”

Image credits: devandonahue

Someone else penned: “As an agent, we get this call all the time, like it says right on it when you book, ‘operated by landline bus company,’ ppl don’t be reading.”

“It’s very clearly marked as a bus upon booking,” a viewer countered. “I take this bus all the time. It’s an hour bus ride from PHL to ABE. It’s actually a great service!”

A cybernaut stated: “I used to be a flight attendant for American and I had no idea this was even a thing.”

A separate individual chimed in: “They have these to Atlantic City as well! This is a great new way to get passengers to smaller cities at a lower cost. I wish they had more of these.”

In a follow-up video shared on TikTok, Devan further shared her husband’s surprise, as she stated: “I think the funniest part was just his reaction and kind of his confusion and anger.”

She revealed that her husband found out in the middle of the bus ride that the driver was in fact an airplane pilot.

Image credits: devandonahue

Devan concluded: “I guess just be aware this could happen to you if you’re not flying very far.”

American Airlines introduced bus services, operated by Landline, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, to its Philadelphia hub, replacing flights on these short routes, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported in 2022.

Passengers have reportedly checked in, cleared security, and boarded luxury motor coaches branded with American Airlines logos, offering Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and spacious seating.

Share icon

Image credits: devandonahue

This option, touted as faster, more comfortable, and environmentally-friendly, addressed pilot shortages and the high cost of short-haul flights.

Industry experts have said that the trend could expand as airlines explore efficient alternatives to regional flights.

“We offer an alternative that’s actually sometimes faster,” David Sunde, CEO of Landline, told NPR. “It’s more comfortable, for sure. But it’s also a lot more economically sustainable, and it’s better for the environment.”

Image credits: devandonahue

Jason Reisinger, American Airlines’ managing director for global network planning, said: “We really see Landline not as a replacement of flights, but more of allowing us to connect places that we just aren’t going to fly.”

American Airlines argued that smaller airports, like Allentown, offered easier navigation with simpler parking, shorter security lines, and faster check-in compared to larger hubs like Philadelphia, making the branded bus service more convenient for passengers.

Landline provides a similar bus service for United Airlines from Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colorado, to Denver International Airport.

Moreover, Sun Country Airlines uses Landline to bring passengers to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport from seven cities in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Joe Schwieterman, a transportation professor at DePaul University, highlighted that while Europe connects airlines to high-speed trains, the US highway system makes pairing airlines with buses a practical alternative.

“It’s going to take some time for Americans to warm up to the concept that a bus really can be an excellent substitute for a flight, particularly if the airline’s handling it—through ticketing, you have baggage services, and it’s treated just like a flight,” the professor told NPR.

Bored Panda has contacted Devan and American Airlines for comment.

“They better not have charged airplane prices,” a viewer remarked

